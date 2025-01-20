2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Sales Team Member
- Company: HobbyLink Japan
- Salary: ¥3.3M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tochigi, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Here’s a rare opportunity to work with HobbyLink Japan, the world’s largest online retailer of Japanese figures, model kits and other hobby products. Join our web marketing/sales team, growing the HobbyLink Japan brand in the worldwide market from our office here in Sano, Tochigi.
Responsibilities:
- Assist in marketing and sales operations across a variety of platforms and tools to support the sales and growth of our online store.
-Strategically grow international sales channels and maintain key client relationships
- Operate online advertising/marketing platforms including e-mail, social media.
- Help create marketing events including sales and other online campaigns for growing our audience.
- Document, track and monitor marketing results through Google Analytics and internal reporting tools.
- Analyze performance metrics to inform decision-making and improve outcomes
- Help create campaign pages for our website and monitor page usage results
- Communicate with a variety of clients and customers
- Ensure consistent communications across all work channels
Requirements:
- Proven experience in sales, marketing or a related field
- Strong organizational and time management skills to manage multiple tasks effectively
- Intermediate to advanced skills with spreadsheets (e.g., Google Sheets, Excel)
- Exceptional English verbal and written communication skills (native level)
- A proactive mindset with the ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment
- Flexibility to handle diverse tasks across various departments
- Willingness to learn new tools and continuously improve existing skills
- Comfortable working with and adapting to new software platforms and applications
- Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to take initiative and drive results
- Ability to build and maintain professional relationships with clients and partners
Higher priority is given to candidates with:
- Experience in international sales or client relationship management
- Familiarity with inventory management and logistics coordination systems
- Experience with e-mail marketing platforms
- Front-end coding abilities (HTML/CSS/Javascript)
- A knowledge of and passion for the products we sell
- Proficiency in a second or third language (Japanese preferred)
Bonus Skills:
- Paid coding experience (HTML/CSS/Javascript)
- Experience in video ad creation
- Experience with Email marketing platforms
- Experience with data analysis
Education:
A university-level degree is required
Administrative Coordinator
- Company: Eighty Days Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.2M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eighty Days Japan is seeking a proactive and organized Administrative Coordinator to support our HR and Accounting teams. This role is essential in ensuring the smooth flow of administrative processes related to employee management and financial operations. The ideal candidate will demonstrate a keen eye for detail, strong organizational skills and a dedication to confidentiality and accuracy.
Key Responsibilities:
1. HR Support
- Maintain and manage internal HR information and records.
- Assist employees with work visa applications and related support.
- Serve as a point of contact for internal HR-related consultations and inquiries.
- Support onboarding and offboarding processes, including necessary documentation and procedures.
- Coordinate various HR-related procedures, including health check-ups and stress assessments.
- Liaise with the occupational health physician to manage employee wellness initiatives.
2. Accounting Support
- Process and record journal entries in the accounting system.
- Manage internal cash flow and account information, ensuring timely updates.
- Support management accounting activities, such as preparing reports and tracking budgets.
- Assist with general administrative tasks related to accounting operations.
3. Administrative Duties
- Manage correspondence, filing, and data entry for both HR and Accounting functions.
- Coordinate meetings, maintain team calendars and assist with internal communication.
- Support other tasks and projects.
Qualifications:
- Strong organizational skills and the ability to multitask effectively.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) or equivalent software.
- Experience or knowledge in HR or accounting is a plus but not required.
- Excellent communication skills and a professional demeanor.
- High level of discretion and the ability to handle sensitive information with confidentiality.
Work Environment:
- This role is based in our office and involves collaboration with the HR and Accounting teams.
- Occasional cross-departmental communication may be required to support company operations.
Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) Tesla High Class Uber Driver or Taxi
- Company: Hinomaru Taxi
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Commission Based Income Average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting Base Salary + Commissions
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change. This effort addresses global climate change by promoting zero-emission vehicles and caters to the increasing demand for luxurious high-end vehicles for tourists and business travelers.
We are also accepting regular drivers, so please feel contact us for details by applying to this job ad.
A new role, 'Tesla Dedicated Driver (Next-Generation Taxi),' welcomes inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types. The position focuses on reservation-based dispatch, catering primarily to inbound demand and offers cultural exchange and language learning opportunities with clients.
Training for this role lasts about two months and the company offers comprehensive technical support for driver development.
