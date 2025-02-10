2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Eyeglasses Store Staff - Interpreter and Sales
- Company: Washin
- Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Since its establishment in 1964, Washin has grown into a comprehensive eyewear company with 70 stores throughout Japan,
and is a member of the Luxottica Group, one of the world's leading eyewear manufacturers,
which owns many leading brands in Europe and the United States.
【Position Overview】
Washin has been supported by many customers for its high-quality eyeglasses, exceptional service and hospitality.
In recent years, many foreign tourists have visited Japan, many of whom are looking for genuine Japanese eyeglasses and service.
We are looking for members who can actively communicate with foreign customers who visit our stores and provide them with the unique shopping experience at Washin, with our high-quality eyeglasses and professional services.
【Responsibilities】
・Customer service, proposal and sales of eyeglasses and sunglasses to foreign customers who visit the store.
・Interpretation support for communication between foreign customers and Japanese staff
・Handling of duty-free sales
・Replenishment of merchandise
・Cleaning of the store
・Other necessary work in an eyeglass sales store.
【Required/Welcomed Skills】
・English (Business level or above)
・Japanese (Business level or above)
・Japanese working visa holder currently residing in Japan
・Experience in sales
・Experience in eyeglass sales
【Qualifications】
・A person who can actively communicate with foreign customers who visit our stores and provide them with the unique shopping experience at Washin, with our high-quality eyeglasses and professional services
・A person who can actively learn business knowledge on one’s own initiative
Recruiting Monitors for New Hair Care Product Development!
- Company: Milbon
- Salary: ¥5,000 / Project Project Based
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Recruiting Monitors for New Hair Care Product Development!
This is Milbon Co., Ltd. We are a manufacturer that develops hair treatments and hair color products used in hair salons. We are looking for foreign women who can help us develop new products.
Our employees, who have obtained Japanese cosmetology licenses, will use our hair salon space in the central research institute to check the functionality and effects of hair color and hair care products on your hair. The hair color and hair care products we use will be development samples that are not yet released, however, you can rest assured that we take every precaution to ensure their safety in accordance with the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act (PMD Act). We will pay you an honorarium according to the contents of your cooperation.
If you're interested, please check the details below and first apply for a hair quality confirmation session to register as a monitor. After participating in the hair quality confirmation session, you will receive information about hair care and hair color monitoring opportunities by email, where you can apply individually.
▼ What is the Hair Quality:
The Hair Quality Confirmation Session is where our employees check the current condition of your hair at our research institute.
Please note the following: We will touch your hair and scalp. We will take pictures of your hair. No hair color, styling or hair care treatments will be performed on the day of the hair quality confirmation session.
There may be individual consultations regarding additional monitor schedules.
▼ How to Apply:
To apply, please reply to this ad with your resume and all available dates you wish to attend the hair quality confirmation session. We will reply with confirmed dates within a week. If these dates do not work for you, please contact us, and we will accommodate you individually.
[Tokyo] Construction Coordinator/Visa Support Possible
- Company: Tagawa Co.Ltd
- Salary: ¥207,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
[Job Description]
・Aids the Construction site manager with daily tasks.
・Some Office work such as design (CAD operation drawing drafting)
・Use of Microsoft word, excel.
・Attend Pre construction site surveys with native English or Japanese speakers.
・Take detailed notes from site survey visits and relay to Management.
Assist Project foreman with physical labor.
[Requirements]
・Familiar with Microsoft Office. (any CAD knowledge is a plus )
・Speak English and Japanese at a native level.
・Ability to work out side
・Self Motivated.
・Will to take new challenges
・Any construction field experience
Restaurant staff in Ginza
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our restaurant Cucina del Nabucco is located in Ginza. The best feature of Cucina del Nabucco is the fresh cheese made every day. Customers can see a craftsman making cheese through a glass while having a meal.
We are looking for people who will engage to the customers and make their dining experience wonderful, and who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.
Even if you have no experience, no worries, you will be well supported by the seniors!
【Position】
Kitchen Staff
【Requirements】
* Japanese: Basic Conversational Level
* English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required.
