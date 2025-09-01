2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Tokyo: English Teacher
- Company: Fujita Kanko K.K.
- Salary: ¥2,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is seeking an English instructor to support the development of employee’s language skills and enhance international guest service standards. This role primarily involves conducting employee English conversation
Key responsibilities include:
・Conducting English conversation lessons for hotel employees in small group or one-on-one settings
・Other supporting tasks related to language training
Required Experience and Skills
・Native level English language skills
・Basic level Japanese is a plus
・Valid work visa allowing employment in Japan.
Welcome Conditions
・Teaching experience in the hospitality industry is a plus.
Osaka: English Teacher
- Company: Saiei International Kitanoda School
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Position: English Instructor
Required Experience and Skills:
・Must be a native-level English speaker
・ Friendly, flexible and constructive
・Enthusiastic, professional and willing to learn
・ Must enjoy working with children and adult students
・ Eager to improve one’s teaching skills
・ Work well in a team
*Teaching experience is favorable, but not required.
Responsibilities:
・ Work five days per week (up to 40 working hours per week)
・ Prepare lessons based on a class curriculum
・Prepare progress reports for students
・ Teach classes ranging in size from one to fourteen students
・ Do office work to help the school when required
If you love teamwork, challenges and growing to be the best teacher you can be, Saiei International is the place for you.
Kobe: English Teacher
- Company: Shoin Junior & Senior High School
- Salary: ¥3.9M / Year Monthly base of 252,000 yen, + Adjustment allowance 10,100 yen per month.
- Location: Hyogo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Full Time English Instructor at a Private Girls Junior and Senior High School
Grade level:
Assignments may vary each year depending on the school’s needs. Primarily junior high school students, with potential senior high school classes. Some English classes for elementary school pupils may also be included.
Duties:
・Solo teaching with guidance from the Head Native Teacher while following a fixed
curriculum.
・Occasional team-teaching responsibilities.
・Approximately 14 lessons per week, possibly including elementary-level classes.
Student assessment and feedback.
・Test creation and voice recording for listening sections.
・Essay correction.
・Supervision of club activities and duties in the English Room.
・Exam proctoring.
・Grade-level teaching team support and other related responsibilities.
Requirements:
・Native English speaker
・Bachelor’s degree or higher
・Professional, positive, flexible, cheerful, energetic, and a reliable team player
・Experience with Japanese junior high school students is preferred but not required
Kyoto: Marketing Support Specialist
- Company: Oku Japan
- Salary: ¥225,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Oku Japan is a Kyoto-based tour operator and destination management company (DMC) focused on adventure travel. We do more than create tours – we create memories of a lifetime by creating people-to-people connections. Our international team is bound together by a deep passion for and a strong knowledge of traditional Japanese culture. We create small-group guided, self-guided, walking, cultural and special interest tours of Japan. Our tours place an emphasis on travel off the beaten track and combining must-see places with hidden gems. Our tours and our team reflect our support for sustainable and community-based tourism.
We are looking for a confident team player with experience in marketing to join our team. This role will provide comprehensive marketing support across multiple functions, including content development, tour page updates, ad campaign assistance, and brand alignment. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented, adaptable, and able to manage multiple projects simultaneously while maintaining high-quality standards. This position will help us expand our marketing capabilities and ensure consistent brand messaging across all platforms. This role requires strong communication skills to work effectively with various team members from international backgrounds.
Job responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:
• Developing comprehensive knowledge of our trip destinations, products and audience personas to create compelling, brand-aligned content
• Conducting interviews with Product team members and coordinating with stakeholders to gather information for tour copy development and page updates
• Researching content opportunities, including competitor analysis and SEO research, to identify gaps and support newsletter and blog creation
• Assisting with ad copy creation and implementation across multiple marketing campaigns, particularly during high-volume periods and multi-step promotions
• Providing content implementation support in our CMS, including photo selection and web page updates
• Identifying and addressing brand alignment issues across all marketing materials, ensuring consistent messaging and quality standards
• Supporting critical marketing functions when team members are unavailable, helping maintain operational continuity during busy periods
• Adhering to deadlines to ensure content is effective and aligned with the broader team and company goals
• Working and fully available 9-6 Monday – Friday. Additional hours may be necessary to achieve your goals and complete your work.
• Occasionally, domestic or international travel may be required
Requested skills:
• Ability to use or learn common word processing software, social media platforms, and other systems and programs which may be used
• Ability to multitask and prioritise to ensure competing objectives are met
• Interpersonal and team skills which enable you to build great relationships internally and externally
• Strong communication skills that include being a good listener, flexible, solution-oriented, and motivated to follow through
• Travel experience is a plus
• Proficient with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Dropbox
Tokyo: Sales Specialist for US
- Company: Fact Base
- Salary: ¥7.0M ~ ¥15.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
From 0 to 1: Lead Our U.S. Expansion in Manufacturing SaaS
We're launching our U.S. operations in 2025—after successful expansion across Asia. You’ll lead our sales strategy from the ground up.
・Launch and scale our U.S. sales operations
・Drive new business with major manufacturing companies
・Design KPIs/KGIs and execute sales strategies
・Collaborate with product teams for better solutions
・Build a high-performing local team
(Expat assignment available)
Why Join Us
・Global x SaaS x Start-up Stage
・Be a founding member of the U.S. business with future GM/leadership potential
・Sell impactful products solving real-world manufacturing problems
・Gain unmatched autonomy, exposure, and market value
Requirements
Must-Have
・Business-level English (Native preferred) + Japanese
・Driver’s license (for local travel)
・Sales or customer-facing experience
Nice-to-Have
・Top performer awards
・SaaS or IT solutions knowledge
・Experience in startups or new business launches
Ideal for You If...
