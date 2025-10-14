2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

Check out the open positions in social media, sales, hospitality and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Oct 14, 2025

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Hall Staff Wanted for Exciting New Experience in Shinjuku! Company: MediaBound

MediaBound Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are launching a brand-new “Sumo Show Experience” in Shinjuku, designed especially for international visitors to Japan. To make this experience even more welcoming and enjoyable, we are looking for friendly Hall Staff to join our team starting today!



Responsibilities:

• Greet and assist guests

• Support smooth operation of the experience floor

• Provide guidance and light service to participants

• Ensure a clean and comfortable environment



Requirements:

• Fluent English communication skills

• Conversational Japanese ability (enough to communicate with team and guests)

• Friendly and positive attitude

• Enjoy working with people from around the world

• No prior experience required – training will be provided Apply Here

Executive-Social Media Marketing Company: OWIS One World International School

OWIS One World International School Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Role Title: Social Media Marketing Executive



Key Responsibilities:

Create and publish 12 bilingual posts (English/Japanese) per month across Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for OWIS Osaka and Tsukuba.

Capture photos of school life for use in marketing campaigns (Osaka).

Translate marketing materials into Japanese for OWIS Osaka, OWIS Tsukuba, and GIIS.

Manage photo assets on Google Drive, including maintaining an accurate record of student photo permissions (Osaka).



Additional Responsibilities (as required):

5. Edit photos and videos for use across Osaka, Tsukuba, and GIIS.

6. Lead the after-school Nikon Photography Club (Osaka).



Required Skills and Attributes:

Fluency in both English and Japanese.

Strong photography skills.

Photo and video editing skills (preferred). Apply Here

Hall Staff Company: Baycrews Group

Baycrews Group Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,350 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Be part of something exciting! We’re opening new FLIPPER’S locations and renewing J.S. BURGERS CAFE in Shinjuku 4-chome, Tokyo.



Whether you're looking to challenge yourself, meet people from around the world, or be part of a new wave of food culture in Japan, this is your chance to get involved.



■ J.S. BURGERS CAFE

Born in Shinjuku in 2000, this American-style burger café offers a stylish space and our signature “LIFE IS BURGER” concept — irresistible gourmet burgers with serious personality.



■ FLIPPER’S

FLIPPER’S brings you the ultimate “Egg Farm to Table” experience with fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth soufflé pancakes made from carefully selected ingredients. A sweet job you won't want to miss!



Job Description:

- Welcome guests with a bright smile

- Take orders / handle register (Hall)

- Prepare food & drinks (Kitchen)

- Keep the space clean and organized

- Assist with opening setup and daily operations



Who We’re Looking For:

- Conversational Japanese ability (enough to communicate with customers & team)

- Valid working visa in Japan

- A positive, friendly personality

- Team player who loves working with people



No experience? No problem! Training provided. Previous F&B or customer service experience is a plus Apply Here

Marketing and sales promotion for overseas investors Company: Sompo Asset Management

Sompo Asset Management Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥8.0M / Year

¥5.5M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Our company proposes and provides the highest quality products and services to support customers’ long-term asset formation, striving to become "Japan’s most customer-focused asset management company." We are currently seeking individuals capable of engaging with overseas investors. We are looking for team players with experience in asset management operations and the ability to communicate effectively with international business partners. We welcome enthusiastic candidates from any industry with translation experience who are eager to build a career in overseas operations within an asset management company.



Job Responsibilities:

・Marketing and sales promotion for our Japan stock fund targeting overseas investors

・Collaboration, communication, sales promotion, and negotiations with overseas sales companies

・Preparation of performance reports, presentations, and RFP materials for overseas investors

・Negotiations and interactions with overseas investors and prospective investors, conducting presentations and performance reports



Required Experience/Skills:

・Approximately 3–10 years of professional experience

・Japanese language proficiency suitable for business communication within the company (JLPT N1 level preferred, but JLPT certification is not mandatory)

・Basic proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc. (with practical experience in a professional setting)



Preferred Qualifications:

・Experience in finance-related roles (e.g., financial industry, financial information vendors, consulting, corporate finance, etc.)

・Experience in translation related to markets or investment products, or in overseas marketing, preferably at a similar company Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.