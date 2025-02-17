2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Arabic Language Marketer l Visa Sponsorship Provided! l Work with an International Marketing Team!
- Company: ZenGroup Inc
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
◆ من نحن؟
نحن مجموعة زين جروب، شركة تجارة إلكترونية عالمية مقرها في أوساكا اليابان تقدم خدماتها للعملاء في جميع أنحاء العالم. نحن فريق متنوع يمثل أكثر من 30 جنسية من 6 قارات، ونقدم خدماتنا عبر 19 لغة.
◆ نظرة عامة عن الشركة
تتكون مجموعة زين من خمس أقسام:
زين ماركت : خدمة شراء بالنيابة تمنح السوق الدولي الوصول إلى المنتجات اليابانية التي لا تتوفر في الخارج.
زين بلس : مول للتجارة الإلكترونية عبر الحدود يبيع المنتجات اليابانية دوليًا.
زين بوب : خدمة اشتراك توصل مواد قرطاسية يابانية للمشتركين والعملاء حول العالم.
زين برومو : حل شامل للشركات اليابانية التي تسعى للتوسع في الخارج، وتقدم خدمات ترويجية.
زين ستوديو : وكالة إبداعية جديدة متخصصة في تصميم المواقع الإلكترونية، وإنتاج الصور والفيديو، ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، والتصميم الجرافيكي.
مهمتنا هي تحقيق 20% من مبيعات التجارة الإلكترونية عبر الحدود في العالم لصالح اليابان، من خلال إنشاء منصات تجارة إلكترونية سلسة لعملائنا في جميع أنحاء العالم.
◆ لماذا نقوم بالتوظيف
لقد نما إصدار زين ماركت باللغة العربية بشكل مستمر، مع تسجيل المستخدمين من مختلف الدول الناطقة بالعربية وشراء المنتجات اليابانية. انتهى النصف الثاني من عام 2024 بنمو أكبر في السوق. وللحفاظ على عملائنا ونشر الوعي حول خدمتنا في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا، نحتاج إلى مسوق رقمي متخصص. كمسوق رقمي لزين ماركت، ستتبع مسارًا مهنيًا في اليابان من خلال إنشاء حملات تسويقية رقمية وإجراء بحوث تحليلية مفصلة.
حول الوظيفة
◆ مسمى الوظيفة
مسوق باللغة العربية
◆ المهام الرئيسية
التسويق بالدفع مقابل النقرة (Google Ads, Facebook Ads, إلخ)
التسويق عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X), إلخ)
التسويق عبر المؤثرين (رعاية، تعاون، إلخ)
التسويق بالمحتوى (SEO، التسويق العضوي، إلخ)
التسويق عبر البريد الإلكتروني (التسويق الشامل والتسويق الموجه)
تحليل البيانات (Google Analytics, Google Sheets, Looker Studio, إلخ)
الترجمة من الإنجليزية إلى العربية
◆ نوع التوظيف
موظف دائم (دوام كامل)
※ فترة تجريبية لمدة 3 أشهر
العمل في الموقع (لا يتوفر العمل عن بُعد)
◆ الراتب
270,000~(قابل للتفاوض بناءً على الخبرة السابقة والقدرة)
مكافآت مرتين في السنة (يونيو وديسمبر)
◆ المهارات المطلوبة
متحدث عربي أصلي
مستوى عمل في اللغة الإنجليزية
خبرة في التسويق الرقمي (مثل PPC، SEO، المؤثرين، وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، البريد الإلكتروني إلخ)
خبرة في الشركات (سنة واحدة أو أكثر)
◆ المهارات المفضلة
خبرة في التسويق الرقمي في الدول التالية: السعودية، الكويت، الإمارات العربية المتحدة، البحرين، قطر، لبنان، العراق.
سنة واحدة أو أكثر في PPC، إعلانات Meta، أو SEO
مهارات اللغة اليابانية مستوى JLPT N3 أو أعلى
خبرة في تحرير المواقع الإلكترونية (HTML، CSS، كتابة النصوص، إلخ)
من الذي نبحث عنه؟
◆ الشخصية
عاشق للثقافة اليابانية: شخص ذو اهتمام عميق في الثقافة اليابانية وأسلوب الحياة؛ لديه شغف باستخدام التسويق الرقمي للترويج للمنتجات اليابانية في الدول الناطقة بالعربية.
