2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

Here’s a rare opportunity to work with HobbyLink Japan, the world’s largest online retailer of Japanese figures, model kits and other hobby products. Join our web marketing/sales team, growing the HobbyLink Japan brand in the worldwide market from our office here in Sano, Tochigi.



Responsibilities:

- Assist in marketing and sales operations across a variety of platforms and tools to support the sales and growth of our online store.

-Strategically grow international sales channels and maintain key client relationships

- Operate online advertising/marketing platforms including e-mail, social media.

- Help create marketing events including sales and other online campaigns for growing our audience.

- Document, track and monitor marketing results through Google Analytics and internal reporting tools.

- Analyze performance metrics to inform decision-making and improve outcomes

- Help create campaign pages for our website and monitor page usage results

- Communicate with a variety of clients and customers

- Ensure consistent communications across all work channels



Requirements:

- Proven experience in sales, marketing or a related field

- Strong organizational and time management skills to manage multiple tasks effectively

- Intermediate to advanced skills with spreadsheets (e.g., Google Sheets, Excel)

- Exceptional English verbal and written communication skills (native level)

- A proactive mindset with the ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment

- Flexibility to handle diverse tasks across various departments

- Willingness to learn new tools and continuously improve existing skills

- Comfortable working with and adapting to new software platforms and applications

- Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to take initiative and drive results

- Ability to build and maintain professional relationships with clients and partners



Higher priority is given to candidates with:

- Experience in international sales or client relationship management

- Familiarity with inventory management and logistics coordination systems

- Experience with e-mail marketing platforms

- Front-end coding abilities (HTML/CSS/Javascript)

- A knowledge of and passion for the products we sell

- Proficiency in a second or third language (Japanese preferred)



Bonus Skills:

- Paid coding experience (HTML/CSS/Javascript)

- Experience in video ad creation

- Experience with Email marketing platforms

- Experience with data analysis



Education:

A university-level degree is required