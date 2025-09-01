2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

Oku Japan is a Kyoto-based tour operator and destination management company (DMC) focused on adventure travel. We do more than create tours – we create memories of a lifetime by creating people-to-people connections. Our international team is bound together by a deep passion for and a strong knowledge of traditional Japanese culture. We create small-group guided, self-guided, walking, cultural and special interest tours of Japan. Our tours place an emphasis on travel off the beaten track and combining must-see places with hidden gems. Our tours and our team reflect our support for sustainable and community-based tourism.



We are looking for a confident team player with experience in marketing to join our team. This role will provide comprehensive marketing support across multiple functions, including content development, tour page updates, ad campaign assistance, and brand alignment. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented, adaptable, and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously while maintaining high-quality standards. This position will help us expand our marketing capabilities and ensure consistent brand messaging across all platforms. This role requires strong communication skills to work effectively with various team members from international backgrounds.



Job responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

• Developing comprehensive knowledge of our trip destinations, products and audience personas to create compelling, brand-aligned content

• Conducting interviews with Product team members and coordinating with stakeholders to gather information for tour copy development and page updates

• Researching content opportunities, including competitor analysis and SEO research, to identify gaps and support newsletter and blog creation

• Assisting with ad copy creation and implementation across multiple marketing campaigns, particularly during high-volume periods and multi-step promotions

• Providing content implementation support in our CMS, including photo selection and web page updates

• Identifying and addressing brand alignment issues across all marketing materials, ensuring consistent messaging and quality standards

• Supporting critical marketing functions when team members are unavailable, helping maintain operational continuity during busy periods

• Adhering to deadlines to ensure content is effective and aligned with the broader team and company goals

• Working and fully available 9-6 Monday – Friday. Additional hours may be necessary to achieve your goals and complete your work.

• Occasionally, domestic or international travel may be required



Requested skills:

• Ability to use or learn common word processing software, social media platforms, and other systems and programs which may be used

• Ability to multitask and prioritise to ensure competing objectives are met

• Interpersonal and team skills which enable you to build great relationships internally and externally

• Strong communication skills that include being a good listener, flexible, solution-oriented, and motivated to follow through

• Travel experience is a plus

• Proficient with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Dropbox

