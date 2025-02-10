2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

Recruiting Monitors for New Hair Care Product Development!



This is Milbon Co., Ltd. We are a manufacturer that develops hair treatments and hair color products used in hair salons. We are looking for foreign women who can help us develop new products.



Our employees, who have obtained Japanese cosmetology licenses, will use our hair salon space in the central research institute to check the functionality and effects of hair color and hair care products on your hair. The hair color and hair care products we use will be development samples that are not yet released, however, you can rest assured that we take every precaution to ensure their safety in accordance with the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act (PMD Act). We will pay you an honorarium according to the contents of your cooperation.



If you're interested, please check the details below and first apply for a hair quality confirmation session to register as a monitor. After participating in the hair quality confirmation session, you will receive information about hair care and hair color monitoring opportunities by email, where you can apply individually.



▼ What is the Hair Quality:

The Hair Quality Confirmation Session is where our employees check the current condition of your hair at our research institute.



Please note the following: We will touch your hair and scalp. We will take pictures of your hair. No hair color, styling or hair care treatments will be performed on the day of the hair quality confirmation session.



There may be individual consultations regarding additional monitor schedules.



▼ How to Apply:

To apply, please reply to this ad with your resume and all available dates you wish to attend the hair quality confirmation session. We will reply with confirmed dates within a week. If these dates do not work for you, please contact us, and we will accommodate you individually.