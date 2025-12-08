2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

Taimatsu is a rapidly growing global startup with nearly sevenfold revenue growth over the past three years.



Their team spans 42 countries, with only 19% Japanese employees, creating a truly international, foreigner-friendly environment.



Job Description:

We are seeking a Front-End Engineer who can develop engaging and high-functionality user interfaces across a variety of projects, including e-commerce sites, mobile apps, interactive websites, and campaign pages.



The engineer will primarily work on projects targeting inbound tourists and Japanese traditional crafts (such as well-known Japanese knife brands), but will also have opportunities to contribute to a wide range of creative projects.



You will work closely with designers, other front-end engineers, and back-end engineers to implement custom solutions based on Shopify and integrate various web technologies. Responsibilities include:

- Developing responsive layouts

- Implementing interactive UI/UX features using modern frameworks

- Optimizing performance for smooth user experiences



We welcome candidates who are proactive, eager to learn, and take ownership of their work. This position offers the opportunity to work in a global environment where both English and Japanese communication skills are valuable.



Required Qualifications:

- Practical experience with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

- Experience with modern web development frameworks such as React, Next.js, Vue, or Webflow

- A good sense of design and ability to create visually appealing UIs

- Knowledge of front-end animation libraries/tools such as GSAP

- Ability to develop responsive and adaptive layouts

- A portfolio demonstrating previous work

- Ability to work in English



Preferred Qualifications:

- Experience in Shopify front-end development and knowledge of Liquid

- Basic understanding of back-end systems and API integration

- Experience with UX/UI design tools such as Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD

- Ability to work in Japanese (business level preferred)

- Interest in e-commerce, multilingual websites, and cross-border projects



GPlusMedia Inc. will handle the document screening and initial interviews for the applicants on behalf of the company. Please note that you may be receiving contact from GPlusMedia when passing the initial screening.