2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

Instructors at KA are responsible for delivering engaging, high-quality lessons that align with the organization’s curriculum standards. By fostering a positive and nurturing classroom environment, they help students develop academic skills, confidence, and a genuine love of learning. Teachers collaborate with colleagues and administrative teams to ensure consistent instruction, timely reporting, and continuous improvement in teaching practices. They also contribute to a culture of optimistic, student-focused dialogue, emphasizing each learner’s potential and growth, to promote a shared sense of purpose and encouragement across the school community. Their work directly supports KA’s mission of providing a rigorous, student-centered education that encourages self-discovery and personal growth.





Responsibilities

Teaching & Classroom Leadership:

- Prepare and deliver assigned lessons in accordance with KA’s curriculum standards and instructional guidelines.

- Foster a safe, respectful, and engaging classroom environment, using effective classroom management strategies and student-centered teaching methods, including consistent routines, positive behavior strategies, and clear expectations for student conduct.

- Monitor student progress, adapting approaches to address diverse learning needs.



Student-Focused Initiatives:

- Encourage and motivate students to achieve academic goals, providing individualized support where necessary.

- Identify students who require additional help or enrichment, sharing observations with the Head Teacher or relevant staff for further action or intervention.

- Maintain open, supportive communication with students, promoting a culture of respect and collaboration.

- Deliver instruction that supports students in achieving advanced literacy outcomes, including analytical writing, structured argumentation, and text-based discussion



Administrative & Operational Duties:

- Complete administrative tasks such as tracking attendance, writing progress reports, and logging student performance data accurately and on time.

- Grade and provide timely feedback on essays or other written assignments to support student skill development and progress.

- Follow scheduling updates and guidelines from the Head Teacher or department leads, adjusting lesson plans or class assignments as needed.

- Support the implementation of new initiatives or directives (e.g., changes to curriculum, updated teaching tools) as communicated by the Head Teacher or other departments.



Professional Development & Collaboration:

- Participate in regular training sessions, meetings, and workshops to maintain and enhance teaching skills.

- Share best practices and resources with colleagues, contributing to a culture of continuous improvement.

- Receive and act on feedback from classroom observations, coaching sessions, and performance reviews to improve instructional quality.



Requirements

- Bachelor’s degree (preferably in Education, English, or a related field). Teaching certification (e.g., state licensing, TEFL, TESOL, or equivalent) is a plus.

- Prior teaching experience (e.g., 1–2 years) is highly desirable.

- Basic proficiency in office productivity software (e.g., Google Workspace, Microsoft Office). Familiarity with digital learning platforms or online student management systems is a plus.

- Effective communication and interpersonal abilities.

- Adaptability to different teaching contexts and student needs.

- Strong time management and organizational skills.

- Proactive mindset with a willingness to take initiative and ownership of tasks and challenges.

- Flexible and solutions-oriented approach in dynamic or changing environments.