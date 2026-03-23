2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Bilingual Educator and Operations Lead
- Company: 英!英!GO!!
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month profit share from the 2nd year
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are a community-based English conversation school primarily serving adult learners, while also supporting children’s classes. For many years, we have built a warm and welcoming learning environment loved by students from age 6 to their 80s and beyond. We value meaningful relationships, thoughtful teaching, and long-term trust with our students.
This position offers a balanced combination of teaching and school operations, with opportunities to grow into a leadership role over time.
School operations include: Front-desk support, student communication, enrollment coordination and assisting with daily management.
Development tasks include: Improving lesson materials, planning school events, managing social media and contributing ideas for new courses.
Who We’re Looking For:
We welcome candidates who:
・Care deeply about students
・Enjoy both teaching and supporting school operations
・Communicate comfortably in both English and Japanese
・Are open to learning and growing into leadership
・Value humility and continuous improvement
・Have an interest in curriculum development
・Are organized and responsible
・Are comfortable supporting social media or appearing publicly when needed
・Are interested in long-term school growth
We especially appreciate individuals who want to build something meaningful and grow together with a school over time.
Language Requirements:
1. Fully bilingual (native-level English and Japanese) preferred
2. Native-level English with business-level Japanese (JLPT N2+)
3. Japanese candidate with TOEIC 850+ or equivalent
We value communication ability, clarity, and educational depth more than test scores alone.
Sales Manager – Automotive Export
- Company: Zuffra Trading LLC
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Key Responsibilities:
・Communicating and negotiating with customers
・Timely follow-up on inquiries
・Monitoring sales orders and ensuring timely payments
・Tracking and following up with shipments
・Additional duties related to overseas car sales
・Auction knowledge and purchasing skills (an added advantage)
・Experience in markets such as USA, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Africa, Caribbean, Russia/CIS, Australia is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
・Effective communication and teamwork
・Proactive and self-driven contributor
・Strong organizational and time management abilities
・Ownership of tasks and responsibilities
・Proficiency in online and offline marketing strategies
・Minimum of 2 years of experience in vehicle export sales
Bonus Skills:
・Digital marketing, Lead generation, Social Media Influencer, Google Ads, Meta
Languages:
・English is mandatory
(Either Russian, Spanish, French, German, or Japanese would be an added advantage)
Repatriation Specialist
- Company: Funeral Support Services
- Salary: ¥300,001 ~ ¥360,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This job requires someone with a compassionate nature who can work within an energetic team. The candidate must be comfortable working within a funeral company setting supporting families through one of the most difficult times of their lives.
Our repatriation center is located in Sagamihara however the job can partly be done remotely at times. The candidate will be required to assist families with death registrations at various city offices around Japan not only in the Tokyo/Kanagawa area. The job also requires replying to emails in English as well as answering our English phone line. Occasionally the candidate will be called upon to translate documents from Japanese to English. We perform cremation and funeral ceremonies therefore the candidate will be called upon to guide families through various ceremonies.
The candidate will work on a regular 9-6pm shift with occasional paid overtime. As we are a funeral company, we operate 365 days a year, 7 days a week. We have a flexible shift schedule whereas weekend and holiday work will be required at times. The schedule allows for 2 days off per week as well as additional days off for national holidays.
Full time employees are enrolled in the company social insurance, 10 paid holidays for the first year, transportation costs, overtime salary.
Accomodation can be negotiated into the work contract if requested.
This job is open to everyone regardless of age, gender, race and/or religious beliefs.
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service