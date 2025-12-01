2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

As the world becomes more globalized and inflation increases, Japan’s real estate market has experienced large shifts. Among these changes are an increased interest among job hunters in learning the skills of a real estate agent and how to sell properties. At Dovetail, we aim to support these individuals by offering an entry-level position to help train and introduce motivated workers to the world of Japanese real estate. We are looking for a colleague who can offer new ideas and real estate proposals to our customers, relevant to their individual lifestyles.



Job Description:

Depending on your skills and experience, there are several targets are assigned from supporting our licensed real estate agent staff to being a professional sales brokerage agent to meet the real estate needs of each unique customer. You will work with customers not only face-to-face, but also via e-mail and online meeting, allowing for a flexible work-life balance.



What Your Workflow Would Look Like

1. Consultation (e-mail, online meeting)

2. Introducing properties (generally online)

3. Room viewing

4. Contract closing



Depending on your skills, experience, and career goals, you may also be involved with the following:

* New customer acquisition strategy

* Sales and marketing planning

* Utilization of SNS/AI to bolster sales



Job Eligibility:

Requirements

* Motivation to learn about real estate brokerage and become an agent

* Fluent in English

* JLPT N2 Japanese ability or above



Good to Have:

* 宅地建物取引士 (Takken license)

* Real estate sales brokerage experience

* Regular driver’s license

* Skill with using SNS for information gathering

* Interest in utilizing AI to boost sales and assist customers