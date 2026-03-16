2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Automobile Auction Purchasing Specialist
- Company: Kobe Motor Company
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥3.5M / Month Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kobe Motor Company is among Japan’s largest and most trusted exporter of Japanese and European automobiles, proudly serving customers worldwide with a strong global presence and branches across the globe.
We are seeking a highly motivated and results-driven Automobile Auction Specialist to join our Japan Office.
Your Mission:
This role is critical to our operations, as the successful candidate will be responsible for attending vehicle auctions, strategically securing units within approved budgets, and ensuring every purchase aligns with our profitability goals (ROI). The ideal candidate will demonstrate strong market awareness, precision in bidding, and the ability to source vehicles that meet specific customer demands.
Ideal Candidate Profile:
Minimum 3 years of proven experience in automotive auctions, vehicle procurement, or sourcing.
In-depth understanding of vehicle demand, pricing and market trends in Africa and the Caribbean.
Ability to evaluate and inspect vehicles with a keen eye for detail.
Proven ability to assess vehicles quickly and place confident, strategic bids.
Strong analytical and reporting skills for evaluating vehicles and documenting auction outcomes.
Proficiency in Japanese language will be an added advantage.
Manga translation 【Japanese to English】Remote work Available
- Company: Cllenn
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The anime and manga industry is loved by fans worldwide, and now you can play a part in helping localize the latest stories overseas! Join our multinational team as we strive to cultivate blossoming genres for readers all around the world! Together, we will take on new challenges, learn from our mistakes, and create the impossible. With CLLENN, we can build “a future everyone wants to see!”
Requirements
・English: Native level
・Japanese: Business level
・Must currently live in Japan
・A passion for manga.
Preferred Qualifications
・Experience in translating manga from Japanese to English
Job Responsibilities
・Manga Localization（Translation） from Japanese to English
Desired Skills
・Business level Japanese（JLPT N2 or higher）
Ad Creations specialist (editor)
- Company: Tangle
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We’re looking for a fast, trend-aware video producer (editor and camera person) located in Tokyo who lives on TikTok and Instagram.
You need to be traditionally capable of using professional-grade software (premier and/or Davinci Resolve) while maintaining a high level of social media platform skills and new age content understanding.
You’ll focus on the Pre-production, production and post production of advertisements for our growing travel brand working in a team of dedicated media specialists.
You will also be required to have a strong understanding of on-the-ground production using professional equipment and working with crews.
You may sometimes turn UGC and in-house content into high-performing short-form videos for our travel brand.
What You’ll Do:
Plan and shoot marketing material
Edit TikTok/Reels ad videos
Add captions, transitions and trending audio
Work with the Creative Lead to execute content ideas
Maintain a premium, modern visual style
Repurpose content into multiple formats
What You Need:
Strong portfolio of your cinematic professional experience
Portfolio Including any work on Social media platforms
Experience with Premiere or Davinci resolve
Fast turnaround and trend awareness
Aesthetic eye + strong short-form pacing
Ability to follow creative direction and style
Strong independence while working within and as a team
Bonus Skills:
Simple motion graphics
Photography or design skills
Experience with travel / social media content
Be the Face of a Global Art Sensation – teamLab Art Staff Wanted!
- Company: Planets
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥208,000 / Month Training period (100 actual working hours): ¥1,250/hour. Regular hourly wage: ¥1,300/h. Estimated monthly salary 200,000 yen ~ 208,000 yen (5 days a week x 9 hours)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
[Operation Staff]
Assist visitors in English and Japanese. Guide guests, handle ticket info, restock supplies, and clean the facility. Attention to detail and a hospitality mindset are key. Conversational Japanese required.
Main Responsibilities
・Guide visitors at the entrance (how to enjoy the exhibition, important notices)
・Provide support to guests with any concerns or questions
・Offer information about tickets and entry (outside the facility)
Back Office Tasks
・Restocking, managing, and transporting supplies
・Handling precision equipment (requires careful and accurate work)
・Performing cleaning tasks to maintain a hygienic environment
Required Skills
・Customer service skills in English and Japanese
・Conversational Japanese (Japanese is the working language)
・A strong sense of hospitality and quick responsiveness to customer needs
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[Maintenance Staff]
Maintain and clean artworks, care for flowers, transport equipment, and assist in shop inventory and sales. Physical strength and detail focus needed. Conversational Japanese required.
Main Responsibilities
・Adjust, repair, and clean art installations
・Care for flowers within the exhibits
・Transport supplies and perform physical tasks
Other Duties
・Inventory management and sales assistance in the shop
Required Skills
・Physically fit and able to handle physical tasks
・Skilled in careful and detailed work
・Conversational Japanese required (working language is Japanese)
・Valid work visa with permission for non-qualification activities
English Teacher
- Company: Language Partners
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Based on internal evaluation
- Location: Okayama, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our school operates an after-school program for children from kindergarten to elementary school.
We provide support such as picking students up from their elementary schools, offering English lessons, supervising snack time, and organizing various activities.
We also create our own curriculum and textbooks. In addition, we visit our partner kindergartens and nursery schools to teach lessons on-site.
Experienced instructors are also on staff, so you will have plenty of opportunities to improve your skills and learn to handle a variety of operations.
Curriculum and textbook development are done together with veteran teachers, so even those with no prior experience are welcome.
This is a wonderful job where you can contribute to children’s education and support their growth. Although it can be challenging at times, the rewards are just as great.
[Remote Work] Japanese-English Customer Support Agent
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: ¥277,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Customer Support Agent at 5CA, you'll provide customer service for multinational Consumer electronics and E-commerce companies as part of a large international team. You'll be on the front line talking to customers via email, live chat, social media, and phone. You'll be responsible for calmly troubleshooting their issues and helping them out when they need it the most. You'll also undergo assisted training to help you develop and improve your skills to provide the best customer support for our clients and their customers.
We offer:
• The flexibility to work 100% remotely with no wasted commute time and travel costs.
• A position at a fast-paced international company with ambitious gaming, e-commerce, and tech clients.
• Innovative digital tools and comprehensive training, with access to our library of online training courses.
• Various learning and career development initiatives throughout the year.
• Fun employee engagement activities and participation in 5CA employee-lead communities.
About you:
• You speak Japanese at an advanced level (C1 minimum) and English at an intermediate level (B2 minimum).
• You are interested in E-commerce, consumer electronics, and customer satisfaction
• You are always open to working with new technologies and products
• You are a fast learner, take the initiative and excel at troubleshooting
• You have a dedicated quiet workspace located within your residence
• (Optional) Experience in a Customer service environment is a plus.
Technical requirements:
• A minimum internet speed of 15 Mb/s download and 15 Mb/s upload with Latency
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