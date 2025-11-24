2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

Our company primarily focuses on animation production for pachinko-machines, along with TV series, web/TV commercials, and games. This recruitment is for individuals with extensive practical experience as animation directors. While we prioritize animator experience, Japanese language proficiency is not an issue as long as you can communicate effectively for business purposes.



Job Responsibilities

You will be responsible for animation direction and key animation tasks. Depending on the period, approximately 3 projects will be in progress simultaneously (each project lasting 6–8 months).

Based on your experience and skills, you will oversee quality control for all in-house titles as a key animator.



Main Duties:

・Final adjustments to layouts and key animations

・Unification of overall character designs, artwork, and artistic touch

・Tools Used: Clip Studio Paint or Photoshop, etc.



Key Points About the Job

・Since our founding, now in our 3rd year, we have continuously received projects without interruption, offering a stable work environment.

・Schedules are less tight than TV series production, with ample production timelines. Overtime is generally not required.

・Our office is new, with separate male/female restrooms and an emphasis on cleanliness. It’s conveniently located near the station (2-minute walk)! Remote work and flexible working hours can be discussed.



Required Qualifications:

5+ years of experience as an animator and experience as an animation director.



Preferred Qualifications:

Experience as Chief Animation Director

Digital drawing

Character design

Character / Effects / Action animation direction

TV series direction



Onboarding Process:

We provide OJT to familiarize you with our company’s standard workflow. You will be able to contribute immediately as an experienced professional. In the future, we also hope you will help train in-house animators.



Team Members:

We work in a team-based system, collaborating with in-house staff, external partner companies, and freelancers. Our team spans ages from teens to 60s, with both men and women actively contributing! Additionally, a European colleague serves as our animation instructor.