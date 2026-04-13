2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
20th Asian Games – Event Operations Staff
- Company: GL events Japan, K.K
- Salary: ¥2,400 ~ ¥2,400 / Hour 15 days: approx ~¥348,000 (¥2,400 × 8 hours + daily allowance ¥3,000 ~ ¥4,000 ) check description !
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Recruiting Short-Term Operation Staff for the 20th Asian Games – Autumn 2026
In Autumn 2026, the 20th Asian Games, Asia's largest international multi-sport event, will be held primarily in the Tokai region, centered on Aichi Prefecture (including venues in Gifu and Shizuoka Prefectures).
Positions
① Coordinator (English and Japanese required)
Serve as the link between foreign managers and Japanese volunteers, leading and coordinating on-site teams.
Main Responsibilities
* On-site management across departments (media / awards ceremonies / spectator services / food & beverage / logistics, etc.)
* Accurately relaying instructions from managers to staff
* Inventory management and reporting
* Team support and troubleshooting issues
② Runner (English not required)
Provide behind-the-scenes support for event operations, with a focus on physical, hands-on tasks.
Main Responsibilities
* Sorting and transporting goods/items
* On-site delivery services
* Equipment transport (forklift license holders may handle machinery/vehicles)
Eligibility Requirements:
* 18 years or older
* No prior experience required (beginners welcome)
* Must hold valid work authorization/residence status in Japan
* English proficiency required depending on the position
Work Locations:
Competition venues centered in Aichi Prefecture (over 30 venues total)
Commuting feasibility will be taken into consideration.
Founding Cultural Curators: "WOWie"
- Company: Yummy Guide
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are scouting for our first group of "WOWie" (Cultural Curators)—people who love storytelling and want to show the world the soul of Japanese creativity, from world-class animation in Mitaka to hidden local gems.
What is a WOWie?
You aren’t a typical tour guide. You are a Storyteller. Your mission is to help guests "unlock" the hidden stories behind famous spots and local traditions. You help them feel the "vibe" and understand the "why" behind the culture.
The Experiences You’ll Lead:
We’re starting with some amazing programs nationwide, especially in Tokyo:
Pop Culture & Animation: Helping fans dive deep into the world of legendary animation (especially in the Mitaka/Kichijoji area).
Food & Drinks: Sharing the stories behind sake breweries, hidden bars, and local food spots.
Arts & Crafts: Connecting guests with the passion of local creators and artisans.
Location:
Nationwide: Currently focusing on Tokyo (Mitaka, Kichijoji, and Central Tokyo) and surrounding areas.
Office Operations Specialist
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Company’s description:
We are part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts. In close collaboration with world-renowned affiliates and joint ventures, we participate in the international arena centered on Asia, Europe, and Africa under the name Legend Metal, which is easy to get close to overseas.
Position Overview
We are looking for a reliable and detail-oriented Office Operations Assistant to join our administrative team.
This is a fully on-site office position and is suitable for candidates who want to build a long-term career in office operations, administration, or accounting-related work in Japan.
The role involves handling Japanese-language documents, supporting daily office operations, and performing accurate data entry and administrative tasks.
Key Responsibilities:
*Handling and checking office documents written in Japanese (invoices, receipts, bank-related documents, internal records)
*Data entry and basic data management using Excel and other programs
*Supporting accounting- and finance-related administrative tasks
*Assisting with general office operations and internal coordination
*Communicating with internal teams in Japanese and with external too
*Maintaining accurate and organized records
Requirements:
*Good level of Japanese language (reading and speaking) — required for handling documents and internal communication
*Good computer skills, especially Excel (data entry and basic management)
*Background in accounting is preferred, but candidates with experience or education in business administration, finance, or other office-related fields are also welcome
*Physically able to work in the office (this is not a remote position)
*Currently residing in Japan and have valid visa with work permission
ESL Teacher
- Company: Global Nexus Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are recruiting English instructors who will support our students' growth together!
