2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

English Teacher for Children
- Company: JAC Infantile Education Laboratory
- Salary: Salary negotiable Full time: ¥275,000 yen~ /month, Part time position is also available.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
English teacher for children needed for a new semester.
We are currently accepting applications for a full time English Teacher. (Part time is also available.)
*Requirements:
University degree, valid visa, and some conversational Japanese required.
Good understanding of cultural differences is preferred.
Energetic, punctual, and professional attitude necessary.
Must love children.
Basic use of computer.
We have many classes ranging from preschool to adult.
All class materials are provided by the school and lesson planning is done during working hours.
The school is very enjoyable, warm and is a comfortable environment to work in.
We can provide visa sponsorship.
Full time: 275,000 yen~/month
JAC is a school with a close-knit group of teachers who value communication, friendliness, and safety. Teachers here are a priority, and it is a place we feel secure and comfortable. Our students are well behaved and from upper-class families, and we welcome creativity in our planning and teaching. We are looking forward to hearing from new teachers who would be interested in joining our team!
English Teacher
- Company: KA International
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Instructors at KA are responsible for delivering engaging, high-quality lessons that align with the organization’s curriculum standards. By fostering a positive and nurturing classroom environment, they help students develop academic skills, confidence, and a genuine love of learning. Teachers collaborate with colleagues and administrative teams to ensure consistent instruction, timely reporting, and continuous improvement in teaching practices. They also contribute to a culture of optimistic, student-focused dialogue, emphasizing each learner’s potential and growth, to promote a shared sense of purpose and encouragement across the school community. Their work directly supports KA’s mission of providing a rigorous, student-centered education that encourages self-discovery and personal growth.
Responsibilities
Teaching & Classroom Leadership:
- Prepare and deliver assigned lessons in accordance with KA’s curriculum standards and instructional guidelines.
- Foster a safe, respectful, and engaging classroom environment, using effective classroom management strategies and student-centered teaching methods, including consistent routines, positive behavior strategies, and clear expectations for student conduct.
- Monitor student progress, adapting approaches to address diverse learning needs.
Student-Focused Initiatives:
- Encourage and motivate students to achieve academic goals, providing individualized support where necessary.
- Identify students who require additional help or enrichment, sharing observations with the Head Teacher or relevant staff for further action or intervention.
- Maintain open, supportive communication with students, promoting a culture of respect and collaboration.
- Deliver instruction that supports students in achieving advanced literacy outcomes, including analytical writing, structured argumentation, and text-based discussion
Administrative & Operational Duties:
- Complete administrative tasks such as tracking attendance, writing progress reports, and logging student performance data accurately and on time.
- Grade and provide timely feedback on essays or other written assignments to support student skill development and progress.
- Follow scheduling updates and guidelines from the Head Teacher or department leads, adjusting lesson plans or class assignments as needed.
- Support the implementation of new initiatives or directives (e.g., changes to curriculum, updated teaching tools) as communicated by the Head Teacher or other departments.
Professional Development & Collaboration:
- Participate in regular training sessions, meetings, and workshops to maintain and enhance teaching skills.
- Share best practices and resources with colleagues, contributing to a culture of continuous improvement.
- Receive and act on feedback from classroom observations, coaching sessions, and performance reviews to improve instructional quality.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree (preferably in Education, English, or a related field). Teaching certification (e.g., state licensing, TEFL, TESOL, or equivalent) is a plus.
- Prior teaching experience (e.g., 1–2 years) is highly desirable.
- Basic proficiency in office productivity software (e.g., Google Workspace, Microsoft Office). Familiarity with digital learning platforms or online student management systems is a plus.
- Effective communication and interpersonal abilities.
- Adaptability to different teaching contexts and student needs.
- Strong time management and organizational skills.
- Proactive mindset with a willingness to take initiative and ownership of tasks and challenges.
- Flexible and solutions-oriented approach in dynamic or changing environments.
Lab Technician
- Company: Franchir Japan
- Salary: ¥500,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Lab Technician is responsible for supporting daily laboratory operations by ensuring that equipment is properly maintained and calibrated, inventory is well managed, and lab infrastructure changes are efficiently coordinated. This role includes hands-on technical support, vendor coordination, and logistical responsibilities such as managing lab consumables, dry ice, waste, gas bottles, and lab coats.
Requirements:
* At least 3-5 years of experience in laboratory operations, technical services, or facility support in a research or regulated environment
* Experience in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, or similarly regulated industry environment
* Business-level proficiency in both spoken and written Japanese and English
* Proficient in using CMMS platforms (Maximo, SAP PM, or equivalent) for maintenance and calibration tracking
* Valid work authorization in Japan (Japanese citizenship, permanent residency, or appropriate work visa)
Job Description:
* Support preventive and corrective maintenance using the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS).
* Perform calibration and maintenance on benchtop laboratory equipment (e.g., pH meters, balances, centrifuges, pipettes).
* Coordinate with OEMs and third-party providers for specialized servicing and ensure accurate documentation (e.g., service reports, calibration certificates).
* Receive, inspect, and manage laboratory consumables and chemical reagents, maintaining inventory levels and shelf-life tracking.
* Ensure proper labeling, storage, and compliance with chemical handling procedures.