・You want to build something from scratch
・You thrive in fast-moving, mission-driven teams
・You're excited to work hands-on in global markets
・You seek performance-based rewards
Osaka: Senior HR Executive
- Company: OWIS One World International School
- Salary: Social Insurance Benefit , Staff child Discount Benefit, Great work Life balance , 20 to 38 days paid leaves
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Senior HR Executive will be responsible for managing core HR functions in alignment with the school’s strategic goals. This role requires hands-on experience in recruitment, employee lifecycle management, HR operations, payroll coordination and employee engagement. The candidate will serve as a key point of contact for staff, ensuring smooth HR operations and fostering a positive and compliant work culture in One World International School, Osaka and Tsukuba.
Key Responsibilities:
Recruitment & Onboarding
• Manage end-to-end recruitment processes including sourcing, screening, interviewing, and onboarding of academic and non-academic staff for Osaka and Tsukuba OWIS.
• Coordinate with hiring managers to understand manpower requirements and maintain recruitment trackers.
• Organize induction programs and orientation sessions for new hires.
HR Operations
• Maintain accurate employee records, contracts, and HR documentation in compliance with internal policies and local regulations.
• Support visa processing and documentation for expatriate staff.
• Coordinate insurance, leave management, and benefit administration.
Payroll & Compliance
• Monitor attendance and leaves data for payroll input.
• Ensure adherence to local labor laws and international school-specific compliance requirements.
Employee Engagement & Communication
• Plan and implement staff engagement initiatives, events, and wellness activities.
• Act as a first point of contact for employee queries and concerns, promoting open communication and problem resolution.
• Assist in the performance management process and coordinate training needs.
Reporting & Audits
• Prepare periodic HR MIS reports and dashboards.
• Support internal and external HR audits with required documentation.
Requirements:
• Education: Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field. MBA/PGDM in HR preferred.
• Experience: Minimum 3–5 years of experience in HR; preferably in an educational or international school setting.
• Skills:
- Strong knowledge of HR best practices and local labor laws.
- Proficiency in MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint); experience with HR software is a plus.
- Excellent interpersonal, communication, and problem-solving skills.
- High degree of integrity, confidentiality, and attention to detail.
• Language: Proficiency in English is essential; Proficiency in Japanese is preferable.
Nagoya: New American Restaurant Kitchen Staff
- Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The TOWER TAVERN BAR & GRILL is located in the station building at Nagoya Station.
We offer the food culture of Latin America and Latin Europe combined, incorporating produce from Nagoya and other prefectures in Tokai region.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in kitchen position. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry!
Position: Kitchen staff
Requirements:
* Japanese: Basic level
* English: Intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required.)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Chiba: Order and Stock Control
- Company: Motors Head Japan
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We export auto parts from Japan to Europe.
We need a staff for Managing order/stock and Packing goods.
Experience is not so essential.
Requirements:
・Living in Japan
・English: Fluent
・Japanese: Conversational (N4 Level).
・If you have a driver's license, it's preferable.
・Individual with strong work ethic
・The age limits are from 22 to 40.
・Bachelor's degree (required for Work Visa)
・Business Manners
・PC skills (Excel)
・No experience is required.
・We sometimes load and unload heavy goods, so if you have a back pain, you can not work with us.
Job Description (A): Order and Stock Control
(1) Receive orders from customers
(2) Place orders to suppliers
(3) Receive goods from suppliers
(4) Scan goods with a handheld scanner one by one
(5) Check quantity
(6) Make documents for exporting
(7) Pack goods and carry them to Narita-airport by a small truck (Driver's License is needed).
(8) Check the order status with a program
Job Description (B): Customer Service
(1) Receive orders from customers
(2) Place orders to suppliers (Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and so on)
(3) Receive goods from suppliers
(4) Scan goods with a handheld scanner one by one
(5) Check quantity
(6) Make documents for exporting
(7) Pack goods.
(8) Check the order status with a program
Kyoto and Osaka: Tour Guide
- Company: Media Bound
- Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥2,250 / Hour
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Share the Beauty of Japan with the World! Exciting Tour Guide Opportunities Await
Are you passionate about Japan and eager to share its culture, history, and hidden gems with travelers from around the globe? Join us as an English-speaking tour guide and enjoy a truly rewarding job that lets you connect with people from all over the world.
Why You’ll Love This Role:
• Competitive Pay – ¥2,000/hour
• No Experience Needed – Our comprehensive training program and on-the-job support will help you become a confident and knowledgeable guide in no time.
• Career Growth – Build valuable skills in the tourism industry and take the first step toward becoming a professional guide.
• Cultural Exchange – Meet people from every corner of the world and expand your horizons through daily cross-cultural interactions.
• Flexible Schedule – Work at least three days a week, with weekends especially welcomed.
• Visa Support Available – Assistance provided for eligible candidates.
• Opportunity for Full-Time Employment – Outstanding performers may be promoted to full-time staff.
This is the perfect opportunity for ANYONE looking to use their English skills, gain experience in the tourism industry, and be part of a dynamic, international team.
Join us in Kyoto, Osaka, and other iconic destinations, and help create unforgettable experiences for our guests while deepening your own understanding of Japan’s rich culture and history!
