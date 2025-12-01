2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
IB Preschool Teacher in Tokyo
- Company: Kikagaku
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥430,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Founded on the mission of "re-defining education for the AI era and challenging the world," Global Leap International School enriches the intellect and sensibility of the next generation and equips children in Japan to thrive on a global stage. Centered on the school, children, parents, local communities, and the wider world work together to shape a new future.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Educate and care for children aged 2–5, including associated administrative tasks.
Develop and research best practices for IB-inspired education.
Liaise with parents and plan/manage school events.
2. Having delivered cutting-edge education mainly to adults, Kikagaku is now expanding its reach to children, cultivating globally minded, future-ready talent.
We are seeking Nursery Teachers for our International School, which follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.
Required Qualifications:
Degree from an overseas university or professional experience in international school.
Work experience at an IB school
English communication skills (conversational level or higher).
Preferred Qualifications:
Licensed Nursery Teacher (or currently pursuing licensure).
Japanese communication skills (conversational level).
Ideal Candidate Profile:
Committed to continually improving education, growth, and learner support—and eager to learn personally.
Able to discern underlying issues rather than surface-level symptoms.
Motivated to make a positive impact on many people through your work.
Proactive in adopting new ideas within the ever-evolving education sector.
English Customer Support in Tokyo
- Company: Tenso
- Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We operate "Tenso" and "Buyee", services that deliver Japanese items worldwide!
As a subsidiary of LY Corporation, we offer a secure and stable working environment.
We support international customers who want to buy items from Japan by helping them purchase from Japanese e-commerce sites.
We've achieved rapid growth, boasting Japan's top-class registered member numbers and shipping performance!
To support our expanding sales, we are currently seeking English Customer Service Staff.
Language:
English
Responsibilities:
・Respond to customer inquiries via email in your assigned language (templates available).
・Responding to customer inquiries by utilizing AI.
・Handling service-related duties (translating etc.)
・Communicate with warehouse staffs in Japan using online tools (Japanese required).
This role is ideal for anyone who:
◎Wants to utilize your English skills.
◎Wants to leverage AI to improve your work efficiency
◎Proactive individuals
◎Is looking for an opportunity in a global environment.
◎Is passionate about helping international customers purchase items from Japan.
Required Skills:
・English: Business level or higher
・Japanese: Good communication level/JLPT N2 certification or higher (working language is Japanese: training & communication)
・Basic PC operation skills
Preferred Experience/Skills:
・Frequent users of Japanese flea market and auction sites.
・Experience in customer support.
Real Estate Agent in Tokyo
- Company: Dovetail Inc.
- Salary: ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As the world becomes more globalized and inflation increases, Japan’s real estate market has experienced large shifts. Among these changes are an increased interest among job hunters in learning the skills of a real estate agent and how to sell properties. At Dovetail, we aim to support these individuals by offering an entry-level position to help train and introduce motivated workers to the world of Japanese real estate. We are looking for a colleague who can offer new ideas and real estate proposals to our customers, relevant to their individual lifestyles.
Job Description:
Depending on your skills and experience, there are several targets are assigned from supporting our licensed real estate agent staff to being a professional sales brokerage agent to meet the real estate needs of each unique customer. You will work with customers not only face-to-face, but also via e-mail and online meeting, allowing for a flexible work-life balance.
What Your Workflow Would Look Like
1. Consultation (e-mail, online meeting)
2. Introducing properties (generally online)
3. Room viewing
4. Contract closing
Depending on your skills, experience, and career goals, you may also be involved with the following:
* New customer acquisition strategy
* Sales and marketing planning
* Utilization of SNS/AI to bolster sales
Job Eligibility:
Requirements
* Motivation to learn about real estate brokerage and become an agent
* Fluent in English
* JLPT N2 Japanese ability or above
Good to Have:
* 宅地建物取引士 (Takken license)
* Real estate sales brokerage experience
* Regular driver’s license
* Skill with using SNS for information gathering
* Interest in utilizing AI to boost sales and assist customers
Video Game Customer Service in Tokyo and Osaka
- Company: Wit One Inc.
- Salary: ¥224,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Occupation Type:
Video Game Customer Service | Tokyo & Osaka
Job Description:
Responding to video game-related inquiries in English
Main duties for this position are as follows:
・Responding to emails using prepared templates
・Performing investigations into users’ play logs
・Creating and/or translating templates
・Creating report documents for client(s)
In addition to the above, position may also involve other duties utilizing English language abilities, such as translation and social media support.
Required Skills:
・Business level or higher English ability (TOEIC score of 600+ or equivalent)
・Business level or higher Japanese ability (JLPT N2+ level or equivalent)
・Basic proficiency with Microsoft Office programs
Preferred Skills:
・Previous customer service experience
・JLPT N1 accreditation
Desired Person:
- Loves games
- Enjoys anime and manga
- Enjoys a social environment and regularly communicating with others
- Wants to take on new challenges and opportunities for personal growth
Security Staff in Chiba
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Short-Term Job Opportunity until March in Chiba.
Primarily seated tasks, indoor work unaffected by weather.
No prior security experience required, training provided!
Job Description:
- Security of a major well-known foreign company's Data Center
- Entrance and exit management of the facility
- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
- Facility patrolling
Security position for the building phase of the facility.
Required:
- No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
- No work restrictions on residence card
- Comfortable with routine English tasks like templates
- Japanese: Conversational level
- PC skills: Beginner
