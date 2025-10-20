2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

Apply to jobs in hospitality, security, warehouse management and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Oct 21, 2025

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Service Staff at Singaporean Restaurant Company: IMM Food Service Inc.

IMM Food Service Inc. Salary: ¥1,300 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,300 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Would you like to build a career in hospitality at a renowned Singaporean restaurant?

Join us at Chatterbox Cafe in Tokyo’s Marunouchi district.



Whether you’re experienced or new to the field, our international in-house training team is ready to support you every step of the way.



Minimum requirements:

・Basic Conversational Japanese

・Must have zairyuu card or Japanese ID

・Japanese bank account



Why Work at Yaumay?

• Fully Paid Training: Get comprehensive training to thrive in your role

• Transportation Reimbursement: Up to 500 JPY round trip per day

• Staff Meals: Provided during lunch breaks

• Employee Discount: Enjoy dining benefits as part of our team

• Salary Growth Opportunities: Based on performance and experience Apply Here

Special Education Teacher (Full-time or Part-Time) Company: Kaiho Co., Ltd.

Kaiho Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are looking for Full-time or Part-Time special education teachers to join our classroom in Gifu and Nagoya. If you are passionate about early childhood education and helping children develop essential communication and cognitive skills, we would love to hear from you.



Requirements:

- Must be residing in Japan

- Japanese proficiency: Business level (Conversational is okay too)

- Education background: Bachelor’s degree in Education, Psychology or Sociology



Preferred:

- Experience in early childhood education or special education

- Passion for working with children and making a difference



Job Description:

Role: Special Education Teacher

Age Group: Children aged 3-12 years old

Methodology: ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis)

Activities: Teaching communication and comprehension skills through playing with toys, painting, crafts, and hands-on activities

Training Provided! No prior ABA experience required. Apply Here

Kitchen Staff for Premium Club Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Requirements:

- English: Conversational (preferred)

- Japanese: None

- Must currently reside in Japan



Description:

- Responsible for the set-up, preparation, and service of daily assigned section within the kitchen

- Focus on consistency and quality while adhering to all relevant Japanese laws and food safety regulations.

- Maintains personal involvement in day to day operations and report daily to the outlet supervising Chef. Apply Here

Import Operations and Quality Management System Maintenance for Medical Devices Company: D-MAH MEDICAL JAPAN Co.,Ltd.

D-MAH MEDICAL JAPAN Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Requirements:

Experience:

・At least 3 years of office work experience in a Japanese company

Languages:

・Chinese

・Japanese (JLPT N2 or above)

・English

Skills:

・Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Education:

・Bachelor’s degree or higher (domestic or international)



Responsibilities:

Conduct import customs clearance, provide quality information (e.g., defects), and collect documents for regulatory compliance, primarily via email, in accordance with our quality management system, mainly dealing with foreign medical device manufacturers. Apply Here

Nursery English Teacher Company: Illinois Academy

Illinois Academy Salary: ¥3.0M / Year

¥3.0M / Year Location: Niigata, Japan

Niigata, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan English conversation school Illinois Academy is seeking a dedicated, energetic and experienced native English teacher for children. Illinois Academy was established in 1999 in collaboration between School Entity OHIKO Academy and the City of Tainai. Since Illinois Academy has establishment, we has been operating an English conversation school and providing preschool English education to kindergartens in Niigata City. We are currently recruiting English instructors to join our preschool English education program.



Required Experience/Skills:

・Experience teaching English to children



Preferred Qualifications:

・Japanese language proficiency at a conversational level Apply Here

Security Staff in Tokyo Company: Executive Protection, Inc.

Executive Protection, Inc. Salary: ¥1,600 / Hour

¥1,600 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Requirements:

- No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act

- No work restriction

- Comfortable with routine

- English tasks like templates

- Japanese: Conversational level

- PC skills: Beginner



Job Description:

Security of a major well-known foreign company's Data Center

Entrance and exit management of the facility.

- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility

- Facility patrolling



Duration: October 16 - December 16



Training provided for beginners' peace of mind. Apply Here

Manager/Leader position for food manufacturing workers, manufacturing operators Company: Provide Group Co., Ltd.

Provide Group Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥208,000 / Month Negotiable

¥208,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan We entrust you with a range of tasks related to the cutting and processing of fruits and vegetables, as well as the management of foreign staff.This is not just routine work but a rewarding position that involves communication with multinational staff and on-site improvements.



Specific Responsibilities:

・Sorting, washing, trimming, and cutting: Sorting and processing products.

・Selection, display, and flash freezing: Preparing products for shipment while maintaining freshness.

・Weighing, bagging, sealing, and vacuum packing: Careful packaging of products.

・Storage, packing, and shipping: Managing and shipping finished products.

・Management of foreign staff:



Sharing instructions and information in meetings.

・Monitoring work conditions, providing improvements, and offering advice to enhance efficiency.

・Managing individual data and conducting regular feedback sessions.

・Supporting foreign staff with life in Japan and creating a comfortable work environment.

・Holding monthly meetings to share information and strengthen collaboration. Apply Here

Warehouse Operations and Shipping Company: Provide Group Co., Ltd.

Provide Group Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥214,000 / Hour Negotiable

¥214,000 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are looking for someone to handle warehouse operations, shipping tasks, and staff management at a produce market. This is a rewarding position where you’ll not only perform operational tasks but also engage in communication with multinational staff and contribute to workplace improvements.



Specific Responsibilities:

・Inbound Inspection: Verify that incoming goods match the schedule.

・Outbound Preparation: Count items and move them to pallets.

・Forklift Operation: Utilize forklifts for inbound and outbound tasks.

・Management of International Staff: Lead and support a diverse team.

・Daily/Weekly/Monthly Meetings: Share instructions and updates.

・On-site Monitoring and Guidance: Improve quality and efficiency through oversight.

・Staff Data Management: Track individual performance and provide feedback in one-on-one meetings.

・Support for Staff: Address concerns about life in Japan and foster a comfortable work environment.

・Monthly Team Meetings: Enhance information sharing and collaboration. Apply Here

Apartment Management Operations Staff Company: World Potential Co., Ltd.

World Potential Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan World Potential Co., Ltd., a company operates real estate services, is currently recruiting staff for the management of real estate, monthly apartment operations, rentals, vacation rentals, and rental business operations.



Responsibilities:

1. Management of Four Business Areas

・Monthly Apartments:

- Propose suitable short-term stay options for customers and provide comprehensive support for monthly apartment operations.

・Vacation Rentals:

- Support operations on platforms like Airbnb, including managing and assisting with customer service for unmanned operations.

・Rental Spaces:

- Assist with the management of time-based rentals for kitchen studios.

・Camper Vans:

- Support camper van operations under the brand "3rd Place Camper."



2. Property Management:

- Oversee the management of company-operated real estate properties, contributing as a property management staff member.



3. General Office Support:

- Handle in-house administrative tasks, such as maintaining the office environment, managing supplies, and assisting with internal events.



4. Managing social media advertising:

- Create and manage truly effective social media content to promote four key businesses. Apply Here

