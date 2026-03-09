2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

Recruiting Short-Term Operation Staff for the 20th Asian Games – Autumn 2026



In Autumn 2026, the 20th Asian Games, Asia's largest international multi-sport event, will be held primarily in the Tokai region, centered on Aichi Prefecture (including venues in Gifu and Shizuoka Prefectures).



◎ 20th Asian Games ◎

Short-term staff are being recruited to support operations across more than 30 competition venues (mainly in Aichi Prefecture, with some in Gifu and Shizuoka).



This is an ideal job for people who:

* Want to work in an international environment

* Wish to put their English skills to use

* Are excited to get involved in a large-scale event in Japan

It's your chance to work with GLevents K.K., a global company with experience delivering world-class events like the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.



Positions

① Coordinator (English and Japanese required)

Serve as the link between foreign managers and Japanese volunteers, leading and coordinating on-site teams.



◆Main Responsibilities

* On-site management across departments (media / awards ceremonies / spectator services / food & beverage / logistics, etc.)

* Accurately relaying instructions from managers to staff

* Inventory management and reporting

* Team support and troubleshooting issues



◆Ideal for

* Those with business-level proficiency in both English and Japanese

* People eager to demonstrate leadership

* Individuals interested in international event operations



② Runner (English not required)

Provide behind-the-scenes support for event operations, with a focus on physical, hands-on tasks.



◆Main Responsibilities

* Sorting and transporting goods/items

* On-site delivery services

* Equipment transport (forklift license holders may handle machinery/vehicles)



◆Ideal for

* Active people who enjoy moving around

* Those wanting hands-on event site experience

* Team players who value cooperation



Preparation and teardown periods are scheduled before and after the main events.

Priority given to those available for full duty during the Games, but short-term availability is also welcome—please inquire.



Shift-based system (early morning and night shifts possible)



Eligibility Requirements:

* 18 years or older

* No prior experience required (beginners welcome)

* Must hold valid work authorization/residence status in Japan

* English proficiency required depending on the position



Work Locations:

Competition venues centered in Aichi Prefecture (over 30 venues total)

Commuting feasibility will be taken into consideration.