Our school is partnered with Lexicon Language Institute in Malaysia, delivering English education that meets international standards.
Working Conditions
The English school is scheduled to open in March 2026, with employment starting from April 2026.
Employment Type: Contract Employee (1-year renewable contract)
Working Hours: 5 days per week, 8 hours per day (shift system)
Days Off: 2 days off per week, public holidays, and year-end/New Year holidays
Work Location: Sumida-ku, Tokyo
【Job Responsibilities】
Teaching conversational English lessons (50 minutes per class) to elementary school children through adults
Creating lesson plans
Managing students' learning progress
Communicating with parents/guardians (for children's classes)
Preparing teaching materials and managing the classroom
Participating in events (e.g., Halloween, Christmas, etc.)
【Requirements】
Must-Have:
Bachelor's degree or higher (or visa-eligible qualifications for foreign instructors)
Native-level or advanced English proficiency
At least 1 year of teaching experience
Flexible communication skills adaptable to children through adults
Preferred (Advantages):
TESOL / TEFL / CELTA certification
Work experience at international schools or English conversation schools
Ability to hold everyday conversations in Japanese
Experience in curriculum development
Influencer Marketing Manager US Market
- Company: Noritual Lab
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Noritual Lab is a fast-scaling, founder-led matcha brand built on Japanese craftsmanship and modern brand culture. We've grown profitably across Europe without external capital — and now we're opening our Tokyo office as the creative and operational heart of our US expansion.
Shibuya is our base. The US is our next big market.
This is not a corporate marketing job. There's no large team, no established process, and no one to hand you a playbook. You're building it.
This is a high-ownership, high-intensity position for someone who lives and breathes US social media culture — and happens to be based in Tokyo. You will own our US influencer marketing from scratch: finding the right creators, building real relationships, and turning those into brand moments that actually move the needle.
We'll give you full autonomy. What we expect in return is full ownership.
If you want structure and stability, this isn't it. If you want to own something real and build it fast — read on.
Responsibilities:
— Identify, vet, and reach out to US-based influencers across TikTok and Instagram
— Build and manage long-term creator relationships — not one-off placements
— Own the full campaign cycle: briefing, seeding, execution, performance tracking
— Develop a creator network that genuinely connects with what we stand for
— Stay ahead of US trends and culture — and know what makes content land in that market
— Report directly to the founder with full visibility on strategy and results
Requirements:
— You've worked in a startup or early-stage environment and know what it means to figure things out with no blueprint
— You take initiative before anyone asks — and follow through until it's done
— You're comfortable with ambiguity, fast context-switching, and building process where there is none
— Sharp eye for creators, content quality, and cultural fit
— Deep understanding of the US social media landscape — even from Tokyo
— Strong communicator who builds real relationships, not just contact lists
— Native or near-native English
— Japanese a plus
International Business Development
- Company: Noritual Lab
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Noritual Lab is a fast-scaling, founder-led matcha brand built on Japanese craftsmanship and modern brand culture. We've grown profitably across Europe without external capital — and now we're opening our Tokyo office as the creative and operational heart of our US expansion.
Shibuya is our base. The US is our next big market.
You'll build the foundation of Noritual Lab's Tokyo office. Based in Japan and Berlin, you'll lead the creation of our presence in the Japanese market and drive international expansion from day one.
Your Mission:
・Develop cafés, restaurants, and hospitality partners across Tokyo
・Own the entire sales cycle — from relationship building to contract signing
・Build the Shibuya office from the ground up. Shape how we sell. Shape how we organize.
・Work directly alongside the founder. Learn how to build a global business by doing it.
This isn't just a sales job — it's entrepreneurship. You'll be building a market, not just working in one.