لاعب فريق مرن: شخص مرن في العمل ضمن بيئة متنوعة ويستطيع قبول وجهات نظر وآراء مختلفة داخل الفريق.
مُتواصل قوي: شخص يمتلك مهارات شفوية وحوارية يمكنه نقل المعلومات بشكل يفهمه الجميع.
متحمس للنمو: شخص متحمس للنمو المهني والشخصي، يسعى للإسهام في شركة ديناميكية بطرق متنوعة.
Turkish Language Marketer l Digital Marketing l Work in Japan!
- Company: ZenGroup Inc
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
◆ZenGroup Kimdir?
Osaka merkezli, dünya çapındaki müşterilere hizmet veren küresel bir e-ticaret şirketiyiz. 30'dan fazla milletten oluşan çeşitli bir ekibiz ve 6 kıtada 19 dilde hizmet sunuyoruz.
◆Şirket Hakkında
ZenGroup Inc., beş ana birimden oluşmaktadır:
・ZenMarket: Yurtdışında bulunmayan Japon ürünlerine uluslararası pazar erişimi sağlayan proxy alışveriş servisi.
・ZenPlus: Japon ürünlerini dünya çapında satan bir çapraz e-ticaret platformu.
・ZenPop: Japon kırtasiye ürünlerini dünya çapındaki abonelere ulaştıran abonelik servisi.
・ZenPromo: Japon şirketlerinin yurtdışına açılmalarına yardımcı olan tanıtım hizmetleri sunan bir platform.
・ZenStudio: Web tasarımı, fotoğraf-video prodüksiyonu, sosyal medya ve grafik tasarım konusunda uzmanlaşmış yeni yaratıcı birimimiz.
Misyonumuz, küresel e-ticaret işlemlerinin %20’sini Japonya’ya getirmek ve müşterilerimiz için kusursuz e-ticaret platformları oluşturmaktır.
◆Pozisyon Hakkında?
・2022'de ZenMarket’in Türkçe versiyonunu başlattık ve son üç yılda deneyimli bir dijital pazarlama uzmanımızın yönettiği çapraz platform kampanyaları sayesinde istikrarlı bir büyüme sağladık. 2024'ün sonunda, Türk dijital pazarlama uzmanımız yönetim pozisyonuna geçti ve bu nedenle hemen doldurulması gereken bir boşluk oluştu. 25’ten fazla dijital pazarlama uzmanından oluşan uluslararası ekibimize katılarak becerilerini geliştir ve Türk pazarımızı rekor seviyelere taşı!
◆Pozisyon Adı
・Türkçe Dijital Pazarlama Uzmanı
◆Ana Görevler
・PPC Pazarlama (Google Ads, FB Ads, Reddit Ads vb.)
・Sosyal Medya Pazarlaması (IG, FB, X, Reddit vb.)
・Influencer Pazarlaması (Sponsorlu İşbirlikleri, Entegrasyon vb.)
・İçerik Pazarlaması (SEO, Organik Pazarlama vb.)
・E-posta Pazarlaması (Kitle ve Niş Pazarlama)
・Veri Analizi (Google Analytics, Google Sheets, Looker Studio vb.)
・Lokalizasyon (İngilizce içeriklerin Türkçeye çevrilmesi ve adapte edilmesi)
◆İstihdam Türü
・Tam Zamanlı Kadrolu Çalışan (Tam Zamanlı)
※ 3 aylık deneme süresi
・Ofisten çalışma (Uzaktan çalışma seçeneği mevcut değil)
◆Maaş
・270.000 JPY ~ (Deneyime ve yeteneğe göre müzakere edilebilir)
・Yılda 2 kez ikramiye (Haziran ve Aralık)
◆ İş İçin Gerekli Nitelikler
・Anadili Türkçe olan adaylar
・İleri seviyede İngilizce (Business level)
・Dijital pazarlama deneyimi (PPC, SEO, influencer, sosyal medya, e-posta vb.)
・Kurumsal deneyim (1+ yıl)
◆ Tercih Edilen Yetkinlikler
・Dijital pazarlama araçlarında yetkinlik (PPC, SEO, Meta Ads, GA4 vb.)
