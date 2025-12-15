2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

The Worldfolio is a media and communication agency, as well as an international news platform, specializing in the production of socio-economic and industrial reports.



Through our strategic partnerships with globally recognized media outlets, we develop high-impact multimedia campaigns that showcase the most dynamic sectors of Asian economies. Our work involves interviewing top executives from Fortune 500 companies, leading mid-sized enterprises, government officials, and industry experts.



Our business model combines journalism, multimedia planning, and strategic advertising sales.



Your Role: Business Development Specialist – South Korea Project



As a Business Development Specialist for our South Korea Project from Tokyo, you will play a key role in expanding the reach and impact of our editorial project.



Your main responsibilities will include:

- Securing interview opportunities through proactive cold calling and emailing.

- Attending industry exhibitions to network with potential clients and interviewees.

- Delivering presentations—both in person and online—to PR and communication departments of targeted companies.

- Following up with clients and coordinating the publication process in collaboration with our editorial and design teams.

- Conducting market research on relevant sectors and companies to support high-quality interviews and strategic insights.

- Building comprehensive market profiles, including databases of companies and executives for future reports.



We are seeking candidates who are:

- Outgoing, social, and confident, with strong presentation and negotiation abilities.

- Comfortable and persuasive communicators, especially over the phone.

- Curious, eager to learn, and interested in a broad range of industrial and socio-economic topics.

- Results-oriented and motivated by performance-based earnings.

- Focused and resilient, able to maintain energy and efficiency during high-volume calling.

- Ambitious, with the desire to learn, grow, and take on increased responsibility within the company.



Requirements:

- Fast learner with a proactive mindset and a willingness to contribute to team success.

- Fluency in English (written and spoken).

- Korean language skills are an advantage, but not required.