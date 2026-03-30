2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

Our studio, located in the heart of Gion, Kyoto, offers immersive Japanese cultural experiences for inbound tourists from around the world. We specialize in chopsticks making and kintsugi (the traditional Japanese art of repairing pottery with gold), allowing guests to experience Japanese craftsmanship hands-on while learning about its history and philosophy.



We are looking for enthusiastic and friendly Hall Staff to help create unforgettable experiences for our international guests.



Role Description:

As a Hall Staff member, you will be the face of our studio, welcoming guests and supporting daily operations. You will work closely with artisans and instructors to ensure each guest enjoys a smooth, engaging, and memorable experience.



Key Responsibilities:

Greet and assist guests upon arrival

Support chopsticks-making and kintsugi workshops

Guide guests through the studio and experience flow

Set up and clean workshop spaces

Communicate with guests in English and Japanese

Assist with reservations and basic administrative tasks

Work collaboratively with artisans and team members



Why Join Us?

-Work with international guests from all over the world

-Learn about traditional Japanese crafts firsthand

-Use and improve your English in a real-world setting

-Get rewarded for excellent service through performance bonuses

-Grow your skills in hospitality, tourism, and cultural experiences

-Work in the iconic Gion area of Kyoto



Required Qualifications:

Friendly, professional attitude and strong customer service mindset

Ability to communicate politely and clearly

Interest in Japanese culture and craftsmanship



Preferred:

Conversational English (native or non-native welcome)

Experience in hospitality, tourism, or customer-facing roles

Interest in inbound tourism or cultural exchange



Ideal Candidate:

Enjoys interacting with people from different cultures

Wants to work in inbound tourism or hospitality

Is passionate about Japanese culture and craftsmanship

Wants a job where effort and personality are directly rewarded