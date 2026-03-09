2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Restaurant Service & Kitchen Staff (Toranomon & Minatomirai)
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our restaurants attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.
Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported!
【Position】
・Service Staff (Waiter / Runner / Bartender)
・Kitchen Staff
【Location】
① THE GRILL / TORANOMON / ALL-DAY DINING
Toranomon Hills Station Tower 2F,2-6-3 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
◆Required Japanese proficiency: Conversational level
②Del Mar COMEDOR Y TERRAZA / MINATOMIRAI /SPANISH
Yokohama Hammerhead 2F,
2-14-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa
◆Required Japanese proficiency: Basic level
【Requirements】
* English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Ad Creations Specialist (Editor)
- Company: Tangle
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We’re looking for a fast, trend-aware video producer (editor and camera person) located in Tokyo who lives on TikTok and Instagram.
You need to be traditionally capable of using professional-grade software (premier and/or Davinci Resolve) while maintaining a high level of social media platform skills and new age content understanding.
You’ll focus on the Pre-production, production and post production of advertisements for our growing travel brand working in a team of dedicated media specialists.
You will also be required to have a strong understanding of on-the-ground production using professional equipment and working with crews.
You may sometimes turn UGC and in-house content into high-performing short-form videos for our travel brand.
What You’ll Do:
- Plan and shoot marketing material
- Edit TikTok/Reels ad videos
- Add captions, transitions and trending audio
- Work with the Creative Lead to execute content ideas
- Maintain a premium, modern visual style
- Repurpose content into multiple formats
What You Need:
- Strong portfolio of your cinematic professional experience
- Portfolio Including any work on Social media platforms
- Experience with Premiere or Davinci resolve
- Fast turnaround and trend awareness
- Aesthetic eye + strong short-form pacing
- Ability to follow creative direction and style
- Strong independence while working within and as a team
Bonus Skills:
- Simple motion graphics
- Photography or design skills
- Experience with travel / social media content
Security Staff in Kashiwa, Chiba /Basic Japanese level ◎ / Contract employee Opportunity
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥256,000 / Month Model Salary:Hourly wage ¥1,600 × 4 days a week × 10 hours a day = ¥256,000 + overtime / If you can work more, you can earn more money
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Experience Security Work in Japan at the Famous 'That Company's' Data Center.
Job Description:
- Security of a major well-known foreign company's Data Center
- Entrance and exit management of the facility
- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
- Facility patrolling
Duration:
① February to end of April
Although a short-term recruitment, based on experience, performance, and skill level, there is a possibility of extending to long-term or becoming a contract employee. Feel free to inquire.
Training provided for beginners' peace of mind.
No experience necessary - pre-training is provided!
Even after you start working, seniors will always support you. No complex tasks at all!
Required:
- No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
Work restriction on residence card is "none"
- Comfortable with routine English tasks like templates
- Japanese: Conversational level
- PC skills: Beginner
Instructors of English school for childrens
- Company: Link
- Salary: ¥2,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This position is perfect for someone who loves children and has a bright, energetic personality!
Lessons are conducted using a team-teaching system, where you will work together with a Japanese instructor who speaks English. This team-teaching approach ensures smooth communication and a supportive learning environment for both teachers and students.
You will teach fun, engaging English lessons for children through songs, games, activities, and interactive learning designed to build confidence and communication skills.
Lesson themes and content are pre-planned each month, and teaching scripts are provided by the company. This allows instructors to focus on delivering fun and engaging lessons with confidence.
Training is provided on lesson content and teaching methods to ensure you feel fully prepared and supported.
20th Asian Games – Seeking Event Operations Staff !
- Company: GL events Japan, K.K
- Salary: ¥2,200 ~ ¥2,200 / Hour
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Recruiting Short-Term Operation Staff for the 20th Asian Games – Autumn 2026
In Autumn 2026, the 20th Asian Games, Asia's largest international multi-sport event, will be held primarily in the Tokai region, centered on Aichi Prefecture (including venues in Gifu and Shizuoka Prefectures).
◎ 20th Asian Games ◎
Short-term staff are being recruited to support operations across more than 30 competition venues (mainly in Aichi Prefecture, with some in Gifu and Shizuoka).
This is an ideal job for people who:
* Want to work in an international environment
* Wish to put their English skills to use
* Are excited to get involved in a large-scale event in Japan
It's your chance to work with GLevents K.K., a global company with experience delivering world-class events like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.
Positions
① Coordinator (English and Japanese required)
Serve as the link between foreign managers and Japanese volunteers, leading and coordinating on-site teams.
◆Main Responsibilities
* On-site management across departments (media / awards ceremonies / spectator services / food & beverage / logistics, etc.)
* Accurately relaying instructions from managers to staff
* Inventory management and reporting
* Team support and troubleshooting issues
◆Ideal for
* Those with business-level proficiency in both English and Japanese
* People eager to demonstrate leadership
* Individuals interested in international event operations
② Runner (English not required)
Provide behind-the-scenes support for event operations, with a focus on physical, hands-on tasks.
◆Main Responsibilities
* Sorting and transporting goods/items
* On-site delivery services
* Equipment transport (forklift license holders may handle machinery/vehicles)
◆Ideal for
* Active people who enjoy moving around
* Those wanting hands-on event site experience
* Team players who value cooperation
Preparation and teardown periods are scheduled before and after the main events.
Priority given to those available for full duty during the Games, but short-term availability is also welcome—please inquire.
Shift-based system (early morning and night shifts possible)
Eligibility Requirements:
* 18 years or older
* No prior experience required (beginners welcome)
* Must hold valid work authorization/residence status in Japan
* English proficiency required depending on the position
Work Locations:
Competition venues centered in Aichi Prefecture (over 30 venues total)
Commuting feasibility will be taken into consideration.
