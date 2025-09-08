2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

At Nerdio, our mission is to simplify the lives of IT professionals and maximize their Microsoft cloud and end user computing investments.



We support organizations of all sizes looking to deploy, manage, and cost-optimize native Microsoft technologies. We partner with Enterprises and Managed Service Providers all over the world to add value on top of their existing native Microsoft investments like Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune.



Created in 2016, Nerdio has always taken a market-leading and collaborative approach to cloud deployment and management. In fact, our product roadmap is greatly influenced by the regular feedback we receive from having seen companies deploy AVD into production environments several thousand times using Nerdio technology.



Today, Nerdio is used in over 50 countries by more than 15,000 organizations of every size and vertical. We’re committed to delivering exceptional service and support, which starts with identifying and supporting the best staff possible.



We are a fast-moving, nimble company looking for individuals who are collaborative, empathetic, driven and who love to move at the speed of light. If you want to be part of the AVD transformation that Microsoft and Nerdio are leading, then we want to speak with you.



About the role:

We’re looking for a talented, motivated, high-performance-focused individual to join Nerdio as an Enterprise Sales Engineer. The successful candidate will be a highly skilled Cloud Engineer with a proven track record of experience conducting deployments, troubleshooting and technical demos. You’ll dive right in and be an instrumental member of our technical team and will be exposed to the Nerdio platform and our internal and external partners.



What you'll do:

- You will be responsible for identifying the technical requirements within an opportunity, matching them to Nerdio’s solutions, and accelerating the sales cycle by positioning and demonstrating market differentiators

- Demonstrate Nerdio’s capabilities to partners and customers on site, remotely via webinar sessions, and at field events such as conferences and trade shows

- Partner with regional sales managers to plan, prepare and execute on strategic deals in complex sales cycles

- Successfully match customer pain/requirements to proposed solutions

- Support regional sales managers developing the financial business case (ROI) associated with each sales opportunity

- Create and deliver powerful presentations and demos that clearly communicate the uniqueness of the value proposition

- Manage all technical aspects of RFP / RFI responses

Effectively communicate the prospect’s/customers’ needs to the engineering (R&D) teams for future product enhancements

- Collect and document competitive intelligence



Qualifications:

- A minimum of 8 to 10 years of experience in a sales engineering or technical sales role, preferably within the technology industry

- Strong technical knowledge of Microsoft Azure, cloud computing, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and related technologies

- Excellent presentation and communication skills, with the ability to explain complex technical concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences. Experience in delivering technical presentations, demonstrations, and proof-of-value engagements to potential customers

- Solid understanding of enterprise IT infrastructure, networking, and security principles

- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to assess customer requirements and recommend appropriate solutions

- Ability to build strong, long-lasting relationships with peers and C-suite executives and maintain a high level of customer service at all times

- Customer-focused mindset with a passion for delivering exceptional service

- Familiarity with CRM software and other sales enablement tools

- Ability to work collaboratively within a sales team and engage in effective cross-functional collaboration

- Self-motivated and able to work independently, with a proactive approach to learning and staying updated on industry trends while constantly looking for ways to improve both product and process

- Implementation of the best practices and principals of the MEDDPICC process to accelerate the technical validation process.

- Professional fluency in Japanese and English.