・Japonca (JLPT N3 veya üzeri)
・Web düzenleme deneyimi (HTML, CSS, metin yazarlığı vb.)
・Veri analizi bilgisi (PowerBI, Tableau vb.)
・Kodlama bilgisi (Python, JavaScript vb.)
・Türk ithalat gümrük mevzuatı ve uygulamalarına dair bilgi.
＜Aradığımız Kişiler＞
◆Kişilik Özellikleri
・Küresel Düşünce Yapısı ve Uyumluluk: Açık fikirli ve esnek, hem Japon hem de Türk kültürlerine kolayca uyum sağlayabilen biri. Değişen pazar trendlerine, tüketici tercihlerine ve beklenmedik zorluklara hızla adapte olabilen.
・Stratejik ve Veri Odaklı Düşünme: Kısa ve uzun vadeli pazarlama hedefleriyle uyumlu stratejileri planlama ve uygulama konusunda yetenekli. Başarılı adayların, verileri analiz ederek bilinçli kararlar alabilmesi ve içgörüler doğrultusunda kampanyaları sürekli olarak optimize edebilme.
・İşbirlikçi ve Kültürlerarası İletişim Yeteneği: Farklı kültürlerden ekiplerle rahatça çalışabilen ve çeşitli proje paydaşları arasındaki iletişim boşluklarını etkili bir şekilde kapatabilen.
・Meraklı Problem Çözücü ve Dirençli: Pazarlama alanındaki zorluklarını aşmak için yaratıcı ve azimli, sürekli öğrenmeye meraklı biri. Potansiyel sorunları erken fark edip proaktif bir şekilde çözebilen, sabırlı ve uzun vadeli başarıya odaklanabilen.
[Indonesian Speaker] Real Estate Property Management Coordinator
- Company: Village House Management Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3.7M ~ ¥4.2M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Village House Management is looking for an Indonesian speaking customer support representative in property management, who can manage inquiries and provide support in both Indonesian and Japanese for new and existing tenants of its rental apartments.
Some responsibilities are as follows
・Respond to inquiries via email, phone, and social media in move-in/out procedures.
・Coordinate and schedule property viewings
・Manage lease agreement processes
・Respond to repair requests and general inquiries from current tenants.
・Handle inquiries related to lease terminations.
・Conduct outbound calls related to debt collection.
※ Communication within the team and company will primarily be conducted in Japanese.
Requirements
Language Skills: Native-Level Indonesian and Business-Level Japanese or above (JLPT N2+)
PC Skills: Proficient in Excel and Word
Familiar with business email etiquette
Able to type at a reasonable speed
Must hold a valid visa permitting full-time work
Work Experience
Candidates with at least 1 year work experience at a Japanese company.
※ Candidate who can communicate in English or have experience in the real estate industry will be preference.
Employment Type
Full-time (Probationary period: 3 months)
Annual Salary
¥3,720,000 - ¥4,200,000
Annual salary system (Monthly salary: ¥310,000 - ¥350,000)
Includes a fixed overtime allowance of ¥57,981 - ¥65,462 in the monthly salary
Bonuses based on performance (Last year's bonus: equivalent to 4 months' salary)
Location: Nagoya, Aichi
3 minute walk from Kamimaezu Station
Key Selling Points
Although the company has only been established for 8 years, we manage and operate approximately 1,000 residential properties nationwide. With a highly flexible and flat organizational culture, all employees share a venture mindset and work together to grow "Village House" into a leading brand in Japan. The company operates on a merit-based system where performance is highly valued, offering opportunities for early promotions into key roles regardless of seniority or educational background.
Customer Communicator / Itinerary Creator
- Company: Eighty Days Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Position:
Customer Communicator/Itinerary Creator
About the company:
Eighty Days was founded in 2016 with the aim of using tourism to promote and revive rural regions of Japan. We are focused on bringing overseas customers to Japan to enjoy unique, off the beaten track experiences in places they would not have thought of traveling to. Eighty Days won the top prize at the 2016 Yunus & Youth Japan Social Business Design Contest.
Job description:
We are currently looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service our overseas customers. Our customers are mostly based in English-speaking countries and come to Japan on vacation. As a customer communicator, you must listen to their needs and create great itineraries that will take them across Japan. Your goals will be to sell tour products as well as book hotels, restaurants and activities. You will be required to communicate with customers by email and phone.
