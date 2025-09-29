2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Tokyo: Manga Translation【Japanese to English】
- Company: CLLENN
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
About CLLENN
The anime and manga industry is loved by fans worldwide, and now you can play a part in helping localize the latest stories overseas! Join our multinational team as we strive to cultivate blossoming genres for readers all around the world! Together, we will take on new challenges, learn from our mistakes, and create the impossible. With CLLENN, we can build “a future everyone wants to see!”
Title: Manga translation (Japanese to NA English）
Work Type: Freelance
Remote work: Available
Salary: Pay starts at ¥200 per page (may change depending on experience).
Job Responsibilities
・Manga Localization（Translation）from Japanese to English or Manga typesetting/lettering from Japanese to English
Requirements
・English: Native level
・Japanese: Business level
・Must currently live in Japan
・A passion for manga.
Preferred Qualifications
・Experience in translating manga from Japanese to English
Desired Skills
・Business level Japanese（JLPT N2 or higher）
Note
・The comic genres will primarily consist of BL (Boys Love), TL (Teens love), and Adult (Mature)
Kanagawa: Mexican Restaurant Service Staff
- Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
"COMEDOR DE MARGARITA MODERN MEXICANO" is located in the station building "NEWoMan YOKOHAMA" at YOKOHAMA station.
The restaurant has a wide opened dining area and relaxed atmosphere, and offers classic and modern Mexican cuisine.
"COMEDOR DE MARGARITA" attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry!
Position:
Service staff (Waiter / Bartender / Runner)
Requirements:
* Japanese: Basic conversation level
* English: Native level
* Spanish: Native level
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Fukuoka: Full-time Kids English Teacher (Visa Sponsorship Available)
- Company: AMENET
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
To Our Future Teacher
Do you enjoy talking with people? Are you interested in teaching English in rural Japan and becoming part of a warm, supportive community? If so, we would love to meet you!
Chikugo 1 Design Co., Ltd. operates Amenet English Conversation School, which has been providing English education in Chikugo City, southern Fukuoka, for over 40 years. Loved and trusted by the local community, we are now seeking passionate teachers who enjoy working with children and are dedicated to helping students grow.
We believe that true learning flourishes in a warm, supportive environment. At Amenet, relationships between staff, teachers, and students are close and friendly, so new teachers quickly feel at home.
Life in Chikugo City
While Japan has many rural towns, Chikugo City is unique in that its population has continued to grow over the past 60 years. The city is well connected with JR Hainuzuka Station, the Kyushu Shinkansen Shin-Funagoya Station, and access to the Kyushu Expressway interchange.
Amenet is located in central Chikugo City, close to the city library, community center, and city hall. Daily life here is convenient, with shops, banks, and hospitals all nearby. Most places can be easily reached on foot or by bicycle. In addition, fresh local produce is readily available at very affordable prices.
Our Students
Our students range from age 2 to retirees. Their levels span from complete beginners to junior high and high school students preparing for Eiken Grade Pre-1, as well as adults at the business level. Classes are offered in private, pair, and small group formats (3–6 students).
The largest group of our students are elementary school children. Many of the classes taught by native-speaking teachers focus on English conversation and phonics/reading & pronunciation. The children are often learning beyond their school curriculum, and our lessons are lively and full of energy.
Requirements
• Native-level English proficiency
• Bachelor’s degree from a university in an English-speaking country (any major)
• Strong interest and ability to work with children (ages 2–18)
• Flexibility to teach a wide range of students, from children to adults
• Team player with good interpersonal skills
• Passion for supporting students’ English growth
• Basic Japanese communication skills
We also welcome applications from Japanese teachers of English who have native-level proficiency.
Preferred Skills
• Computer literacy and knowledge of social media
• Fast typing skills
• Japanese ability: greetings level is fine; daily conversation ability is a plus
Tokyo: Security at the Embassy
- Company: Securina Security Service Inc.
- Salary: ¥323,220 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Work in an International Environment Where Your Language Skills and Sense of Responsibility Shine! Opportunity to become a full-time employee based on performance.
Some responsibilities are as follows:
* Welcoming and assisting visitors
* Personal protection for embassy staff
* Conducting body checks at security gates
* Inspecting visitors’ belongings with metal detectors
* Ensuring the safety of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands
* Patrolling the embassy premises and surrounding areas
* Handling visitor inquiries
Required Experience and Skills
* Must be 18 or older (per Security Services Act)
* Ability to engage in business conversation in English & Japanese
* 3+ years of experience in facility security at a Japanese security company
* Those who want to work day shifts with ease
* Those aiming to earn more through night shifts
* Those with a break in their career but eager to return as a security officer
* Middle-aged workers seeking long-term skills
* Young professionals aspiring to become security experts
NARA Job Networking Session for Foreign Talent × Nara Companies
- Company: GAKUJO Co.,Ltd.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Nara, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
NARA Job Networking Session for Foreign Talent × Nara Companies ~Networking session between international students, foreign talent and companies in Nara Prefecture~
We will be holding a Job Information Exchange Event where you can meet companies in Nara Prefecture face-to-face!
