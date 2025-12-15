2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Marketing Specialist
- Company: Taimatsu
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥8.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Taimatsu is a rapidly growing global startup with nearly sevenfold revenue growth over the past three years. Their team spans 42 countries, with only 19% Japanese employees, creating a truly international, foreigner-friendly environment where English & Japanese is commonly used.
Job Description:
・Advertising strategy design and execution: Design and execute advertising measures from brand awareness to acquisition and retention (online/offline)
・Advertising operation direction: Managing programmatic advertising (Google, Meta, etc.) and collaborating with agencies
・KPI design and performance management: Promote PDCA based on metrics such as CPA, ROAS, and CVR. ・Creative strategy formulation: Direction and improvement proposals for landing page, banner, and video ads. ・New channel development: Decisions on new introductions such as OOH, referrals, and influencers. ・Maintaining brand consistency: Manage to ensure consistency between advertising and brand image.
・Data analysis and reporting: Creating reports and making improvement suggestions from GA4, BI tools (dashboards), and ad management screens
Target requirements:
Advertising experience: 3+ years of experience in web advertising or digital marketing. Knowledge: Knowledge of Google Ads, Meta Ads, display and SNS advertising.
Skills: Data analysis skills (Excel/spreadsheet intermediate level or above), presentation material creation
Thinking ability: logical hypothesis building and verification skills, understanding of connections with business KPIs
Attitude: Highly motivated to improve and able to quickly implement the PDCA cycle
Communication skills: Ability to smoothly negotiate with internal and external stakeholders (especially with the creative and brand teams)
Target welcome conditions:
Agency experience: Ability to understand and respond flexibly to in-house and agency characteristics Knowledge of offline advertising: Experience in integrated marketing of transit advertising, flyers, events, etc.
Brand management experience: creative concept design and tone management
Overseas advertising operation experience: Experience checking advertising reports and responding to advertisements in English
Security Staff in Inzai, Chiba
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Short-Term Job Opportunity until March in Chiba.
Primarily seated tasks, indoor work unaffected by weather.
No prior security experience required, training provided!
Job Description:
Security of a major well-known foreign company's Data Center
- Entrance and exit management of the facility
- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
- Facility patrolling
- Security position for the building phase of the facility.
There will be people coming in and out to the facility, final construction activities like wiring are ongoing, thus wearing a helmet while working is required.
Duration:
December 12, 2025 to March 6, 2026
Requirements:
- No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
- Work restriction on residence card is "none"
- Comfortable with routine English tasks like templates
- Japanese: Conversational level
PC skills: Beginner
Business Development Specialist
- Company: The Worldfolio
- Salary: ¥233 ~ ¥400 / Month Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The Worldfolio is a media and communication agency, as well as an international news platform, specializing in the production of socio-economic and industrial reports.
Through our strategic partnerships with globally recognized media outlets, we develop high-impact multimedia campaigns that showcase the most dynamic sectors of Asian economies. Our work involves interviewing top executives from Fortune 500 companies, leading mid-sized enterprises, government officials, and industry experts.
Our business model combines journalism, multimedia planning, and strategic advertising sales.
Your Role: Business Development Specialist – South Korea Project
As a Business Development Specialist for our South Korea Project from Tokyo, you will play a key role in expanding the reach and impact of our editorial project.
Your main responsibilities will include:
- Securing interview opportunities through proactive cold calling and emailing.
- Attending industry exhibitions to network with potential clients and interviewees.
- Delivering presentations—both in person and online—to PR and communication departments of targeted companies.
- Following up with clients and coordinating the publication process in collaboration with our editorial and design teams.
- Conducting market research on relevant sectors and companies to support high-quality interviews and strategic insights.
- Building comprehensive market profiles, including databases of companies and executives for future reports.
We are seeking candidates who are:
- Outgoing, social, and confident, with strong presentation and negotiation abilities.
- Comfortable and persuasive communicators, especially over the phone.
- Curious, eager to learn, and interested in a broad range of industrial and socio-economic topics.
- Results-oriented and motivated by performance-based earnings.
- Focused and resilient, able to maintain energy and efficiency during high-volume calling.
- Ambitious, with the desire to learn, grow, and take on increased responsibility within the company.
Requirements:
- Fast learner with a proactive mindset and a willingness to contribute to team success.
- Fluency in English (written and spoken).
- Korean language skills are an advantage, but not required.
Global SNS & Influencer Marketing – Sales & Planning
- Company: Yeeell
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Join YEEELL and help connect Japanese brands with the world!
YEEELL is a Japan-based company specializing in influencer management and social media marketing. Through platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, we help Japanese brands, content, and culture reach global audiences.
We are currently looking for a bilingual (Japanese & English) professional to join our Global Vision Studio (GVS) team. This role focuses on planning and selling global SNS and influencer marketing solutions, working closely with Japanese clients while connecting them to overseas markets.
You will play a key role in bridging Japan and the global market through strategic social media operations, influencer campaigns, and promotional planning.
Key Responsibilities
・Plan and propose global SNS and influencer marketing strategies
・Handle sales, client communication, and needs assessment with Japanese clients
・Create proposal documents and deliver presentations in both Japanese and English
・Design influencer campaigns, SNS promotions, and integrated marketing plans
・Conduct market and competitor research (including overseas markets)
・Coordinate with internal teams such as SNS operators, influencers, and creative staff
・Build long-term client relationships and manage reporting and project progress
Language Requirements
・Japanese: Business level (able to handle meetings, emails, documents, and negotiations)
・English: Business level or above (for internal and external communication)
Required Qualifications
・Strong communication skills in both Japanese and English
・Interest in or knowledge of SNS platforms (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, etc.)
・Comfortable with client-facing roles, sales discussions, and presentations
・Ability to identify client challenges and propose effective solutions
・Strong organizational skills and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
・Interest in Japanese culture, trends, and global digital marketing
Preferred Skills & Experience
・Experience in SNS management, digital marketing, advertising, or PR
・Experience in influencer marketing, casting, or promotional campaigns
・Background in sales, account management, or consulting
・Experience creating proposal decks and presentation materials
・Experience with global or cross-border marketing projects
Why Join YEEELL
・Work on global projects that promote Japanese brands and culture worldwide
・Collaborate directly with influencers, creators, and international markets
・Gain hands-on experience in SNS marketing, influencer campaigns, and sales
・A small, agile team where you can take ownership and grow your career