* Ensure handling of waste from the laboratory and offices.
* Manage dry ice ordering and distribution for lab teams.
* Monitor and coordinate the replacement of compressed gas bottles, ensuring safe handling and communication with gas vendors.
* Oversee lab coat distribution and laundry services, ensuring availability, sizing, and cleanliness for all lab personnel.
* Coordinate small-scale lab moves, equipment installations, and space reconfigurations.
* Work closely with scientific teams, facilities, EHS, and IT to ensure operational readiness and minimal disruption during lab changes.
* Track progress, maintain documentation, and support post-installation verification.
Skills:
* Proficient in using CMMS platforms (Maximo, SAP PM, or equivalent) for maintenance and calibration tracking
* Hands-on experience with laboratory equipment maintenance and calibration procedures
* Understanding of chemical handling, storage, and waste management procedures
* Knowledge of laboratory safety protocols and emergency procedures
* Familiarity with equipment qualification and validation processes
* In-depth knowledge of facility management best practices within the Japanese pharmaceutical or regulated industry context
Translation Coordinator
- Company: Franchir Japan
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are seeking native Japanese speakers or individuals fluent in other languages with a keen eye for grammar and writing styles in text.
A deep understanding of Japanese is essential, as the role involves comparing Japanese original texts with their translations.
Timely and accurate responses to client and translator inquiries in Japanese are required.
Requirement
●Japanese proficiency: JLPT N1 or equivalent
●English proficiency: Equivalent to STEP 1st grade (Eiken) or TOEIC 800 or higher
●Knowledge of other languages is highly welcomed
●Proficiency in PC software including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe, etc.
●Sales experience is beneficial Description
Job description Equipment
・Manage customer relations: handle inquiries, conduct meetings, and provide price estimates
・Coordinate translation and interpretation projects, oversee progress and ensure quality
・Verify translated content for accuracy
・Edit translated materials
・Sales and marketing activities
翻訳/ 通訳コーディネーター(英語、ロシア語、その他アジア言語)
日本語原稿を翻訳した文章の確認作業が多いため、日本語とその他の言語の理解力が必要です。 お客様からの要望にタイムリーかつ正確に回答できる方。
採用条件
●日本語：日本語能力試験1級程度以上の日本語力、
●英語：英検1級、TOEIC800 点程度。
●その他言語:その他の言語が分かれば尚可。
●基本的なPC操作必須（ワード、エクセル、パワーポイント、Adobe等）
●営業経験のある方尚可
業務内容
・クライアント対応（問合せ対応、打ち合わせ、見積り作成など）
・翻訳&通訳手配、進捗管理 ・翻訳＆通訳（経験、能力による）
・翻訳チェック ・編集 ・新規および既存顧客への営業
Full-Time Nursery School English Teacher
- Company: I'll (I will) Nursery Group
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
I'll (I will) Nursery Group is a fun-loving nursery school company located in the heart of Tokyo. We provide a nurturing and engaging environment for young learners aged 0-6. Our schools embrace curiosity, and foster learning through bilingual education in Japanese and English.
Job Description:
Our expanding English division, Powers, is looking to directly hire an experienced, passionate, and energetic full-time English Teacher to join our team for the upcoming school year (from April 1, 2026).
The successful candidate will deliver fun, engaging, age-appropriate English lessons to preschool-aged children, fostering language development through songs, games, crafts, and other creative activities.
Key Responsibilities:
-Create a safe, fun, and supportive classroom environment.
-Plan and deliver interactive English lessons tailored to young learners using our monthly curriculum.
-Collaborate with, and support Japanese teachers and other staff with daily activities.
-Help plan, and participate in school events, such as seasonal festivals and open days.
-Communicate effectively with school, and office staff.
-Attend monthly meetings, and professional development.
Requirements:
-Must currently reside in Japan.
-Native or near-native English proficiency.
-Bachelor’s degree (Education, Early Childhood Education, or related field preferred).
-Experience teaching young children (nursery or kindergarten experience is preferred).
-Enthusiasm for working with preschool-aged children.
-A patient, friendly and nurturing attitude.
-Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
-Valid working visa or eligibility to work in Japan (visa extension available for qualified candidates).
-Basic Japanese language skills are preferred, but not required.
English Teacher After-school Children's club
- Company: Shion Gakuen Educational Corporation
- Salary: ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Nazareth After-School Care Club, operated by the Shion Gakuen Educational Corporation, is a newly established after-school program where children spend their time in English. It follows the existing Nazareth Kindergarten, Yokohama Nazareth Hoikuen, and Nazareth Kindergarten Karanko-yama After-School Care Club.Rather than "teaching English," our approach is to "conduct Japanese early childhood education in English," prioritizing an environment where children can naturally become familiar with the language.
Classes will generally be managed by two staff members for 20 children: a qualified Japanese staff member and an English instructor.
Job Responsibilities:
・Child education and care
・Accompanying school bus rides
・Parent communication
・Cleaning, etc.
Desired Candidates:
・Healthy, positive, kind, cooperative individuals who agree with our educational philosophy
・Those who love children and enjoy playing with them
・Those interested in Japanese culture and motivated to learn Japanese
・Priority given to graduates of university education faculties or equivalent departments
