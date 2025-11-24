2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
English Customer Support
- Company: Tenso
- Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We operate "Tenso" and "Buyee", services that deliver Japanese items worldwide!
As a subsidiary of LY Corporation, we offer a secure and stable working environment.
We support international customers who want to buy items from Japan by helping them purchase from Japanese e-commerce sites.
We've achieved rapid growth, boasting Japan's top-class registered member numbers and shipping performance!
To support our expanding sales, we are currently seeking English Customer Service Staff.
Language:
English
Responsibilities:
・Respond to customer inquiries via email in your assigned language (templates available).
・Responding to customer inquiries by utilizing AI.
・Handling service-related duties (translating etc.)
・Communicate with warehouse staffs in Japan using online tools (Japanese required).
This role is ideal for anyone who:
・Wants to utilize your English skills.
・Wants to leverage AI to improve your work efficiency
・Proactive individuals
・Is looking for an opportunity in a global environment.
・Is passionate about helping international customers purchase items from Japan.
Required Skills:
・English: Business level or higher
・Japanese: Good communication level/JLPT N2 certification or higher (working language is Japanese: training & communication)
・Basic PC operation skills
Preferred Experience/Skills:
・Frequent users of Japanese flea market and auction sites.
・Experience in customer support.
Restaurant Staff
- Company: Product Of Time Group
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Part-time (1,300 JPY～ per hour)
- Location: Okinawa, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Service Staff, Kitchen Staff, Barista, Bartender Wanted for Spanish Restaurant Opening in April 2026 in Miyakojima!
Island Cafe and Spanish Restaurant BLANQUITA （Miyakojima):
A Spanish restaurant will open inside the Hilton Group’s “Canopy Okinawa Miyakojima Resort” in April 2026.
This restaurant will serve Spanish cuisine centered around paella. You can also enjoy pinchos, wine and more.
Before the opening, training work is also possible at our existing Tokyo location. We also provide support for visa acquisition and relocation expenses.
Service Staff:
Guests come from various countries, so you can make use of your English conversation skills. We are looking for people with a hospitality spirit who can provide guests with a relaxing and enjoyable time.
Kitchen Staff:
You will be responsible for all aspects of food prep, including ingredient preparation, cooking, plating, and dishwashing.
Barista:
You will be responsible for providing high-quality coffee and customer service using professional skills and expertise.
Bartender:
You will be responsible for creating and serving cocktails, as well as providing customer service.
Currently, our diverse team includes 50 staff members from countries like Vietnam, India, Nepal, Peru and Japan. We work together by sharing ideas and supporting one another.
Our company values a “fun and international team,” and we regularly host parties with our global staff members.
In-House Key Animator (Animation Director)
- Company: Upquark
- Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our company primarily focuses on animation production for pachinko-machines, along with TV series, web/TV commercials, and games. This recruitment is for individuals with extensive practical experience as animation directors. While we prioritize animator experience, Japanese language proficiency is not an issue as long as you can communicate effectively for business purposes.
Job Responsibilities
You will be responsible for animation direction and key animation tasks. Depending on the period, approximately 3 projects will be in progress simultaneously (each project lasting 6–8 months).
Based on your experience and skills, you will oversee quality control for all in-house titles as a key animator.
Main Duties:
・Final adjustments to layouts and key animations
・Unification of overall character designs, artwork, and artistic touch
・Tools Used: Clip Studio Paint or Photoshop, etc.
Key Points About the Job
・Since our founding, now in our 3rd year, we have continuously received projects without interruption, offering a stable work environment.
・Schedules are less tight than TV series production, with ample production timelines. Overtime is generally not required.
・Our office is new, with separate male/female restrooms and an emphasis on cleanliness. It’s conveniently located near the station (2-minute walk)! Remote work and flexible working hours can be discussed.
Required Qualifications:
5+ years of experience as an animator and experience as an animation director.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience as Chief Animation Director
Digital drawing
Character design
Character / Effects / Action animation direction
TV series direction
Onboarding Process:
We provide OJT to familiarize you with our company’s standard workflow. You will be able to contribute immediately as an experienced professional. In the future, we also hope you will help train in-house animators.
Team Members:
We work in a team-based system, collaborating with in-house staff, external partner companies, and freelancers. Our team spans ages from teens to 60s, with both men and women actively contributing! Additionally, a European colleague serves as our animation instructor.
