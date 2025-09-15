2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Teacher for Children with Special Needs + Visa Sponsorship
- Company: C.A.R.E. Ltd.
- Salary: ¥170,000 ~ ¥220,000 / Month Salary not negotiable
- Location: Niigata, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
We have 9 after-school programs throughout Niigata city. We teach children with disabilities, mostly ADHD children.
Language requirement:
・Japanese Not Required
Expection for the applicants:
・Applicants must have either a Bachelor degree in Eduation, Phychology, or Social Welfere, or a Bachelor degree in Eduation, Phychology, or Social Welfere, or experience in
・Applicants must have a will to learn Japanese once they arrive here
・Ability drive is a must( we help applicants to get a japanese drivers license)
・Energeric, love children
Required Major:
We require at least Bachelors degrees, Majoring in Education, Psychology, and Social Welfare.
Hotel Front Desk
- Company: j Career
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This job offer is limited to non-Japanese residing in Japan.
As a Travel Partner, you will guide guests from overseas through the wonders of Japan and create memorable trips for them. This job is to guide guests from overseas to the wonders of Japan and create memorable trips for them. Together with our friendly staff, you will create a memorable trip with your own ideas and sensibility, We are looking forward to working with our friendly staff to create a memorable trip for our guests.
90% of our guests are from overseas. You can make use of your language skills.
We are looking for people who have experience in customer service and like to make people happy.We have many overseas members who love Japan. We have many international members who love Japan and enjoy working here.
We do not have night shift. You can work while balancing your private life. Visa support is available.
Job Description:
・Check-in and check-out
・Reservations/Inquiries
・Provide information on tourist attractions and recommended spots for guests.
・Planning events and creating decorations in the hotel.
・No restaurant work is required.
Personnel sought:
A person who wants to provide service/experience that will make guests happy and make them want to stay at this hotel again.
Japanese proficiency (Business level)
*Other language skills are also welcome.
Planed Work Location:
-Tokyo
-Kinki area (Osaka, Kyoto)
*We can also provide information about other hotels throughout Japan.
Japanese Kitchen Knives & Sake Store Staff (Hiroshima)
- Company: Musashi Japan - Taimatsu
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour
- Location: Hiroshima, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At Taimatsu, our mission is to make traditional crafts an essential part of modern life. We preserve Japan’s cultural heritage while adding innovative energy to craftsmanship.
Position Overview:
We are looking for passionate team members to provide an exceptional shopping experience for customers.
No experience required! Full training provided.
Responsibilities:
- Engage with customers & provide excellent service
- Maintain store cleanliness & product presentation
- Assist with tax refunds & interpretation
- Manage inventory & educate customers on knife care
Working Conditions:
- Locations: Hiroshima, Kamiyacho
- Flexible shifts, minimum 4 hours per shift
- Breaks: 45 min (6+ hours), 60 min (8 hours)
Qualifications:
- Fluent or Native English Speaker
- Proficiency in multiple languages preferred
- Flexible for shifts, including evenings, weekends, & holidays
- Strong communication & customer service skills
Bonus Qualifications: Sales experience, knife knowledge, or culinary background
We are also recruiting for our Tokyo, Kyoto and other locations. If you're enthusiastic about Japanese craftsmanship and eager to grow with a dynamic company—apply today!
English Teacher for Eikaiwa School
- Company: Prime international
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month (25 teaching hours per week)+transportation.
- Location: Hyogo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Prime International is looking for friendly, reliable and (preferably) experienced teachers who have the flexibility to cater to all age groups, starting late January to early February. Current student ages range from 6 to 70 years old, though the majority are in elementary school.
Teachers are expected to arrive promptly and prepare their lessons, though lesson plans are left to the teachers’ creativity and discretion.
Responsibilities/Duties:
•Be punctual
•Write creative lesson plans based on students’ needs and levels
•Keep daily notes about lesson
Preferred:
•Experience teaching
•Good with kids
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service