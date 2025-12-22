2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

Taimatsu is a rapidly growing global startup with nearly sevenfold revenue growth over the past three years:

FY2023 (Oct): 315M JPY

FY2024 (Oct): 803M JPY

FY2025 (Oct): 2.23B JPY

Our team spans 42 countries, with only 19% Japanese employees, creating a truly international, foreigner-friendly environment where English & Japanese is commonly used.



Job Description:

At Taimatsu Co., Ltd., we are engaged in projects such as Japanese knives and sake under our vision of exploring the potential of traditional crafts and creating new value by combining them.



In this industry, it is often difficult not only to analyze data but even to collect it in the first place. However, data is an indispensable element in weaving the future of traditional crafts.



In this position, you will be involved in collecting, analyzing, and creating new value from data through the following tasks:

- Collecting and cleansing sales, advertising, and HR data into our in-house database

- Designing and building dashboards using BI tools (e.g., Looker Studio, Tableau, Power BI)

- Statistical analysis and machine learning model development using Python (Pandas/NumPy) or R

- Proposing demand forecasting models and inventory optimization algorithms tailored to the traditional crafts industry

- Reporting analysis results to the marketing and product development teams for use in strategy and product design



Required Qualifications:

Strong interest and motivation to engage in data analysis and AI utilization

Basic Excel skills

Logical thinking ability and a proactive approach to identifying and solving problems



Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in data analysis using Python (Pandas, scikit-learn, etc.) or R

Participation in data competitions such as Kaggle or SIGNATE

Experience in data extraction and processing using SQL

Certifications such as Statistical Test Level 2 or higher, IT Passport, or Fundamental Information Technology Engineer Examination

Experience using BI tools (Tableau, Power BI, Looker Studio, etc.)

Experience in team development and participation in projects using Git



GPlusMedia Inc. will handle the document screening and initial interviews for the applicants on behalf of the company. Please note that you may be receiving contact from GPlusMedia when passing the initial screening.