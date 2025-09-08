2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Primary School English Teacher
- Company: Seiko Gakuen
- Salary: ¥260,000 / Month
- Location: Tokushima, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Seiko Gakuen is currently accepting applications for the position of primary school English teacher. We are a private school located in Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture where is offering bilingual education.
English teachers are requested to teach not only English but other subjects such as Art, Science, etc. in solo teaching. Positive attitude is essential.
Position: Primary school English teacher (Full-Time)
Duties:
- Lesson planning
- English lessons
- Give homework
- Participate in school events
- Creating teaching materials
- Assist curriculum development
- Writing school letters
- Clean up/after school
- Lessons/write report cards
Teacher for Children with Special Needs
- Company: C.A.R.E. Ltd.,
- Salary: ¥170,000 ~ ¥220,000 / Month Salary not negotiable
- Location: Niigata, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We have 9 after-school programs throughout Niigata city. We teach children with disabilities, mostly ADHD children.
Language requirement:
・Japanese Not Required
Expection for the applicants:
・Applicants must have either a Bachelor degree in Eduation, Phychology, or Social Welfere, or a Bachelor degree in Eduation, Phychology, or Social Welfere, or experience in
・Applicants must have a will to learn Japanese once they arrive here
・Ability drive is a must( we help applicants to get a japanese drivers license)
・Energeric, love children
Required Major:
We require at least Bachelors degrees, Majoring in Education, Psychology, and Social Welfare.
Full Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide
- Company: Street Kart Inc.
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Join our Team of Professional Go-Kart Guides! Entertain Foreign Travelers! Lead the way to an unforgettable experience!
Currently looking for employees to work at of our Shinkiba, Shibuya and our Akihabara shops. Plus we have shops in Osaka and Okinawa as well, so please apply and let us know your interest!
Job Description:
- Driving go-karts through the city of Tokyo in a costume.
- Showing tourists around and entertaining them for a wonderful experience.
- Safe keeping of customers.
- Maintenance of the karts at the shop.
- Maintaining shop (including but not exclusive to: cleaning, costume laundry, souvenir sales, camera rentals)
Requirements:
- Valid VISA Status
- Valid International Driver's Permit /or
- Valid Japanese Driver's License
- Oral Communication in Japanese is preferable
- If English is not your primary language, to speak English to a level for communication with other employees and customers.
- Age preference 18 to 40. No gender preference.
Available for: Spouse VISA, permanent VISA, and Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services VISA
This can be a very fun and rewarding job, please apply today!
Secretary and General Affairs Osaka
- Company: Oak Clinic Group
- Salary: ¥249,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Secretary and General Affairs
Duties:
・Providing general support to the Clinic director and other board members
・Managing schedules and arranging business trips
・Handling telephone calls and assisting clients both within and outside the clinic
・Organizing various documents and processing mail
・Taking meeting minutes and creating various documents
・Conducting literature searches and research
・Creating presentations and various materials
・Performing other general affairs duties
・Cleaning and tidying rooms
・Taking clothes to the dry cleaner and picking them up
Work Place : Osaka City (Oak clinic, Sumiyoshi)
Full Time - Sales Support Coordinator (SSC Team)
- Company: Autocom Japan
- Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥3.7M / Year
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Autocom Japan Inc. is a global used vehicle exporter headquartered in Yokohama.
With operations in over 100 countries / regions and a strong global client base, we take pride in our speed, reliability, and operational excellence.
Our Sales Support Coordinator Team (SSC) is a core part of this engine - managing backend processes that directly support our sales team’s success.
We are now seeking new team members with a focus on the African market to join this fast-paced, multicultural environment. This is not just a clerical role - your contribution will directly impact customer satisfaction, compliance, and operational efficiency across multiple regions, especially in our high-volume African operations.
You will be joining a tight-knit team of three existing members, working closely under the department manager to support and optimize international sales processes.
Preferable Skills or Experiences:
- Experience in sales support, back office operations, or customer service in an international business environment
- Strong attention to detail and ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Comfortable working in English (business level) and Japanese (daily communication level or higher); Portuguese is a plus
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook); experience with ticketing systems or workflow tools is an advantage
- Ability to adapt to changing priorities and propose improvements to operational flow
Job Description:
Internal Ticket Management
- Receive and manage support requests from overseas and local staff (approx. 200 - 300 users).
- Track open tickets and follow up on pending requests to ensure timely completion.
