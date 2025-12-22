2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Data Analyst
- Company: Taimatsu Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Taimatsu is a rapidly growing global startup with nearly sevenfold revenue growth over the past three years:
FY2023 (Oct): 315M JPY
FY2024 (Oct): 803M JPY
FY2025 (Oct): 2.23B JPY
Our team spans 42 countries, with only 19% Japanese employees, creating a truly international, foreigner-friendly environment where English & Japanese is commonly used.
Job Description:
At Taimatsu Co., Ltd., we are engaged in projects such as Japanese knives and sake under our vision of exploring the potential of traditional crafts and creating new value by combining them.
In this industry, it is often difficult not only to analyze data but even to collect it in the first place. However, data is an indispensable element in weaving the future of traditional crafts.
In this position, you will be involved in collecting, analyzing, and creating new value from data through the following tasks:
- Collecting and cleansing sales, advertising, and HR data into our in-house database
- Designing and building dashboards using BI tools (e.g., Looker Studio, Tableau, Power BI)
- Statistical analysis and machine learning model development using Python (Pandas/NumPy) or R
- Proposing demand forecasting models and inventory optimization algorithms tailored to the traditional crafts industry
- Reporting analysis results to the marketing and product development teams for use in strategy and product design
Required Qualifications:
Strong interest and motivation to engage in data analysis and AI utilization
Basic Excel skills
Logical thinking ability and a proactive approach to identifying and solving problems
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in data analysis using Python (Pandas, scikit-learn, etc.) or R
Participation in data competitions such as Kaggle or SIGNATE
Experience in data extraction and processing using SQL
Certifications such as Statistical Test Level 2 or higher, IT Passport, or Fundamental Information Technology Engineer Examination
Experience using BI tools (Tableau, Power BI, Looker Studio, etc.)
Experience in team development and participation in projects using Git
Operations staff at Hotel and Restaurant in Nozawa Onsen
- Company: Machinovate Co. Ltd.,
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Nozawa is one of the most popular snow resorts in Japan! We offer ¥100,000 in relocation support, and staff accommodation is available, too!
- Location: Nagano, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Machinovate is Nagano’s best reviewed tour operator and a leading destination management company in Central Japan. We offer a range of services for inbound travelers and foreign residents including tours, charters, restaurants and hotel in Nagano (Snow Monkey Resorts).
We are looking for operations staff members for our restaurants and hotel in Nozawa Onsen (野沢温泉), one of the world’s most famous snow resorts.
Job Description:
This role is ideally-suited to applicants wanting to establish a long-term career in Japan with true potential for professional growth, a varied and dynamic work environment, and key responsibilities in a leading hospitality company.
This role necessitates a natural enthusiasm for life in Japan, an ability to communicate well with the guests (a range of nationalities), punctuality and professionalism in all aspects of your work, and a willingness to adapt to the needs, expectations, and personalities of guests and colleagues.
Applicants must have fluent spoken and written English and Japanese to communicate with guests and ccolleagues.
Duties:
- Handling email and phone correspondence in English or Japanese regarding bookings and
general inquiries, and other matters including communication with travel agents and partner
organizations.
- Front desk work as check-in and check-out
- Providing professional customer service
- Responsibility for social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram including
creation of content
- Handling customer complaints
- Supporting restaurants
- Maintenance of facilities