HR/Admin Staff
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Hotel Chalet Ivy Hirafu is a luxurious boutique hotel located just a 3-minute walk from Grand Hirafu Ski Resort. Surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of Niseko, we are seeking friendly and motivated individual to join our HR/Admin team.
As the foundation of the hotel’s operations, our HR/Admin team plays a vital role in supporting the dedicated individuals who make Niseko such a welcoming and hospitable destination. Join us in fostering an environment where exceptional service and unforgettable experiences come to life!
Location: Hotel Chalet Ivy Hirafu (188-19, Yamada, Kutchan-cho, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido)
Job Description
• Handle visitors, calls, emails, and postal/courier tasks
• Order supplies, manage attendance, create documents, and oversee uniforms, staff meals, etc.
• Coordinate health checks, employee housing, onboarding/off boarding
• Support basic accounting (accounts receivable, transaction entry, transfer data) and English emails (translation tools OK)
Ideal Candidate
• High school graduate or higher
• Intermediate level of English (no specific qualifications required)
• Valid driver’s license is a plus
• Experience in admin/HR tasks is welcome
Night Shift Hotel Front Staff
- Company: The Lively Osaka Honmachi
- Salary: ¥235,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As hotel front staff, you will be required to do the following tasks:
・Reception
・Check-in/ Check-out
・Reservation management
・Responding to inquiries (phone, e-mails)
・Maintain/ organize rental/ sale items
・Building patrol
Ideal candidate:
・No experience but interested in the hospitality industry.
・Foreign nationals with permanent resident, resident, or spouse visas are also welcome.
・Ability to communicate in English
・Business level (N2 or equivalent) Japanese language skills
・Someone with a positive, can-do attitude
・Those who always enjoy change and are willing to actively utilize their own ideas and creativity.
・Those with an inquisitive mind that is not bound by preconceived notions and is always looking for improvements and optimization.
・Those who wish to serve the guests with the utmost hospitality service.
Carpenter Assistant
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Hyogo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are part of a group of international companies specializing in collecting and recycling automotive spare parts. In close collaboration with world-renowned affiliates and joint ventures, we participate in the global arena centered on Asia, Europe and Africa,
Key Responsibilities:
- Assist in the construction, maintenance and repair of warehouse facilities and other company buildings.
- Perform carpentry tasks, such as framing and installing doors, windows and other structures.
- Support other construction tasks, including concrete work, roofing and flooring, as required.
- Collaborate with the construction team to follow blueprints, sketches and building plans.
- Operate power tools and machinery safely and effectively.
- Maintain organized records of completed construction and maintenance activities.
- Ensure all construction activities meet safety and quality standards.
- Assist with logistics and materials coordination for efficient project completion.
Requirements:
- Basic understanding of construction and carpentry concepts, with a strong willingness to learn.
- Practical knowledge of handling power tools and construction equipment is preferred.
- Strong communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team.
- Good English communication skill is needed to communicate with the team.
- Physical strength and stamina to handle manual labor and materials of various weights and sizes.
- Valid driver’s license.
- Ability to travel to construction sites as required.
- For non-Japanese applicants, a valid working visa is required.
Note:
We welcome applications from Japanese nationals. So if you are looking for opportunities to interact with foreigners and learn/practice the English language, you will have the chance to sharpen your speaking skills in a diverse multinational friendly team.
Foreign nationals need to have a valid visa allowing them to work in Japan.
Hostel Receptionist
- Company: Joyful Time Global
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Job Responsibilities:
-Reservation Management
Manage reservations received through platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com.
- Respond promptly to online inquiries.
-Handle check-in and check-out procedures at the front desk.
- Assist guests with their requests and issues during their stay.
-Room Inspection: Check cleaned rooms to ensure they meet the required standards before being offered to guests.
-Coordination with Cleaning Services: Confirm the next day's cleaning schedule with the cleaning service provider
-Facility Management: Inspect and maintain essential utilities such as water, electricity and Wi-Fi.
- Arrange for immediate response and repairs in case of any issues.
-Collect and respond to guest feedback.
- Reply to reviews on booking platforms and strive to improve ratings.
-Check and replenish necessary supplies.
- Place orders when stock is running low.
-Ensure room cleanliness by changing bed sheets and duvet covers, cleaning bathrooms and replenishing essentials.
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
