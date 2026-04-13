2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

Noritual Lab is a fast-scaling, founder-led matcha brand built on Japanese craftsmanship and modern brand culture. We've grown profitably across Europe without external capital — and now we're opening our Tokyo office as the creative and operational heart of our US expansion.

Shibuya is our base. The US is our next big market.



This is not a corporate marketing job. There's no large team, no established process, and no one to hand you a playbook. You're building it.



This is a high-ownership, high-intensity position for someone who lives and breathes US social media culture — and happens to be based in Tokyo. You will own our US influencer marketing from scratch: finding the right creators, building real relationships, and turning those into brand moments that actually move the needle.



We'll give you full autonomy. What we expect in return is full ownership.

If you want structure and stability, this isn't it. If you want to own something real and build it fast — read on.



Responsibilities:

— Identify, vet, and reach out to US-based influencers across TikTok and Instagram

— Build and manage long-term creator relationships — not one-off placements

— Own the full campaign cycle: briefing, seeding, execution, performance tracking

— Develop a creator network that genuinely connects with what we stand for

— Stay ahead of US trends and culture — and know what makes content land in that market

— Report directly to the founder with full visibility on strategy and results



Requirements:

— You've worked in a startup or early-stage environment and know what it means to figure things out with no blueprint

— You take initiative before anyone asks — and follow through until it's done

— You're comfortable with ambiguity, fast context-switching, and building process where there is none

— Sharp eye for creators, content quality, and cultural fit

— Deep understanding of the US social media landscape — even from Tokyo

— Strong communicator who builds real relationships, not just contact lists

— Native or near-native English

— Japanese a plus