At this event, you will be able to interact with representatives from all participating companies and hear directly about internships and open companies. This is your chance to learn more about the appeal of each company. We look forward to your participation if you are aiming for a career in Japan!
Date
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Event time:
・Part 1 10 a.m.-12:55 a.m.
・Part 2 2:30 p.m.-5:25 p.m.
Venue:
Nara Convention Center, Conference Room 206 (691-1 Sanjo-oji 1-chome, Nara City, Nara Prefecture, 630-8013)
Participation Fee:
Free
Subject:
All international students (all years) and foreign talent
(Those who live outside of Nara Prefecture are also welcome, and anyone interested in finding work in Nara Prefecture can participate)
Time Schedule:
Self-promotion seminar
・Part 1 10 a.m. -10:15 a.m.
・Part 2 2:30 p.m. -2:45 p.m.
Self-introductions by participating companies
・Part 1 10:15 a.m. -10:35 a.m.
・Part 2 2:45 p.m. -3:05 p.m.
Networking session
・Part 1 10:35 a.m - 12:55 p.m.
・Part 2 3:05 p.m. -5:25 p.m.
Exhibitors:
Part 1
Tamura Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd./ Manufacturing
Takagi Co., Ltd./ ① Production Management ② Overseas Sales
Mizuno Equipment Co., Ltd./ Construction Engineer
Fuji Transport Co., Ltd./ General Administrative Position (Operation Management)
Goido Kogyo Co., Ltd./ Production Technology
Toyokuni Co., Ltd./ Construction Management and Design
Fujiflex Co., Ltd./ Manufacturing
Nice Care Support LLC/ Caregiver
Part 2:
Kyodo Fukushikai Social Welfare Corporation/ Caregiver (Care Worker, Specific Skilled Care Type 1, Spouse of Japanese Nationals, Long-Term Residents, Permanent Residents)
Yamamoto Construction Co., Ltd./ Civil Engineering
Rise Creation Co., Ltd./ International Trade, Purchasing, and Procurement
Fuji Transport Co., Ltd./ General Administrative Position (Operation Management)
Goido Kogyo Co., Ltd./ Production Technology
Fujiflex Co., Ltd./ Manufacturing
Nagatani Ikebana LLC/ Funeral Director
Nara Omiyacho Hotel Management LLC/ Front Desk, Restaurant Service
Tokyo: Sports Coach for Kids
- Company: Second place
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month We offer salary increases and annual bonuses
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
"English Speaking Sports Coach for Children"
We are currently seeking enthusiastic native English speakers with a passion for coaching and working with young children.Successful applicants will have to run all classes in a safe and enjoyable manner, lead and be responsible for classes.If you love children, enjoy an active lifestyle, and are a happy and outgoing person, this job is what you have been waiting for!
Job Responsibilities
・Prepare for the lessons (set up the classroom, review lesson plans, clean up equipment)
・Deliver 50 minute group lessons (maximum of 13 students per class)
・Work together with other coaches to provide high quality lessons and customer service (generally 3 coaches handling 1 class)
・Deliver special lessons and participate in seasonal events
・All lesson plans will be provided and related equipment will be ready at the workplace
・Participate in weekly training sessions and monthly All-staff meetings
・Creation of Instagram videos
Requirements
・Native (or native-level) English speakers
・Professional minded and team players
・Experience working with children and/or a background in child development/sports preferred
・Passionate about working with children of all ages(1-12 years old)
・Interested in Education, Sports, Coaching
・Capable of performing/working under pressure
・Interested in staying in Japan for long term
・Understanding and adaptability to Japanese culture
・Holds a valid Working Visa
・Visa sponsorship will be available depending on performance
Why Spoglish GYM
・Friendly, energetic & diverse work environment
・Bilingual HQ staff members
・Clear career advancement
・Casual dress code. Uniforms provided for class (shoes, shorts, T-shirts, sweatshirt and sweatpants).
・Transportation Fee covered
・Generous vacation policy
・Visa sponsorship：Possible
・Contract Renewal : Possible
Nagano: Sales Support / Export Import Operations
- Company: Royal Trading Co., Ltd.,
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Nagano, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Royal Trading Co., Ltd., based in Matsumoto City, Nagano, specializes in international trade with a strong focus on exporting used vehicles.
With global demand for Japanese used cars increasing year by year, we are committed to delivering high-quality vehicles worldwide under our motto of “Reliability, Integrity, and Speed.” We value long-term partnerships with both domestic and international companies and continue to grow with a global perspective.
Looking ahead, we are dedicated to expanding our business further through talent development and the creation of new services. If you are ambitious and eager to build a career on the global stage, we offer an excellent environment to grow.
