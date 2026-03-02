2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

■About us:

At Mantra, our mission is simple: Delivering manga across language barriers.

With overwhelmingly positive support from your favorite Japanese publishers, our cutting-edge web-based software, the Mantra Engine, assists publishers and independent authors alike in streamlining their manga localization process, bringing numerous titles across the world, and in some cases, allowing for simultaneous release in multiple languages. We're even taking steps to expand in new directions, including video games, anime, and other forms of Japanese entertainment! Now is your chance to join us and become a part of the localization process, working hands-on with titles for major Japanese publishers!



■About position: Mantra Translation Team Member (Manga & Light Novels - Translation & Design)

Review Japanese-to-English translations and design layouts

Typesetting/lettering and tweaking images (mostly in Mantra Engine, but sometimes in Photoshop)

Help with other translation or production tasks

Must live in (or near) Tokyo and commute to our Iidabashi office



■Great fit if you:

Love manga and can spot awkward dialogue & translations

Are familiar with SFX translation

Have a good eye for layout and design (positioning text within speech bubbles, on the page, etc.)

Wizards of Photoshop or Clip Studio tools



■Why Join Mantra?

Dive into hands-on translation, typesetting/lettering, and production experience in Japanese entertainment

Use your English and Japanese creatively

Work with a fun collaborative team on well-known titles for some of your favorite publishers!

Help shape the future of manga and light novel localization!



■What We’re Looking For

Required:

Communicate in both Japanese and English

・Able to read and understand novels and manga in both languages

・Japanese N2 or equivalent



Recent experience and comfortable with Photoshop or Clip Studio

Comfortable working with occasional R18 content (sexual themes, graphic violence, etc.)

Candidates must hold a valid visa to work in Japan (we cannot support visas for this role)

Candidates must be available to work on-site M/W/F 10am~6pm