Payment & Document Handling
- Support tasks such as: issuing invoices, checking payment status, attaching payments to vehicles, and flagging irregular deposits.
- Assist with reissuing invoices, searching for income records, and coordinating with the finance department to ensure clean transaction logs.
Ad-hoc Requests
- Respond to unique sales or operational requests not covered in regular workflows.
- Communicate closely with sales offices in Africa, Asia, and the Japan HQ to support evolving business needs.
Partner Development Manager
- Company: Nerdio
- Salary: ¥27.0M ~ ¥34.0M / Year Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.
Leveraging Nerdio, partners can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities.
We are a fast-moving, nimble company looking for individuals who are collaborative, empathetic, driven and who love to move at the speed of light. If you want to be part of the AVD transformation that Microsoft and Nerdio are leading, then we want to speak with you.
About the role:
As a Partner Development Manager (PDM), you will be responsible for selling Nerdio Manager for AVD through End User Computing (EUC) partners. The role will be responsible for recruiting new partners and developing existing partners to drive new business. You will need to develop strong relationships with key influencers, leaders, salespeople, and engineers at these partners to build pipeline. You will be a quota-carrying salesperson who will need to have excellent partner management skills and knowledge of how to influence partners to do more. The ideal candidate is able to juggle multiple partners at once and has existing partner relationships that they can bring to Nerdio. Experience in managing EUC partners is a huge advantage in the role.
You must be highly motivated and take an entrepreneurial approach to growing partner relationships and revenue in addition to being a team player. The opportunity for growth for a strong partner manager at Nerdio is limitless.
Our ideal PDM is highly skilled in partner management and influencing without authority as well as lead generation and sales hunting methodologies within a partnership selling environment. You will oftentimes partner with Microsoft sales teams to identify partner-led opportunities and accelerate deal closure.
To achieve success, you need to be a take-charge partner manager, thrive in a consultative sales environment, and have strong written and verbal communications skills. You will need to establish a strong rapport with Microsoft and be considered a trusted advisor.
What you'll do:
- Uncover and build rapport with existing Nerdio EUC partners.
- Identify AVD opportunities with EUC partners and build a robust pipeline with strong coverage.
- Uncover, develop and drive highly collaborative sales opportunities within the AVD ecosystem with partners.
- Grow and nurture relationships and cadence within and around pipeline creation and management; sales forecast, deal conversion planning and aligned joint opportunities pursuit.
- Utilize CRM to manage opportunities including customer contact documentation, customer needs, and active projects.
- Must become proficient in Nerdio’s IT systems for quotes, CRM entry, upkeep, and account setup.
- Collaborate with Microsoft sales teams to ensure customer satisfaction and communicate all issues/client concerns.
- Negotiate pricing for Nerdio solutions in accordance with the company’s pricing policies and procedures.
Qualifications:
- 10 to 12 years proven partner management track record in the End User Computing and VDI space in a quota-carrying sales role.
- Competency and understanding of VDI cloud technologies and operating models.
- Familiarity with AVD, Citrix, or VMware VDI and relevant virtual desktop cloud technologies and solutions.
- Exceptional presentation and verbal communication skills, strong presence. Be the opportunity detective.
- Ability to drive open, highly collaborative and well aligned relationships.
- Strong ability to navigate Microsoft resources for a successful and effective unified sales closure pursuit.
- Accountability to the quota assigned and accepted.
- High-level organizational skills and professionalism.
- Ability to work both independently and in a collaborative team environment.
- Professional fluency in Japanese and English.
Sales Engineer
- Company: Nerdio
- Salary: ¥22.0M ~ ¥29.0M / Year Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At Nerdio, our mission is to simplify the lives of IT professionals and maximize their Microsoft cloud and end user computing investments.
We support organizations of all sizes looking to deploy, manage, and cost-optimize native Microsoft technologies. We partner with Enterprises and Managed Service Providers all over the world to add value on top of their existing native Microsoft investments like Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune.
Created in 2016, Nerdio has always taken a market-leading and collaborative approach to cloud deployment and management. In fact, our product roadmap is greatly influenced by the regular feedback we receive from having seen companies deploy AVD into production environments several thousand times using Nerdio technology.
Today, Nerdio is used in over 50 countries by more than 15,000 organizations of every size and vertical. We’re committed to delivering exceptional service and support, which starts with identifying and supporting the best staff possible.
