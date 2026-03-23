2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

This job requires someone with a compassionate nature who can work within an energetic team. The candidate must be comfortable working within a funeral company setting supporting families through one of the most difficult times of their lives.



Our repatriation center is located in Sagamihara however the job can partly be done remotely at times. The candidate will be required to assist families with death registrations at various city offices around Japan not only in the Tokyo/Kanagawa area. The job also requires replying to emails in English as well as answering our English phone line. Occasionally the candidate will be called upon to translate documents from Japanese to English. We perform cremation and funeral ceremonies therefore the candidate will be called upon to guide families through various ceremonies.



The candidate will work on a regular 9-6pm shift with occasional paid overtime. As we are a funeral company, we operate 365 days a year, 7 days a week. We have a flexible shift schedule whereas weekend and holiday work will be required at times. The schedule allows for 2 days off per week as well as additional days off for national holidays.



Full time employees are enrolled in the company social insurance, 10 paid holidays for the first year, transportation costs, overtime salary.



Accomodation can be negotiated into the work contract if requested.



This job is open to everyone regardless of age, gender, race and/or religious beliefs.