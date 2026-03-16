2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

As a Customer Support Agent at 5CA, you'll provide customer service for multinational Consumer electronics and E-commerce companies as part of a large international team. You'll be on the front line talking to customers via email, live chat, social media, and phone. You'll be responsible for calmly troubleshooting their issues and helping them out when they need it the most. You'll also undergo assisted training to help you develop and improve your skills to provide the best customer support for our clients and their customers.



We offer:

• The flexibility to work 100% remotely with no wasted commute time and travel costs.

• A position at a fast-paced international company with ambitious gaming, e-commerce, and tech clients.

• Innovative digital tools and comprehensive training, with access to our library of online training courses.

• Various learning and career development initiatives throughout the year.

• Fun employee engagement activities and participation in 5CA employee-lead communities.



About you:

• You speak Japanese at an advanced level (C1 minimum) and English at an intermediate level (B2 minimum).

• You are interested in E-commerce, consumer electronics, and customer satisfaction

• You are always open to working with new technologies and products

• You are a fast learner, take the initiative and excel at troubleshooting

• You have a dedicated quiet workspace located within your residence

• (Optional) Experience in a Customer service environment is a plus.



Technical requirements:

• A minimum internet speed of 15 Mb/s download and 15 Mb/s upload with Latency