We are a fast-moving, nimble company looking for individuals who are collaborative, empathetic, driven and who love to move at the speed of light. If you want to be part of the AVD transformation that Microsoft and Nerdio are leading, then we want to speak with you.
About the role:
We’re looking for a talented, motivated, high-performance-focused individual to join Nerdio as an Enterprise Sales Engineer. The successful candidate will be a highly skilled Cloud Engineer with a proven track record of experience conducting deployments, troubleshooting and technical demos. You’ll dive right in and be an instrumental member of our technical team and will be exposed to the Nerdio platform and our internal and external partners.
What you'll do:
- You will be responsible for identifying the technical requirements within an opportunity, matching them to Nerdio’s solutions, and accelerating the sales cycle by positioning and demonstrating market differentiators
- Demonstrate Nerdio’s capabilities to partners and customers on site, remotely via webinar sessions, and at field events such as conferences and trade shows
- Partner with regional sales managers to plan, prepare and execute on strategic deals in complex sales cycles
- Successfully match customer pain/requirements to proposed solutions
- Support regional sales managers developing the financial business case (ROI) associated with each sales opportunity
- Create and deliver powerful presentations and demos that clearly communicate the uniqueness of the value proposition
- Manage all technical aspects of RFP / RFI responses
Effectively communicate the prospect’s/customers’ needs to the engineering (R&D) teams for future product enhancements
- Collect and document competitive intelligence
Qualifications:
- A minimum of 8 to 10 years of experience in a sales engineering or technical sales role, preferably within the technology industry
- Strong technical knowledge of Microsoft Azure, cloud computing, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and related technologies
- Excellent presentation and communication skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences. Experience in delivering technical presentations, demonstrations, and proof-of-value engagements to potential customers
- Solid understanding of enterprise IT infrastructure, networking, and security principles
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to assess customer requirements and recommend appropriate solutions
- Ability to build strong, long-lasting relationships with peers and C-suite executives and maintain a high level of customer service at all times
- Customer-focused mindset with a passion for delivering exceptional service
- Familiarity with CRM software and other sales enablement tools
- Ability to work collaboratively within a sales team and engage in effective cross-functional collaboration
- Self-motivated and able to work independently, with a proactive approach to learning and staying updated on industry trends while constantly looking for ways to improve both product and process
- Implementation of the best practices and principals of the MEDDPICC process to accelerate the technical validation process.
- Professional fluency in Japanese and English.
Tour Operator – Management Role (Luxury Inbound Travel)
- Company: AIR Golf Media K.K.
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are a Tokyo-based company specializing in the golf and premium inbound tourism sector. We’re seeking an experienced manager to lead our tour business, including set-up and execution.
Work Environment
・ Diverse international team with a flexible, open culture
・ Internal and client communication in English
・ External business communication & arrangements in Japanese
Key Responsibilities
・ Manage and lead the travel coordination team
・ Plan, quote, and execute travel itineraries for affluent inbound clients
・ Handle bookings across hotels, transportation, golf courses, dining, and shopping
・ Coordinate with local vendors in Japanese (phone & web)
・ Internal communication and client services in English
・ Occasional on-site support or interpretation when needed
Qualifications
・ Experience in inbound travel or high-end tour operations
・ Possess an established network of contacts in hospitality, transportation, or travel sectors
・ Bilingual (above business-level English & Japanese)
・ Tour operator license is not required but highly advantageous
This is a hands-on leadership position during a new business launch phase.
Apply now to learn more.
Restaurant SERVICE staff at Modern Asian Restaurant in SHIBUYA
- Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our restaurant "DADAI THAI VIETNAMESE DIMSUM" in Shibuya
"DADAI" attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.
You can savor the feeling of the resort by its unique interior and atmosphere even in the center of Tokyo. We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service position. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry!
Position:
Service staff (Waiter / Bartender / Runner)
Requirements:
* Japanese: daily conversational level
* English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Global Marketing / Localization / Culturalization (English)
- Company: Celsys
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We handle the localization and culturalization of the illustration, manga, webtoon, and animation app Clip Studio Paint, along with its related services and tutorial content, while also promoting the app to audiences in North America and Europe.
Clip Studio Paint is the graphics app used by over 50 million users around the world and is bundled with Wacom pen tablets and Samsung devices. The Global Marketing Team focuses on both the localization and culturalization of Clip Studio Paint and its related services as well as marketing Clip Studio Paint to North America and Europe. You will be tasked with planning and producing content that helps creators use our app, as well as planning and managing advertising and marketing campaigns to promote the app from Japan to the world.
