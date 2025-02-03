2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

Work in hospitality, customer service, IT, security and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan.

By GaijinPot Blog Feb 4, 2025 1 min read

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

IT Specialist Company: AAN Japan Co.,Ltd

AAN Japan Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

¥260,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan AAN Japan Co.,Ltd is looking for a talented IT Specialist to join our team at our office in Japan. We are seeking candidates ready for an on-site work format.



Responsibilities:

- Provide technical support for the company’s existing applications and systems.

- Automate business processes to improve the company’s efficiency.

Perform system administration duties.

- Manage projects related to outsourcing development orders.



What We Are Looking For:

The ideal candidate has experience in IT system support and project management, along with a strong desire for professional growth.



Join AAN Japan Co.,Ltd – a company that values talent and creates opportunities for growth! Apply Here

Polish Language Customer Support Company: ZenGroup INC

ZenGroup INC Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ◆Kim jesteśmy

Jesteśmy ZenGroup, globalną firmą e-commerce z siedzibą w Osace, która obsługuje klientów na całym świecie. Nasz zróżnicowany zespół reprezentuje ponad 30 narodowości z 6 kontynentów, a nasze usługi oferujemy w 19 językach.



◆Przegląd firmy

ZenGroup Inc. składa się z pięciu działów:

・ZenMarket, usługa pośrednictwa w zakupach japońskich produktów niedostępnych nigdzie indziej

・ZenPlus, międzynarodowe centrum e-commerce sprzedające japońskie produkty

・ZenPop, usługa subskrypcyjna dostarczająca japońskie artykuły papiernicze na cały świat

・ZenPromo, kompleksowe rozwiązanie dla japońskich firm, które chcą rozszerzyć działalność za granicą, oferujące usługi od marketingu po wysyłkę

・ZenStudio, nasza agencja kreatywna specjalizująca się w projektowaniu stron internetowych, produkcji zdjęć i wideo, mediach społecznościowych oraz projektowaniu graficznym

Dzięki wszystkim naszym usługom dążymy do pokazania najlepszego oblicza Japonii na całym świecie i przejęcia 20% sprzedaży globalnej Japonii w e-commerce transgranicznym!



◆Dlaczego zatrudniamy

Pod koniec 2024 roku doświadczyliśmy wzrostu ruchu i zakupów japońskich produktów, co przyczyniło się do znaczącego wzrostu rynku wersji językowej ZenMarket w języku polskim. W miarę jak nasza baza klientów w różnych wersjach językowych rośnie, zwiększyło się zapotrzebowanie na nasz zespół obsługi klienta, a liczba zapytań od polskojęzycznych klientów stale rośnie. Aby utrzymać wysokie standardy obsługi i zapewnić najlepsze doświadczenie naszym klientom, zatrudnimy native speakera języka polskiego, który będzie chciał rozwijać karierę w obsłudze i wsparciu klienta.

Szukamy specjalisty ds. obsługi klienta mówiącego po polsku, który pomoże podnieść zadowolenie klientów i przyczyni się do dalszego sukcesu naszego zespołu. Dołącz do naszego międzynarodowego zespołu profesjonalistów wsparcia klienta i wykorzystaj swoje wielojęzyczne umiejętności w dynamicznym, globalnym środowisku.



＜O stanowisku＞

◆Tytuł stanowiska

・Specjalista ds. obsługi klienta w języku polskim



◆Zakres obowiązków

・Odpowiadanie na zapytania klientów

・Koordynowanie działań z różnymi zespołami i działami (w razie potrzeby) w celu odpowiadania na pytania i rozwiązywania problemów klientów

・Nadzór nad operatorami zatrudnionymi na część etatu

・Inne zadanie związane ze stanowiskiem (tłumaczenia itp.)



◆Osobowość

・Samodzielność: Osoba z inicjatywą, umiejętnością komunikacji, wcześniejszym doświadczeniem biurowym i pozytywnym podejściem do pracy.



・Zorientowanie na zespół: Osoba, która ceni współpracę i rozumie, jak ważna jest współpraca w osiąganiu wspólnych celów.



・Umiejętność obsługi komputera: Osoba komfortowo posługująca się komputerem w pracy i chętna do nauki nowych umiejętności i oprogramowania w celu poprawy efektywności.



・Globalne spojrzenie: Osoba, która lubi pracować w profesjonalnym środowisku z osobami w różnym wieku i z różnych narodowości.



◆Wymagane umiejętności

・Język polski na poziomie native

・Język japoński na poziomie biznesowym (JLPT N2 lub wyższy)

・Język angielski na poziomie biznesowym (TOEIC 800 lub wyższy)

◆Preferowane umiejętności

・Doświadczenie w tłumaczeniach

・Doświadczenie w pracy w małych lub średnich firmach

・Doświadczenie w e-commerce lub w obsłudze klienta

・Podstawowa znajomość HTML

・Umiejętności językowe Apply Here

[Translation] Real-estate Support Services Company: Daitokentaku Leasing Co., Ltd

Daitokentaku Leasing Co., Ltd Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour There is a salary increase.Payment method: Once a month Commuting allowance: Up to 40,000 Yen / month

¥1,500 / Hour There is a salary increase.Payment method: Once a month Commuting allowance: Up to 40,000 Yen / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan [いい部屋ネット] We support foreigners searching for apartments around Japan!

