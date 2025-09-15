2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

This job offer is limited to non-Japanese residing in Japan.



As a Travel Partner, you will guide guests from overseas through the wonders of Japan and create memorable trips for them. This job is to guide guests from overseas to the wonders of Japan and create memorable trips for them. Together with our friendly staff, you will create a memorable trip with your own ideas and sensibility, We are looking forward to working with our friendly staff to create a memorable trip for our guests.



90% of our guests are from overseas. You can make use of your language skills.



We are looking for people who have experience in customer service and like to make people happy.We have many overseas members who love Japan. We have many international members who love Japan and enjoy working here.



We do not have night shift. You can work while balancing your private life. Visa support is available.



Job Description:

・Check-in and check-out

・Reservations/Inquiries

・Provide information on tourist attractions and recommended spots for guests.

・Planning events and creating decorations in the hotel.

・No restaurant work is required.



Personnel sought:

A person who wants to provide service/experience that will make guests happy and make them want to stay at this hotel again.

Japanese proficiency (Business level)

*Other language skills are also welcome.



Planed Work Location:

-Tokyo

-Kinki area (Osaka, Kyoto)

*We can also provide information about other hotels throughout Japan.

