2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

Position:

Customer Communicator/Itinerary Creator



About the company:

Eighty Days was founded in 2016 with the aim of using tourism to promote and revive rural regions of Japan. We are focused on bringing overseas customers to Japan to enjoy unique, off the beaten track experiences in places they would not have thought of traveling to. Eighty Days won the top prize at the 2016 Yunus & Youth Japan Social Business Design Contest.



Job description:

We are currently looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service our overseas customers. Our customers are mostly based in English-speaking countries and come to Japan on vacation. As a customer communicator, you must listen to their needs and create great itineraries that will take them across Japan. Your goals will be to sell tour products as well as book hotels, restaurants and activities. You will be required to communicate with customers by email and phone.



Essential tasks:

- Communication with customers

- Creating itineraries

- Booking land services such as accommodation, transportation, entrance tickets etc.

- Supporting tours

- Business trip for site inspections



Work hours:

- Full time (9:00-18:00 including 1 hour lunch break)

- Monday to Friday in general. Saturdays, Sundays and National holidays off.

- Occasionally you may be asked to join trips on the weekend or to respond to urgent customer requests outside of normal hours.



Work atmosphere:

As a startup company, we expect you to take on responsibilities outside your specifically assigned tasks. Office atmosphere is open and relatively relaxed, and dress code is casual.



Location:

2 minutes walk from JR Gotanda Station



Requirements:

- English: native

- Japanese: working proficiency (comfortable reading and speaking)

- Excellent customer-facing communication skills in English

- Ability to make reservations by email or phone in Japanese

- Ability to work independently, to research tourism locations, and make contributions to the overall business



Other desirable skills:

- Work experience in the travel industry

- Experience with managing social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)

- Fluency in other languages in addition to English and Japanese