Essential Qualifications:
・Business development or sales experience
・Strong logical communication and relationship-building ability
・Business-level proficiency in both Japanese and English
・Available for international travel and assignments
Preferred Qualifications:
・Track record of strong sales results
・New business development experience in international markets
・Project management experience at consulting firms
・International project experience at trading companies or food and beverage, consumer products industries
What We're Looking For:
・Light on your feet, high commitment. You enjoy building a startup from scratch
・You thrive on challenges. You're proactive, move fast, own problems
・You're not limited by function. You'll do what it takes — research, outreach, follow-up, all of it
・You don't get trapped by "the way we've always done it." You think broadly about solutions and move quickly
・You stay curious about global business and market trends. You read, you learn, you stay informed
(Urgent) Business Development Member wanted
- Company: Shin-ei Real Estate Business Co., Ltd
- Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Shin-ei Real Estate Business Co., Ltd. is urgently looking for new members for our business development team.
Female staffs play active roles in our team.
Job details:
Business development (facility management, tenant invitation, etc.)
Additional allowance:
Incentive pay calculated at 3 to 5% of one year net profit of newly acquired business
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree;
- Fluency in reading and writing in both Japanese and English;
- Intermediate or over proficiency in Microsoft Office and Microsoft Excel;
- Valid visa.
Electrical Control Engineer
- Company: RTechno
- Salary: ¥470,000 ~ ¥550,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Nagano, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Main Duties:
・PLC control design (ladder program creation and modification) *Using Mitsubishi, Keyence, etc.
・Touch panel (HMI) design (screen layout and operation screen design)
・Electrical circuit design
・Creation of wiring diagrams and block diagrams
・Capacity calculation and model selection of control equipment
・Layout planning of equipment inside control panels
・Equipment operation verification, commissioning, and debugging
・On-site operation verification
・Troubleshooting and adjustment of issues
JOB REQUIREMENTS (Mandatory)
* Experience in PLC control design (creating and modifying ladder programs)
JOB REQUIREMENTS (Preferred)
* Experience in electrical design
* Japanese language skills
Preferred / Welcome Requirements:
・Candidates who can thoroughly understand the movement and behavior of equipment and proactively propose improvements
Restaurant Service & Kitchen Staff in Tokyo
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our restaurants attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.
Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported!
【Position】
Service Staff (Waiter / Runner / Bartender) , Kitchen Staff
【Location】
①Mole TAQUERIA Y BAR / Marunouchi / Modern Mexican
Marunouchi HOUSE, 7F Shin-Marunouchi Bldg., 1-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
②LAS DOS CARAS / Harajuku / Modern Mexican
CASCADE HARAJUKU 1F/B1, 1-10-37, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
③THE GRILL / TORANOMON / ALL-DAY DINING
Toranomon Hills Station Tower 2F,2-6-3 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
【Requirements】
* Japanese: Basic level
* English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Sales Associate (Full Time)
- Company: Crafts of Japan
- Salary: ¥225,000 ~ ¥294,000 / Month
- Location: Yamanashi, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
▸ About Crafts of Japan
Crafts of Japan is a new retail shop opening in Spring 2026 in the foothills of Mt Fuji.
The shop features a curated collection of art and handmade crafts by women artists from across Japan.
The collection includes both traditional and contemporary work, spanning disciplines such as pottery, metalsmithing, woodwork, lacquerware, glass, textiles, dyeing and weaving, leather, paper art, felt, embroidery, calligraphy, and painting.
To the owner’s knowledge, Crafts of Japan is the first physical retail shop dedicated entirely to presenting and selling work by women artists from around Japan.
The 30-tsubo (approximately 100 m2) shop primarily serves international travellers. It is surrounded by forested mountains and offers spectacular views of Mt Fuji.