Qualifications:
- No educational requirements
- Those with a regular driver's license for more than 1 year (AT license holders accepted)
- You can obtain the necessary Class 2 license (“taxi license”) for the role after joining the company.
- Have the following status of visa
Permanent residents, long-term residents, spouses of Japanese nationals, spouses of permanent residents, etc.
- Designated Activities: 46 (N1 holders who have graduated from a Japanese 4-year university or completed a graduate school course)
- Student (mainly for new graduates. Can be changed to Designated Activities: 46 visa)
- Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International or education (Can be changed to Designated Activities: 46 visa)
- Japanese level N3 or above, or equivalent Japanese reading, writing and conversation skills.
- Be able to understand the test questions for Type 2 driving license (Japanese)
Full-time Physical Security Officer at a Data Center in Inzai, Chiba
- Company: Executive Protection Inc.
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Are you interested in working as a Physical Security Officer at a foreign data center? If you have Japanese language skills above the daily conversation level and basic PC skills, this could be the perfect opportunity for you! No prior education or experience is required.
Job Description:
- Entry and Exit Reception
- Metal Detection Inspection
- Facility Patrol
- To work in security in Japan, you must have no work restrictions.
- Visa support is not provided.
Requirements:
- A valid residence status in Japan with ”no work restrictions” (就労制限なし) on your residence card.
- Must not fall under any disqualification reasons as per the Security Business Law.
- English proficiency: Daily conversation to Fluent (If your Japanese is only at a daily conversational level, your English must be at least business level).
- Japanese proficiency: Daily conversation level.
Preferred Skills:
Basic PC skills: Microsoft Word / Excel
We are also looking for workers in the areas listed below:
Tokyo: Nishi-Tokyo City, Tama City, Musashino City, Mitaka City, Fuchu City, Ome City, Chuo-Ward
Chiba: Chiba City
Osaka: Minoh City, Ibaraki City
Licensed Professional Elementary School Teacher
- Company: Growing-Trees, Inc.
- Salary: ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Learning Tree is a CIS member international school in Tokyo with the motto "Growth through Challenge; Grow to Give." We believe that each child is special, and it is our honor to help them discover their talents and learn from their challenges. At this time, we especially want to welcome creative SCIENCE teachers!
Main classroom teachers work with assistant teachers, admin, headmistress and principal in a team with the shared goal of excellent education for our students.
Main classroom teachers are in charge of the complete academic and social development of their students, and as such, they must be experienced, responsible, and professional.
We are looking for candidates who want to be leaders and role models, as well as become active participants in the growth of our school.
Our current position is for a main classroom teacher.
The job details are as follows:
- Mon-Fri 9:00am-6:00pm (one-hour break time and 45min prep time)
- Complete National Social Insurance
- Working visa sponsorship available
- Family-oriented working environment
- Promotion depending on your achievement
- For teachers who establish themselves at our school, we offer support for pursuing higher education, such as teaching certification, a Master's, and a Ph.D.
We have two campuses: 3 min from Kiba Station (Tozai-line), 1min from Tsukishima station(Yurakucho-line or Oedo line)
Marketing and Sales
- Company: Medibang Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will be responsible for proposing sales initiatives to clients, leveraging user data from our proprietary products, such as the globally popular painting software MediBang Paint and the illustration and manga submission platform ART street, to develop marketing strategies and collaboration projects.
Job Description:
- Planning and executing strategies to acquire users
- Identifying and improving product-related issues
- Planning and executing campaigns using partnerships and SNS
- Collaborating with the engineering team for feature development
- Coordinating with advertising media and agencies
Specific tasks include proposing and implementing strategies tailored to client needs, such as:
- Setting up booths at offline events for creators
- Planning SNS campaigns featuring influencers
- Planning and producing YouTube programs
- Managing events and conducting workshops
- Developing co-branded products
Required Qualifications:
- Native-level English proficiency
- Business-level Japanese communication skills (JLPT N2 or higher)
- Basic PC skills
- Legal work authorization in Japan. Support for visa renewal is provided after joining.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Interest in Japanese subcultures such as manga, anime, and games
- Experience in corporate sales or negotiating with clients
- Entrepreneurial experience
Required Documents:
Please submit the following documents when applying:
- Resume (in Japanese)
- Work history (in Japanese)
- Copy of Residence Card (both sides)
