2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

Sales Consultant
- Company: Dynaword Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Dynaword is currently recruiting for both existing and new sales positions in language-related services such as translation and interpretation.
【Main Responsibilities】
・Sales to existing clients
・Translation coordination tasks (preparing internal instruction documents, creating delivery schedules for clients, etc.)
・Coordination of interpretation, video editing, design, and other related services
【Application Requirements】
・English: Advanced level (business conversation level preferred)
・Japanese: Advanced level (business conversation level preferred)
・Applicants must currently reside in Japan
・Japanese Language Proficiency Test N1 level (or former Level 1) or equivalent Japanese proficiency
【Requirements】
・Business-level Japanese proficiency
・Bright, positive personality with clear and energetic communication
・Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
・Smooth communication and cooperativeness both internally and externally to advance work efficiently
・Flexibility and accuracy in responding to client needs and requests
【Preferred / Welcomed Requirements】
・Proactive attitude — willing to actively learn and take initiative rather than being passive
・Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
Security Staff in Kashiwa, Chiba / Opportunity to become a contract employee◎
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥256,000 / Month Model Salary:Hourly wage ¥1,600 × 4 days a week × 10 hours a day = ¥256,000 + overtime / If you can work more, you can earn more money
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Experience Security Work in Japan at the Famous 'That Company's' Data Center.
As a first step to get full-time opportunity in Japan, How about to start by short-term security officer position?
Primarily seated tasks, indoor work unaffected by weather.
No prior security experience required, training provided!
Job Description:
Security of a major well-known foreign company's Data Center
Entrance and exit management of the facility
Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
Facility patrolling
Security position for the building phase of the facility.
There will be people coming in and out to the facility, final construction activities like wiring are ongoing, thus wearing a helmet while working is required.
Duration:
① February to end of April
Although a short-term recruitment, based on experience, performance, and skill level, there is a possibility of extending to long-term or becoming a contract employee. Feel free to inquire.
Training provided for beginners' peace of mind.
No experience necessary - pre-training is provided!
Even after you start working, seniors will always support you. No complex tasks at all!
Required:
No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
Work restriction on residence card is "none"
Comfortable with routine English tasks like templates
Japanese: Conversational level
PC skills: Beginner
Restaurant Service & Kitchen Staff (Toranomon & Minatomirai)
- Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our restaurants attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.
Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported!
【Position】
・Service Staff (Waiter / Runner / Bartender)
・Kitchen Staff
【Location】
① THE GRILL / TORANOMON / ALL-DAY DINING
Toranomon Hills Station Tower 2F,2-6-3 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
◆Required Japanese proficiency: Conversational level
②Del Mar COMEDOR Y TERRAZA / MINATOMIRAI /SPANISH
Yokohama Hammerhead 2F,
2-14-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa
◆Required Japanese proficiency: Basic level
【Requirements】
* English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Translation Team Member (Manga & Light Novels - Translation & Design)
- Company: Mantra Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
■About us:
At Mantra, our mission is simple: Delivering manga across language barriers.
With overwhelmingly positive support from your favorite Japanese publishers, our cutting-edge web-based software, the Mantra Engine, assists publishers and independent authors alike in streamlining their manga localization process, bringing numerous titles across the world, and in some cases, allowing for simultaneous release in multiple languages. We're even taking steps to expand in new directions, including video games, anime, and other forms of Japanese entertainment! Now is your chance to join us and become a part of the localization process, working hands-on with titles for major Japanese publishers!
■About position: Mantra Translation Team Member (Manga & Light Novels - Translation & Design)
Review Japanese-to-English translations and design layouts
Typesetting/lettering and tweaking images (mostly in Mantra Engine, but sometimes in Photoshop)
Help with other translation or production tasks
Must live in (or near) Tokyo and commute to our Iidabashi office
■Great fit if you:
Love manga and can spot awkward dialogue & translations
Are familiar with SFX translation
Have a good eye for layout and design (positioning text within speech bubbles, on the page, etc.)
Wizards of Photoshop or Clip Studio tools
■Why Join Mantra?
Dive into hands-on translation, typesetting/lettering, and production experience in Japanese entertainment
Use your English and Japanese creatively
Work with a fun collaborative team on well-known titles for some of your favorite publishers!
Help shape the future of manga and light novel localization!
■What We’re Looking For
Required:
Communicate in both Japanese and English
・Able to read and understand novels and manga in both languages
・Japanese N2 or equivalent
Recent experience and comfortable with Photoshop or Clip Studio
Comfortable working with occasional R18 content (sexual themes, graphic violence, etc.)
Candidates must hold a valid visa to work in Japan (we cannot support visas for this role)
Candidates must be available to work on-site M/W/F 10am~6pm
Teacher for International Kindergarten & Afterschool program
- Company: C.A.R.E. Ltd.,
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Niigata, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Job Overview:
We are opening an international kindergarten in 2026 April in Niigata, Japan. The school is located in a very good resident area. We are aiming to become an IB school in the future. We are looking for English speaking teachers who loves children, have good moral, and have a lot of energy!
Responsibility/Duties:
・Able to teach children our curriculum in English
・Making sure children are safe
・Willing to learn/progress in their own skills
・Communicate with teachers to improve our skills
Requirements/Skills:
・Able to speak English at fluent level
・Able to use computer at business level
Founding Cultural Curators: "WOWie"
- Company: Founding Cultural Curators: "WOWie"
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Love Japanese Culture? Join Our Founding Community!
Do you have a passion for Japan that you just have to share? We are building WOW, a new platform (launching 2026) that connects curious global travelers with the "real" Japan.
We are scouting for our first group of "WOWie" (Cultural Curators)—people who love storytelling and want to show the world the soul of Japanese creativity, from world-class animation in Mitaka to hidden local gems.
【What is a WOWie?】
You aren’t a typical tour guide. You are a Storyteller. Your mission is to help guests "unlock" the hidden stories behind famous spots and local traditions. You help them feel the "vibe" and understand the "why" behind the culture.
【The Experiences You’ll Lead】
We’re starting with some amazing programs nationwide, especially in Tokyo:
Pop Culture & Animation: Helping fans dive deep into the world of legendary animation (especially in the Mitaka/Kichijoji area).
Food & Drinks: Sharing the stories behind sake breweries, hidden bars, and local food spots.
Arts & Crafts: Connecting guests with the passion of local creators and artisans.
