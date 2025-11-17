2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

Apply to open positions in English teaching, and hospitality more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Nov 18, 2025

Service Staff at Singaporean Restaurant Company: Chatterbox

Chatterbox Salary: ¥1,300 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,300 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Would you like to build a career in hospitality at a renowned Singaporean restaurant?

Join us at Chatterbox Cafe in Tokyo’s Marunouchi to create new history together!



Now, we’re looking for passionate individuals to join our team!

・Waiter/Waitress

・Bartender

・Sommelier

・Reception

・Kitchen Staff

Whether you’re experienced or new to the field, our international in-house training team is ready to support you every step of the way.



Location:

・CHATTERBOX CAFE, Marunouchi, Tokyo

*The pre-opening training period will be conducted at Yaumei at Marunouchi Tokyo Apply Here

Security at the Embassy Company: Securina Security Service Co., Ltd.

Securina Security Service Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥323,220 / Month Negotiable

¥323,220 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Work in an International Environment Where Your Language Skills and Sense of Responsibility Shine! Opportunity to become a full-time employee based on performance.



Some responsibilities are as follows:

- Welcoming and assisting visitors

- Personal protection for embassy staff

- Conducting body checks at security gates

- Inspecting visitors’ belongings with metal detectors

- Ensuring the safety of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands

- Patrolling the embassy premises and surrounding areas

- Handling visitor inquiries



Required Experience and Skills:

- Must be 18 or older (per Security Services Act)

- Ability to engage in business conversation in English & Japanese

- 3+ years of experience in facility security at a Japanese security company

- Those who want to work day shifts with ease

- Those aiming to earn more through night shifts

- Those with a break in their career but eager to return as a security officer

- Middle-aged workers seeking long-term skills

- Young professionals aspiring to become security experts Apply Here

Children's English Instructor (Part-Time) Company: Nishiogi English Room

Nishiogi English Room Salary: ¥3,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour Negotiable Commission Based

¥3,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour Negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK We are opening a small-group English conversation school near Nishi-Ogikubo Station on the Chuo Line and we are looking for a part-time English instructor.



Since we are not affiliated with any franchise or large chain, you can fully utilize your creativity and experience to design and deliver flexible lessons while building close relationships and communicating with the children.



Main Responsibilities:

- Creating lesson plans tailored to students’ needs

- Preparing and conducting lessons

- Evaluating students’ progress and providing feedback



Ideal Candidate:

- Someone who excels at communicating with children

- Someone who can give positive encouragement to children Apply Here

