2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Hall Staff in Shinjuku
- Company: MediaBound
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are launching a brand-new “Sumo Show Experience” in Shinjuku, designed especially for international visitors to Japan. To make this experience even more welcoming and enjoyable, we are looking for friendly Hall Staff to join our team starting today!
Responsibilities:
• Greet and assist guests
• Support smooth operation of the experience floor
• Provide guidance and light service to participants
• Ensure a clean and comfortable environment
Requirements:
• Fluent English communication skills
• Conversational Japanese ability (enough to communicate with team and guests)
• Friendly and positive attitude
• Enjoy working with people from around the world
• No prior experience required – training will be provided
Hall Staff Japanese Arts and Craft Studio in Kyoto
- Company: MediaBound
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Our studio, located in the heart of Gion, Kyoto, offers immersive Japanese cultural experiences for inbound tourists from around the world. We specialize in chopsticks making and kintsugi (the traditional Japanese art of repairing pottery with gold), allowing guests to experience Japanese craftsmanship hands-on while learning about its history and philosophy.
We are looking for enthusiastic and friendly Hall Staff to help create unforgettable experiences for our international guests.
Role Description:
As a Hall Staff member, you will be the face of our studio, welcoming guests and supporting daily operations. You will work closely with artisans and instructors to ensure each guest enjoys a smooth, engaging, and memorable experience.
Key Responsibilities:
Greet and assist guests upon arrival
Support chopsticks-making and kintsugi workshops
Guide guests through the studio and experience flow
Set up and clean workshop spaces
Communicate with guests in English and Japanese
Assist with reservations and basic administrative tasks
Work collaboratively with artisans and team members
Why Join Us?
-Work with international guests from all over the world
-Learn about traditional Japanese crafts firsthand
-Use and improve your English in a real-world setting
-Get rewarded for excellent service through performance bonuses
-Grow your skills in hospitality, tourism, and cultural experiences
-Work in the iconic Gion area of Kyoto
Required Qualifications:
Friendly, professional attitude and strong customer service mindset
Ability to communicate politely and clearly
Interest in Japanese culture and craftsmanship
Preferred:
Conversational English (native or non-native welcome)
Experience in hospitality, tourism, or customer-facing roles
Interest in inbound tourism or cultural exchange
Ideal Candidate:
Enjoys interacting with people from different cultures
Wants to work in inbound tourism or hospitality
Is passionate about Japanese culture and craftsmanship
Wants a job where effort and personality are directly rewarded
Electrical Control Engineer
- Company: RTechno
- Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Nagano, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Main Duties:
・PLC control design (ladder program creation and modification) *Using Mitsubishi, Keyence, etc.
・Touch panel (HMI) design (screen layout and operation screen design)
・Electrical circuit design
・Creation of wiring diagrams and block diagrams
・Capacity calculation and model selection of control equipment
・Layout planning of equipment inside control panels
・Equipment operation verification, commissioning, and debugging
・On-site operation verification
・Troubleshooting and adjustment of issues
Job Requirements
・Mandatory Requirements:
・Japanese language proficiency: JLPT N4 or higher
・Experience using PLC programming software
Preferred / Welcome Requirements:
・Candidates who can thoroughly understand the movement and behavior of equipment and proactively propose improvements
Restaurant Service and Kitchen Staff in Tokyo
- Company: Huge Co. Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our restaurants attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and outstanding level of service not bound by manuals. We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported!
Positions:
Service Staff (Waiter / Runner / Bartender), Kitchen Staff
Requirements:
* Japanese: Basic level
* English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Driver / Vehicle Safety Operator - AI Simulation Technology Company
- Company: Specialized Group K.K.
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Drivers Wanted in Tokyo! Our client are an AI simulation technology company seeking Drivers / Vehicle Safety Operators. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone with a drivers' license and conversational Japanese skills to earn a generous salary of up to 6 million JPY / year.
Requirements:
- Valid Japanese driver’s license
- Conversational Japanese ability
- Valid working visa in Japan
- Clean driving record with no violations in the past 2 years
- Willingness to work in the Haneda area
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