Essential tasks:
- Communication with customers
- Creating itineraries
- Booking land services such as accommodation, transportation, entrance tickets etc.
- Supporting tours
- Business trip for site inspections
Work hours:
- Full time (9:00-18:00 including 1 hour lunch break)
- Monday to Friday in general. Saturdays, Sundays and National holidays off.
- Occasionally you may be asked to join trips on the weekend or to respond to urgent customer requests outside of normal hours.
Work atmosphere:
As a startup company, we expect you to take on responsibilities outside your specifically assigned tasks. Office atmosphere is open and relatively relaxed, and dress code is casual.
Location:
2 minutes walk from JR Gotanda Station
Requirements:
- English: native
- Japanese: working proficiency (comfortable reading and speaking)
- Excellent customer-facing communication skills in English
- Ability to make reservations by email or phone in Japanese
- Ability to work independently, to research tourism locations, and make contributions to the overall business
Other desirable skills:
- Work experience in the travel industry
- Experience with managing social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)
- Fluency in other languages in addition to English and Japanese
Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative
- Company: Azabu Skin Clinic
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable + incentive(Incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative
We are currently looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff who is capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling and translation; mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.
The following are further descriptions of the work required, but is not limited to:
• Consultation* by telephone or e-mail for patients of the clinic. Consultations include: Services offered by the clinic, Reservation by appointment, Fee explanations, etc.
*Experience in the medical industry is not necessary. You can acquire the necessary medical knowledge
required after joining the company.
• Basic accounting skills for handling payments
• Attending to patients while in the consultation room and / or treatment room and following up after their treatment
• Translation of Japanese documents to the English language and vice-versa(English to Japanese)-such as business e-mails, legal documents, etc.
• Checking, accounting and coordinating of stocks/supplies used in the clinic. Communication of this task is to overseas suppliers
• Creating marketing materials including mail magazines and modifying webpage content
At Azabu Skin Clinic, we create an environment where all patients, Japanese or foreigners, can receive safe treatment and leave the clinic satisfied and feeling better and in return generate optimum revenue for the company. Contribution to increased total sales will result to added incentive.
Required Skills:
- Language:
Japanese: Conversational Level
English: Business Level
Required Traits:
- Pleasant, cheerful, hospitable and with customer-centric attitude
- Highly motivated and driven to sell
- Can effectively communicate with customers
Welcomed Traits:
-Experience related to medical or beauty field
Legal Document Specialist (Word Processor)
- Company: Morrison & Foerster
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.2M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Morrison Foerster LLP, an Am Law 50 law firm with 18 offices worldwide, is seeking a word processor to support attorneys/legal professionals globally with various types of complex legal documentation in English.
Requirements:
- Advanced proficiency in MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe and general data management
- Native or near-native level Business English
- Current residency in Japan with a valid working or spouse visa
- Minimum typing speed of 70 wpm
- 2 years of proven experience preferred
Description:
- Work with a global team to perform complex documentation activities:
Responsibilities include formatting, keyboarding, revising and OCRing various documents; proofreading revisions; creating complex Excel files and charts; working with graphics and PowerPoint presentations; running metrics and managing data; and supporting the team and office with administrative tasks.
Qualifications:
- Must be comfortable working in an English-based environment and handling complex legal documents in English. 80% of documentation is in English.
- The applicant must understand detailed instructions for documents across the Microsoft software suite from offices around the world.
Essential Functions:
- Create and revise documents based on requests from attorneys or business professionals
- Recommend best approach and formatting to achieve desired results
- Decide on appropriate technology for new documents
- Provide feedback and communicate with authors/requestors on documentation projects
- Analyze and manage special or priority requests, referring conflicts or capacity issues to supervisors
- Coordinate global workflow as requested and provide accurate turnover reports at the end of shifts
- Maintain accurate records of elapsed time for billing and statistical purposes
Salary:
Determined based on career history
Start of work:
Immediately or to be determined (adjustments can be made with current work)
Who We Are:
At Morrison & Foerster, our culture is defined by our deeds. We’re passionate about what we do. We’re equally passionate about how we do it. We resist hierarchies and operate within a model of respect — for our colleagues, their ideas, and the differences that make us stronger.
Should you find you’re ready to do the best work of your life, we encourage you to let us know!
