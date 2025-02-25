2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

Planets Co., Ltd, is the company operating ”teamLab Planets” in Toyosu, Tokyo, a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens. We are currently hiring English speaking operation staff.



Over half of our visitors are coming from abroad, so we really need your help! We seek to hire operating teams of 25 - 40 English speaking members in this time.



[Operation staff]

Your main job responsibilities are assistance in customer service and back-end operations. Currently, 70-80% of our visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, we ask you to provide assistance in English and Japanese.



Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks, and respond to visitors who need assistance.

Outside the facility, you will be in charge of providing information about tickets and admission to visitors. However, please note that the official language during work is Japanese.

Therefore it is essential to have a conversational Japanese skills.



In the back-end operations, you will be responsible for restocking, managing and transporting equipment. As we sometimes handle delicate machinery, attention to detail and careful work are essential. Since many customers visit our facility every day, we ask that you clean the facility to keep it clean.



Additionally, a hospitality mindset, similar to that of a hotel, is highly valued.



[Maintenance Staff]

Your main duties will be adjusting, repairing and cleaning the artworks. You will also be taking care of the flowers that is actually used in the artworks, transporting equipment and carrying heavy lifting. You will also be in charge of inventory management and sales at our shop.



If you're confident in your physical strength and enjoy detailed work, please apply!



*The official language for maintenance staff will also be Japanese. Conversational Japanese skills are essential.



Please note, there are some rules regarding personal appearance.

Beards, colored hair, visible tattoos and flashy nails are prohibited.



・Business-level English

・Conversational-level Japanese

・Valid Work Visa, each Visa with Permission for non-qualification activities

・Please apply only if you are in a commutable area.