Related projects and who you will work with
・Work alongside in-house designers to execute promotion plans, create web pages, creatives, and other content
・Collaborate with our development team to create resource text for our apps and services using your localization/culturalization abilities
Job Outline:
- Influencer marketing campaigns with a focus on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube
- Event workshops and live drawing sessions (To be run by local creators)
- Social media management to boost awareness and create fans
- Google/ Social media advertisement optimization
- SEO strategy for owned media articles
Localization/culturalization:
A coordinator will assign internal translation requests for the UI of the app and its services, user guides, websites, and marketing materials to the appropriate team member. Translation tasks are managed using Backlog and the translation tool memoQ. Another staff member then reviews the translated work and finalizes the task.
Requirements:
・Native speaker of the English language with a business level command of Japanese (JLPT N2 or above)
Welcome skills:
・Experience with the below marketing tasks in the regions of North America/Europe
- Ad networks, SEO, social media management、website and content writing, website direction, video content planning, B2B sales and relations, promotion planning, public relations or related work
・Experience translating from Japanese to English or English to Japanese
・Experience with Adobe Photoshop, Procreate, or other graphics apps/software
・Loves to draw
・Digital artists who draw illustrations or manga
Warehouse Operation, Product Specialist
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts. In close collaboration with world-renowned affiliates and joint ventures, we participate in the international arena centered on Asia, Europe, and Africa under the name Legend Metal, which is easy to get close to overseas.
Job Description:
The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength.
Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such us forklift licenses, Gas welding and cutting, etc.
Depending on your willing to learn and motivation etc. you will be able to grow into different positions inside the warehouse or in the Market.
If you are a motivated Japanese job seeker or foreign national, willing to work and grow in a dynamic company - apply with us. A company where employees from Japan and more than 24 countries can work together and learn from each other.
Having the following knowledge is an asset
- Japanese language
- Mechanical Engineering
Service Bar Assistant Manager
- Company: Imperial Teasure (Japan) Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥333,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Responsibilities:
- Assist in overseeing daily bar operations, including opening and closing
- Ensure all bars are fully stocked with beverages, garnishes, and supplies
- Ensure proper use and maintenance of all bar equipment
- Oversee the preparation and presentation of all beverages, ensuring consistency and adherence to recipes and company standards
- Assist with the development and implementation of drink menus, promotions, and special events
- Follow hygiene and safety standards in food handling and service
- Manage bar inventory
- Perform other duties as assigned by the supervisor or manager
Skills, Qualifications and Experience Required:
- Ability to communicate fluently in Japanese plus either English/Spoken Mandarin/Cantonese
- Extensive relevant experience in bar
- Professional individual who is accountable, passionate, and motivated by leading a team of hospitality professional
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a hands-on approach and the ability to influence change
International School Teacher
- Company: Learning Tree International School
- Salary: ¥290,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Learning Tree is a CIS-member international school in Tokyo with the motto:
“Growth through Challenge; Grow to Give.”
We believe education should help students both self-actualize and contribute to society.
At Learning Tree, main classroom teachers work in close collaboration with assistant teachers, administrators, and school leaders. Together, we share the goal of providing an excellent education for every student. Main classroom teachers are responsible for both the academic and social development of their students and must therefore be experienced, responsible, and professional.
We seek teachers who are warm, energetic, and engaging, with the ability to inspire students and strengthen our school community. Candidates should be eager to grow as leaders, role models, and active contributors to the school’s development.
For teachers who establish themselves at Learning Tree, we also provide support for further studies, including teaching certification, Master’s programs, and the IB Educator Certificate.
International Sales Executive
- Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month Negotiable Commission Based Depends on experience (Negotiable) plus incentive
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for a result-driven sales executive to seek out and generate new business by contacting potential car importers and dealers overseas. You will be in charge of selling and exporting to sourcing out the vehicle that match the needs of your clients from our local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.
You will provide appropriate solutions for your clients to boost top-line revenue growth, customer acquisition levels and profitability. The goal is to build a strong positive relationships, to ensure growth attainment and to increase our company reputation.
-Japanese : Conversational or above
-English : Business level or above
-Easy going
-Cooperative
-Responsible
-Able to handle work in stressful situations or projects at work
-Can work with the team
-Good at communication
-Gathering market and customer information
-Cold calling to seek potential business partners
-Negotiating prices, cost, delivery and specifications with your clients
