2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
【Kanazawa Tour Management】Operations Officer
- Company: Kanazawa Tours
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Ishikawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for a motivated and detail-oriented Operations Officer to join our Tour Operation Team. This role provides an opportunity to learn and develop within the company, with a clear pathway to advance to an Operation Team Leader position based on performance, skills, and leadership capabilities.
Key Qualifications:
• Previous experience in tourism, logistics, or customer service is a plus but not mandatory.
• Fluency in English (written and verbal) is essential, along with business-level Japanese to effectively communicate with local partners and vendors.
• Strong communication skills to effectively collaborate with team members and external stakeholders.
• Strong organizational skills and the ability to multitask in a dynamic environment.
• Proficient in Microsoft Office, Gmail, Google Docs, and other productivity tools.
• A proactive mindset and willingness to learn.
• Permanent work visa in Japan required.
Responsibilities:
• Tour Coordination: Support the assignment and scheduling of guides for tours, ensuring alignment with client needs.
• Booking Management: Handle tour bookings, updates, and confirmations while maintaining accurate records.
• Customer Communication: Provide pre- and post-trip support to clients, addressing inquiries and ensuring satisfaction.
• Resource Management: Collaborate with guides and partners to ensure smooth tour operations.
• Operational Support: Assist in day-to-day logistics, including managing schedules, updates, and emergency responses.
• Development Opportunity: Participate in training and development programs to grow into the Operation Team Leader role.
Ideal Candidate Traits:
• A collaborative team player with strong communication skills.
• Enthusiastic about travel and customer experiences.
• Adaptable and proactive, ready to grow and take on greater responsibilities.
Warehouse Operation Staff (Auto Parts Trading Company)
- Company: Cima Ltd
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Cima Ltd. trades, imports and exports auto parts and specializes in turbochargers.
Warehouse Operation Staff Job Responsibilities:
- General communication with overseas and domestic customers
- Deliver goods, work in the warehouse (depending on Japanese level, tasks may change).
- Document preparation, stock control and general office work.
- Understand various commercial vehicle parts, warehouse work
- Develop and manage import, export to overseas
- Analyze market trends of auto parts
Requirements/Skills:
- Japanese Driver's License holder
- General computer skills (email, excel etc)
Preferred Personality Traits:
- Positive
- Passionate
- Reliable
- Adaptable
Working Conditions:
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (one hour lunch break)
Located in Settsu City, Osaka (near Minami Settsu station
Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum)
- Company: Planets Co., Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 256,000 yen 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~ 115,200 yen
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Planets Co., Ltd, is the company operating ”teamLab Planets” in Toyosu, Tokyo, a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens. We are currently hiring English speaking operation staff.
We seek to hire operating teams of 25 - 40 English speaking members in this time.
[Operation staff]
- Your main job responsibilities are assistance in customer service and back-end operations.
Currently, 70-80% of our visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, we ask you to provide assistance in English and Japanese.
- Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks, and respond to visitors who need assistance.
- Outside the facility, you will be in charge of providing information about tickets and admission to visitors. However, please note that the official language during work is Japanese. Therefore it is essential to have a conversational Japanese skills.
In the back-end operations, you will be responsible for restocking, managing and transport equipment.
- As we sometimes handle delicate machinery, attention to detail and careful work are essential. Since many customers visit our facility every day, we ask that you clean the facility to keep it clean.
Additionally, a hospitality mindset, similar to that of a hotel, is highly valued.
[Maintenance Staff]
- Your main duties will be adjusting, repairing and cleaning the artworks.
- You will also be taking care of the flowers that is actually used in the artworks, transporting equipment and carrying heavy lifting.
- You will also be in charge of inventory management and sales at our shop.
Requirements:
・Business-level English
・Conversational-level Japanese
・Valid Work Visa, each Visa with Permission for non-qualification activities
・Please apply only if you are in a commutable area.
Please note, there are some rules regarding personal appearance.
Beards, flashy colored hair, visible tattoos, and flashy nails are prohibited.
Manga translation【Japanese to English】
- Company: Cllenn
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The anime and manga industry is loved by fans worldwide, and now you can play a part in helping localize the latest stories overseas!
Join our multinational team as we strive to cultivate blossoming genres for readers all around the world! Together, we will take on new challenges, learn from our mistakes, and create the impossible.
■Requirements
・English: Native level
・Japanese: Business level
・Must currently live in Japan
・A passion for manga.
■Preferred Qualifications
・Experience in translating manga from Japanese to English
■Desired Skills
・Business level Japanese（JLPT N2 or higher）
■Job Responsibilities
・Manga Localization（Translation） from Japanese to English or Manga typesetting/lettering from Japanese to English
Overseas Sales Staff, Sales assistant - Carpaydiem Co., Ltd
- Company: Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Negotiable negotiable according to experience and skills （including fixed overtime pay, 40h/month） Bonus(depends on company and individual performance. Eligible for full-time employee only)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Carpaydiem Co., Ltd. is a successful used car exporter with 14 years of experience, operating the e-commerce site "Carused.jp"
Our skilled international team is driving rapid growth, and we’re looking to enter new markets.
■Responsibilities
•Research assigned markets: demand, import rules, client prospects, competitors and strategies.
•Contact potential clients to start or repeat business.
•Maintain customer relationships via calls and emails.
•Negotiate terms, discuss products and close sales.
•Assist customers with business transactions.
•Review and aim to exceed monthly sales targets.
*Tasks and assignments may change based on company priorities.
■Requirements
•1-2 years of online car sales experience.
•Professional, articulate and business-minded.
•Valid visa to work in Japan.
Full-time English teacher
- Company: Nena’s English School
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are a small but enthusiastic language school dedicated to raising young and older learners in the spirit of modern times through the medium of English.
Our staff is highly educated and committed to continuous research. Classes are small; our students range from very young learners to adults and run from morning to evening.
Requirements:
- We expect the applicants to be truly devoted to our goals, sincere and flexible.
- Native or near-native English speakers with educational background and relevant experience are most welcome.
- We also expect the applicants to have a valid working visa and are committed to long-term employment.
- Working knowledge of the Japanese language is a plus.
Responsibilities:
○ Deliver 40~60 minute classes (8 students/class, age groups of babies to adults)
○ Prepare for the lessons
○ Prepare and participate in seasonal events
○ Help with office work
[Tokyo] Part time English Teacher / Visa sponsorship possible!
- Company: D-Kids
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are a school that teaches English from 1 year and 10 months to adults.
It is a work environment where it is easy to work and get along well, and there is mutual respect, and most of the staff are long-term employees. Visa sponsorship is available.
Main Responsibilities:
・English teacher for infant classes and elementary school classes, elementary school students ~ adult private lesson
Requirements:
・Positive and flexible attitude
・Being able to work in a team
・Understanding Japanese culture
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service