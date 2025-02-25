2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Foreign Customer Support Staff
- Company: Leopalace 21
- Salary: ¥4.4M ~ ¥5.4M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will be in charge of supporting foreign customers who wish to live in Japan, from finding a room to signing a contract. In the future, management duties between the manager and foreign national staff are also expected.
Some responsibilities are as follows:
・Provide room proposals and contracting services in both English and Japanese.
・Establish operations to improve efficiency with emphasis on communication with customers.
・Conduct meetings and emails in English at a business level.
・Checking operations and identifying issues. We expect you to be proactive and have a sense of ownership.
・Some basic office operations by Microsoft Office, such as spreadsheets, etc.
Required Experience and Skills
・(Language skills) English: Native level, Japanese: Business level (JLPT N2 level or above)
・(PC Skills) Proficiency in Excel and Word soft
・Must have a visa to work full time
[Welcome Conditions]
・Experience working in a call center, customer service, and other related fields.
・Familiarity with business email
・Experience working in a call center, customer service experience
*Experience in real estate business is preferred, especially property management and building management
Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum)-January, 2025 opening staff!
- Company: Planets Co., Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 256,000 yen 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~ 115,200 yen
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Planets Co., Ltd, is the company operating ”teamLab Planets” in Toyosu, Tokyo, a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens. We are currently hiring English speaking operation staff.
Over half of our visitors are coming from abroad, so we really need your help! We seek to hire operating teams of 25 - 40 English speaking members in this time.
[Operation staff]
Your main job responsibilities are assistance in customer service and back-end operations. Currently, 70-80% of our visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, we ask you to provide assistance in English and Japanese.
Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks, and respond to visitors who need assistance.
Outside the facility, you will be in charge of providing information about tickets and admission to visitors. However, please note that the official language during work is Japanese.
Therefore it is essential to have a conversational Japanese skills.
In the back-end operations, you will be responsible for restocking, managing and transporting equipment. As we sometimes handle delicate machinery, attention to detail and careful work are essential. Since many customers visit our facility every day, we ask that you clean the facility to keep it clean.
Additionally, a hospitality mindset, similar to that of a hotel, is highly valued.
[Maintenance Staff]
Your main duties will be adjusting, repairing and cleaning the artworks. You will also be taking care of the flowers that is actually used in the artworks, transporting equipment and carrying heavy lifting. You will also be in charge of inventory management and sales at our shop.
If you're confident in your physical strength and enjoy detailed work, please apply!
*The official language for maintenance staff will also be Japanese. Conversational Japanese skills are essential.
Please note, there are some rules regarding personal appearance.
Beards, colored hair, visible tattoos and flashy nails are prohibited.
・Business-level English
・Conversational-level Japanese
・Valid Work Visa, each Visa with Permission for non-qualification activities
・Please apply only if you are in a commutable area.
【Saturday】 Part-Time After School Teacher 【Izumichuo】
- Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre School
- Salary: ¥15,000 ~ ¥15,000 / Day 12-20pm(45min break time incld)
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Blue Dolphins Afterschool is currently seeking a Saturday Part-Time Teacher. The work location is Izumichuo (和泉中央), conveniently situated within a 5-minute walk from the train stations.
The position is expected to start immediately, with a preferred start date by the beginning of April. A flexible training period is also available. If interested, please apply, and we can accommodate your start date and training schedule.
【Class to Teach 】
・A mixed-level class of students from K3 to Grade 6 (mainly Grades 1 to 3).
・Further details will be provided during the interview.
【Requirements】
・Residing in Osaka
・Native English proficiency or equivalent
・Minimum of one year of experience working with elementary school children in a group setting
・Ability to create lesson plans
・Valid visa status to work legally in Japan
【Preferred Qualifications】
・Educational background in teaching, childcare, music, or art
・Teaching certificate
・Japanese proficiency
・Experience teaching grammar classes at the elementary school level
School Nurse (Japanese Licensed Nurse)
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
- Salary: ¥210,000 basic plus ¥10,000 commutation per month.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education. They are run by the Singapore headquartered non-profit foundation, the Global Indian Foundation (GIF), which has an impressive track record of providing world class education across eight countries.
GIIS Tokyo made its humble beginning with less than 50 students in 2006, and has grown to a strength of 570 students in 2017.
Roles and responsibilities for the school nurse:
1. Japanese nursing license
2. Should treat children who fall sick at the school with the first aid kit. Inform the teacher and parents about the child's wellbeing.
3. Call an ambulance if there are any medical emergencies
4. Maintain the sick bay at school.
5. Maintain records of children visiting the sick bay on daily basis
6. Procure necessary medical equipments and medicines to treat students at school
7. Teach students about cleanliness and how to maintain hygiene at school.
Eyeglasses Store Staff - Interpreter and Sales
- Company: Washin
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Since its establishment in 1964, Washin has grown into a comprehensive eyewear company with 70 stores throughout Japan, making it a major player in the eyewear industry.
We are also a member of the Luxottica Group, one of the world's leading eyewear manufacturers, which owns many leading brands in Europe and the United States.
【Position Overview】
Washin has been supported by many customers for its high-quality eyeglasses, exceptional service and hospitality.
In recent years, many foreign tourists have visited Japan, many of whom are looking for genuine Japanese eyeglasses and service.
We are looking for members who can actively communicate with foreign customers who visit our stores and provide them with the unique shopping experience at Washin, with our high-quality eyeglasses and professional services.
【Job details】
- Customer service, proposals and sales of glasses, sunglasses, hearing aids and contact lenses.
- Interpretation support for communication between foreign customers and Japanese staff
tax-free sales support
- Product replenishment
- Store cleaning
- Visual acuity measurement
- Glasses processing and fitting
【Requirements】
- English (Business level or above)
- Japanese (Business level or above)
- Japanese working visa holder
- Currently residing in Japan
・Welcomed skills
- Experience in sales
- Experience in eyeglass sales
- Speak Chinese in addition to English and Japanese