▸ Responsibilities / Role overview
- Provide attentive, consultative service to both international tourists and Japanese visitors
- Maintain a well-presented, organised sales floor
- This role offers opportunities for increased responsibility over time, including mentoring and supporting new staff and contributing to shop operations
▸ Daily duties
- Sell handmade art and craft pieces to both international (primarily English-speaking) and Japanese visitors. There are no sales targets or quotas
- Engage customers on the shop floor: respond to questions, listen to interests, and recommend relevant items
- Cash register duties
- Display products
- Build and apply product and artist knowledge by studying shop-provided materials on artists, products, and techniques. Explain this knowledge to customers during conversations, as appropriate
- Job duties may change within the scope of general store operations
▸ Requirements
- Legally eligible to work in Japan (non-Japanese residents with valid permission to work are welcome)
- Near-fluent or better English, required for all shifts. Highly proficient non-native speakers are welcome
- Ability to communicate confidently with customers in English
- Intermediate or better Japanese conversational and reading ability
- Comfortable standing for extended periods during a shift
- Ability to lift boxes weighing up to 8 kg
- Ability to reliably attend scheduled shifts at a rural, car-dependent location with limited public transportation
- Ability to commit to long-term employment is preferred
Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative
- Company: Azabu Skin Clinic
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable + incentive(Incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are currently looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff member who can handle receptionist duties, patient counseling, sales, and translation. The role primarily involves assisting and attending to international patients in English.
This role requires the ability to handle both customer service and sales responsibilities, as well as professional-level communication in English in a fast-paced medical environment.
【Responsibilities】
The following are examples of responsibilities (not limited to):
• Responding to patient inquiries via telephone and email, including service explanations, appointment scheduling, and fee guidance
• Handling payments and basic accounting tasks
• Assisting patients in consultation and treatment rooms, and providing follow-up after treatments
• Explaining treatment plans and contributing to clinic revenue through patient counseling and sales
• Translating documents between Japanese and English, including business correspondence, contracts, and marketing materials
• Managing inventory and communicating with overseas suppliers
• Creating marketing materials and updating website content
No prior experience in the medical industry is required. Necessary knowledge can be acquired after joining.
【Requirements】
• Japanese: Conversational level or higher
• English: Fluent to native level
• Must currently hold a valid work visa in Japan (visa sponsorship is not available)
• Strong communication skills and ability to work in a multicultural environment
• Experience in customer service, hospitality, or medical settings is preferred
【Ideal Candidate】
• Pleasant, professional, and customer-oriented
• Motivated to contribute to sales through patient engagement
• Able to communicate clearly and effectively
【Preferred Qualifications】
• Experience in medical or beauty-related fields
Full-Time Nursery School English Teacher
- Company: I'll (I will) Nursery Group
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
I'll (I will) Nursery Group is a fun-loving nursery school company located in the heart of Tokyo. We provide a nurturing and engaging environment for young learners aged 0-6. Our schools embrace curiosity, and foster learning through bilingual education in Japanese and English.
Job Description:
Our expanding English division, Powers, is looking to directly hire an experienced, passionate, and energetic full-time English Teacher to join our team immediately. The successful candidate will deliver fun, engaging, age-appropriate English lessons to preschool-aged children, fostering language development through songs, games, crafts, and other creative activities.
Work Schedule:
Monday to Friday, 8:45 AM–5:45 PM (with occasional weekend events).
Key Responsibilities:
-Create a safe, fun, and supportive classroom environment.
-Plan and deliver interactive English lessons tailored to young learners using our monthly curriculum.
-Collaborate with, and support Japanese teachers and other staff with daily activities.
-Help plan, and participate in school events, such as seasonal festivals and open days.
-Communicate effectively with school, and office staff.
-Attend monthly meetings, and professional development.
Requirements:
-Must currently reside in Japan.
-Native or near-native English proficiency.
-Bachelor’s degree (Education, Early Childhood Education, or related field preferred).
-Experience teaching young children (nursery or kindergarten experience is preferred).
-Enthusiasm for working with preschool-aged children.
-A patient, friendly and nurturing attitude.
-Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
-Valid working visa or eligibility to work in Japan (visa extension available for qualified candidates).
-Basic Japanese language skills are preferred, but not required.
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