Job Description:
- Preparing shipping-related documents
- Booking shipments with shipping companies
- Managing vehicle inventory at our company yard
- Handling export-related administrative tasks after shipment
Essential Skills / Experience:
- Comfortable working in both English and Japanese (most export documents are in English)
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Outlook)
- Experience in sales support or back-office operations preferred
- Strong attention to detail and ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
- Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and contribute ideas for process improvement
Ideal Candidate:
- Strong communication skills
- Interested in working in a global business environment
- Open to candidates with no prior experience who are eager to start a career in office administration
- Motivated individuals with an interest in international trade
Osaka: Preschool/Kindergarten Teacher (Full-time/Part-time)
- Company: STEP International School
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are seeking English teachers to teach children from ages 1 to 6 at STEP International School in HIGASHI-OSAKA as a full-time worker.
Our school is a small international school but we are very proud of our lessons.
We create our own yearly curriculum to create the best lesson content. Our focus is English communication and lessons are designed to be fun and interesting including singing, dancing, games and activities.
Please note that this is not an EIKAIWA / LANGUAGE school.
It is a class teacher position and you will work with a group of children
that you will see every day for the whole school year.
This position is suited to people who wants to work as a teacher/educator
who has interested in Early Childhood Education / English Education.
** Part-time position is also available. For further information, please check the below.
Ideal candidates:
- Should have a University degree.
- Feel comfortable with teaching a wide range of subjects such as writing, reading, science,
theme study, and social science as well as take part and create different activities for each class including games, singing and dancing.
- Should have more than 3 years teaching experience at an international school
- Knows how to teach English grammatically in a correct way to young students
- Able to have Phonics and Grammar lessons
- Should have a good command of both written / spoken English.
- Must currently live in Japan
- Must be fluent in English / Japanese
- Must have a valid working visa * Visa sponsorship is available for full-time positions.
- Enthusiastic, cheerful and friendly teachers
- Should have a TEAM SPIRIT and should be FLEXIBLE to help each other
Job description:
1) Full-time
Working with a bilingual Japanese teacher in class.
The candidate will deliver class, prepare class plans.
** We will help you to learn our curriculum.
We also ask all the teachers to:
- expand upon the curriculum with original ideas and activities to make the students fun
- make/check homework
- prepare for crafts
- change diapers
- support eating
- put the babies to sleep
This is NOT a conversational position, it is a class or group of children that comes every day for the whole academic year.
2) Part-time (Weekdays)
We are looking for a daycare staff. Main duty is to support lessons with some teachers and do different activities
including dancing, singing and playing.
The teachers will
- prepare for crafts
- change diapers
- support to eat lunch
- put the babies to sleep
** Sometimes, we may ask you to deliver the class.
3) Part-time (Saturdays) for elementary school students
We are looking for a part-time teacher for Saturday school.
There are 2 classes divided by age (6-12) and level.
The lesson starts from 10 am and finishes at 3 pm
and includes conversation, reading/phonics, theme study and grammar.
The candidates will have a class and have lunch with the students to provide
as much ALL ENGLISH environment as possible.
Tokyo: Full-Time Preschool Teacher /Childcare
- Company: Anchor Kids International School
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We combine a bilingual educational curriculum with a global philosophy and travel education. We provide many opportunities to touch and experience real things through our own International Preschool curriculum.
Our goal is to assist our students in developing future-ready skills
・Respect differences (diversity)
・Express their thoughts
・Think for themselves and develop self-determination
We are looking for a full time native English teacher to work with us.
Requirement for this position:
・energetic to teach English to children aged 1～6 years old (Morning class), aged 3 years and up (Afternoon class)
・more than two year’s experience in childcare
・Certified in one of the following : Early Childhood Education and/or TESOL
・Excellent communication skill with children, parents and staff members
・Able to commit to minimum 1 year Full-time Contract
・For those in Japan : with valid work visa
Kanagawa: English Teacher
- Company: Shonan-Shirayuri Gakuen
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Shonan Shirayuri Gakuen Kindergarten is currently looking for an English teacher.
At our kindergarten, we integrate Catholic education with the Montessori approach to nurture each child's spiritual and personal growth
Currently we are wanting to hire a full time English teacher (8:20 a.m. to 5:20p.m.) or a part time teacher for the afterschool in kindergarten.
Key responsibilities:
The Job is to teach English to kindergarten students in a classroom setting with a Japanese assistant teacher.
The basic curriculum is provided but you will be asked to use your creativity to come up with fun activities.
It you want, it is possible to work only to teach students during our English after-school program by providing fun games and activities
After-school class runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday for a part time teacher.
The position begins as soon as possible. Apply with CV/resume, a photo, and your availability.
Tokyo: Mexican Restaurant Service Staff
- Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
"el caliente modern mexicano" is located in the station building "Atre" at Shinagawa station.
The restaurant has a wide opened dining area and a huge terrace area with bright and open atmosphere, and offers classic and modern Mexican cuisine.
"el caliente" attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry!
Position:
Service staff (Waiter / Bartender / Runner)
Requirements:
* Japanese: Daily conversational level
* English: Intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required.)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
