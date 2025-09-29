2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

We are seeking English teachers to teach children from ages 1 to 6 at STEP International School in HIGASHI-OSAKA as a full-time worker.



Our school is a small international school but we are very proud of our lessons.

We create our own yearly curriculum to create the best lesson content. Our focus is English communication and lessons are designed to be fun and interesting including singing, dancing, games and activities.



Please note that this is not an EIKAIWA / LANGUAGE school.



It is a class teacher position and you will work with a group of children

that you will see every day for the whole school year.



This position is suited to people who wants to work as a teacher/educator

who has interested in Early Childhood Education / English Education.



** Part-time position is also available. For further information, please check the below.



Ideal candidates:

- Should have a University degree.

- Feel comfortable with teaching a wide range of subjects such as writing, reading, science,

theme study, and social science as well as take part and create different activities for each class including games, singing and dancing.

- Should have more than 3 years teaching experience at an international school

- Knows how to teach English grammatically in a correct way to young students

- Able to have Phonics and Grammar lessons

- Should have a good command of both written / spoken English.

- Must currently live in Japan

- Must be fluent in English / Japanese

- Must have a valid working visa * Visa sponsorship is available for full-time positions.

- Enthusiastic, cheerful and friendly teachers

- Should have a TEAM SPIRIT and should be FLEXIBLE to help each other



Job description:

1) Full-time

Working with a bilingual Japanese teacher in class.

The candidate will deliver class, prepare class plans.



** We will help you to learn our curriculum.



We also ask all the teachers to:

- expand upon the curriculum with original ideas and activities to make the students fun

- make/check homework

- prepare for crafts

- change diapers

- support eating

- put the babies to sleep



This is NOT a conversational position, it is a class or group of children that comes every day for the whole academic year.



2) Part-time (Weekdays)

We are looking for a daycare staff. Main duty is to support lessons with some teachers and do different activities

including dancing, singing and playing.



The teachers will

- prepare for crafts

- change diapers

- support to eat lunch

- put the babies to sleep



** Sometimes, we may ask you to deliver the class.



3) Part-time (Saturdays) for elementary school students



We are looking for a part-time teacher for Saturday school.

There are 2 classes divided by age (6-12) and level.

The lesson starts from 10 am and finishes at 3 pm

and includes conversation, reading/phonics, theme study and grammar.



The candidates will have a class and have lunch with the students to provide

as much ALL ENGLISH environment as possible.