We are available in 6 languages (English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese).



Interpretation/Translation Staff:

- Your job will be handling translation requests in English from [いい部屋ネット] stores around Japan



Recommended Points:

- Communication with multinational staff and customers

- We have salary increase

- Bonus reward twice a year

- 5-minutes walk from Shin-Okubo station Apply Here

Video Games Translation Company: Wit One Inc.

Wit One Inc. Salary: ¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month

¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Video Game Industry Translation | Tokyo & Osaka



Job Description:

Target Languages: Japanese⇒English/ Chinese (Traditional or Simplified)/ Korean / Arabic / Brazilian Portuguese

Alternatively, English⇒Japanese

- Video game and related content translation and proofreading

- Providing native-level quality checks for translated texts

- Handling inquiries from overseas users in their languages

- Project management and related tasks

- Management of video game related social media accounts, including translation, posting, and monitoring



Preferred Skills:

- JLPT N1 certification

- Business-level English

- Experience with computer-assisted translation tools Apply Here

Software Engineer Company: TRaaS On Product

TRaaS On Product Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan You will be in charge of one of our company's main project.

If you are well skilled, you might be responsible for multiple projects.

Although the level of difficulty is high, the job involves creating cutting-edge systems.



Duties and Responsibilities:

- Software development

- Implement test items and conduct tests for the software development.



Requirements:

- Familiarity with the following programming languages for 2 years +

- Python

- Javascript

- Knowledge of AOSP implementation.

- Experience in Bluetooth development.

- Experience in embedded system programming on bare-metal devices.

- Experience in Android application development. Apply Here

[Legal Consultant] Full-time, (3 languages：Vietnamese, English, Japanese） Company: Acroseed

Acroseed Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥456,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥456,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Legal Consultant Job Description:

Overall residency procedures for foreign employees requested by corporate clients (permanent residence, highly skilled professionals, bringing in family members, hiring new graduates, etc.)



Clerical Work:

- Explanation of the legal system

- Consultation

- Preparation of application documents

- Support for an application to the Immigration Bureau

- Follow-up services etc.



Expansion of Business Tasks:

- Writing web articles

- Responding to new inquiries

- Promotion of joint business with other companies

- Seminar lecturer

- Writing manuscripts

- Interviews

- Participation in events etc.



Assumed language level:

- Can respond to phone calls, e-mails and visitors in Vietnamese and English naturally and without hesitation.

- Can perform tasks in Japanese (reading, writing and speaking).



Assumed Japanese level:

- Can type sentences in Japanese.

- Can express his/her own opinions in Japanese.

- Can read and understand Japanese sentences using kanji.



Required Skills:

- Acquisition of Administrative Scrivener Qualification Apply Here

Hall/Kitchen Staff & Opening Staff Company: World-Dining

World-Dining Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hall Staff Duties:

- Taking orders, serving food, general customer service such as accounting, interpreting for inbound customers, etc.

Kitchen Staff Duties:

- Cooking assistance such as serving dishes and washing dishes



Working Conditions: (working hours, etc.)

- Between 10 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.



Application qualifications (required skills, welcome skills, etc.):

- Inexperienced OK!

- Students and part-timers are welcome! Apply Here

Software Engineer Company: TRaaS On Product

TRaaS On Product Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan You will be in charge of one of our company's main project.

If you are well skilled, you might be responsible for multiple projects.

Although the level of difficulty is high, the job involves creating cutting-edge systems.



Duties and Responsibilities:

- Software development

- Implement test items and conduct tests for the software development.



Requirements:

- Familiarity with the following programming languages for 2 years +

- Python

- Javascript

- Knowledge of AOSP implementation.

- Experience in Bluetooth development.

- Experience in embedded system programming on bare-metal devices.

- Experience in Android application development. Apply Here

Datacenter Security Supervisor Company: Executive Protection, Inc.

Executive Protection, Inc. Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month

¥400,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Datacenter Security Supervisor, you will oversee security operations during assigned shifts at critical infrastructure facilities. This role involves supervising a team of security personnel, ensuring compliance with site policies, and maintaining a secure environment. The ideal candidate will excel in leadership, customer service, and operational management.



Key Responsibilities:

- Supervise and manage security operations during assigned shifts.

Ensure proper implementation of access control, monitoring, and incident response protocols.

- Dispatch, train and oversee security personnel.

- Review reports and maintain accurate records in compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

- Conduct shift briefings and ensure smooth handovers between shifts.

- Identify and escalate security issues while recommending improvements to security operations.

- Support audits and ensure compliance with safety and security policies.

- Collaborate with the Site Security Manager to achieve operational goals.



Qualifications:

Education:

- High School Diploma or equivalent.

- College degree (preferred).



Experience:

- 2+ years of security experience, preferably in a supervisory role.

- Familiarity with datacenter security operations is a plus.



Skills:

- Strong leadership and supervisory abilities.

- Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

- Good command of Japanese, both written and spoken.

- Proficiency in security technology (e.g., CCTV, access control systems).

- Advanced computer skills, including Microsoft Office proficiency. Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.