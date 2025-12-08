2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Frontend Engineer
- Company: Taimatsu
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥8.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Taimatsu is a rapidly growing global startup with nearly sevenfold revenue growth over the past three years.
Their team spans 42 countries, with only 19% Japanese employees, creating a truly international, foreigner-friendly environment.
Job Description:
We are seeking a Front-End Engineer who can develop engaging and high-functionality user interfaces across a variety of projects, including e-commerce sites, mobile apps, interactive websites, and campaign pages.
The engineer will primarily work on projects targeting inbound tourists and Japanese traditional crafts (such as well-known Japanese knife brands), but will also have opportunities to contribute to a wide range of creative projects.
You will work closely with designers, other front-end engineers, and back-end engineers to implement custom solutions based on Shopify and integrate various web technologies. Responsibilities include:
- Developing responsive layouts
- Implementing interactive UI/UX features using modern frameworks
- Optimizing performance for smooth user experiences
We welcome candidates who are proactive, eager to learn, and take ownership of their work. This position offers the opportunity to work in a global environment where both English and Japanese communication skills are valuable.
Required Qualifications:
- Practical experience with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
- Experience with modern web development frameworks such as React, Next.js, Vue, or Webflow
- A good sense of design and ability to create visually appealing UIs
- Knowledge of front-end animation libraries/tools such as GSAP
- Ability to develop responsive and adaptive layouts
- A portfolio demonstrating previous work
- Ability to work in English
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience in Shopify front-end development and knowledge of Liquid
- Basic understanding of back-end systems and API integration
- Experience with UX/UI design tools such as Figma, Sketch, or Adobe XD
- Ability to work in Japanese (business level preferred)
- Interest in e-commerce, multilingual websites, and cross-border projects
GPlusMedia Inc. will handle the document screening and initial interviews for the applicants on behalf of the company. Please note that you may be receiving contact from GPlusMedia when passing the initial screening.
Saju Kyoto Front Desk Staff
- Company: Saju Kyoto
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A traditional small Japanese style hotel, Saju Kyoto is looking for front desk staff to welcome our guests and make them feel comfortable during their stay. As our hotel places emphasis on a tradition stay, all of the guest rooms are Japanese-style, equipped with tatami floors and futons.
We are looking for someone who is interested in the traditional side of Japan. Someone who wants to try their own ideas, and contribute to the hotel by thinking outside of the box.
This is a hotel where you can let your creativity flow, meet guests from around the world, and use your skills to the fullest.
We are not a large hotel, but a small hotel with 9 rooms. That way we can provide personal hospitality to our customers.
Main duties:
・ Customer service
・ Casual tea ceremony
・ Check-in / check-out
・ Information desk
・ Night shift will serve sake
・ Hotel management(Marketing, service development, maintenance etc.)
Skills:
・ Conversational English or above
・ Japanese conversational level or above
・ Word, Excel, PC basics
・ Interest in the tourism industry
Desired Personality:
・ Those who are enthusiastic and strive to improve
・ Those who like to interact with others
・ Those who can work well in a team
・ Those with good communication skills
Tour Reservation Representative
- Company: Street Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥236,000 ~ ¥266,000 / Month plus additional pay (twice a year)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Duties:
After being assigned a computer you will process reservation requests from all over the world!
- Taking phone calls to book reservations or answer simple questions.
- Help manage and train part-time employees
- 5 days a week, 40 hours per week (45-50 hours per week with over time)
- 20 to 40 hours monthly over-time will be required (over-time will be paid)
- Reservation Center operates from 9 am - 10 pm. 7 days a week.
- Rotating Early and Late shifts (shifts are determined by office manager)
- Weekend Shifts will be required
Requirements:
- Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services VISA,Spouse VISA, Permanent Residency VISA,
- Conversational Japanese ability (mostly speaking)(N3 Appreciated) Not a requirement but preferred.
-High Fluency in English
- Other language abilities are welcome too
- MS Word & Excel skill; advanced typing speed
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service