2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
【Remote】Global Marketing / Localization / Culturalization (English)
- Company: Celsys
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We handle the localization and culturalization of the illustration, manga, webtoon, and animation app Clip Studio Paint, along with its related services and tutorial content, while also promoting the app to audiences in North America and Europe.
▼ Department activities
Clip Studio Paint is the graphics app used by over 50 million users around the world and is bundled with Wacom pen tablets and Samsung devices. The Global Marketing Team focuses on both the localization and culturalization of Clip Studio Paint and its related services as well as marketing Clip Studio Paint to North America and Europe. You will be tasked with planning and producing content that helps creators use our app, as well as planning and managing advertising and marketing campaigns to promote the app from Japan to the world.
▼ Related projects and who you will work with
・Work alongside in-house designers to execute promotion plans, create web pages, creatives, and other content
・Collaborate with our development team to create resource text for our apps and services using your localization/culturalization abilities
▼ Job Outline
【Marketing work】
Your assigned tasks will be based on your experience, skills, and preferences. We plan promotional campaigns, review them internally, and execute them with the team after approval. We review campaign results to inform future promotions. Current key initiatives include the following:
- Influencer marketing campaigns with a focus on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube
- Event workshops and live drawing sessions (To be run by local creators)
- Social media management to boost awareness and create fans
- Google/ Social media advertisement optimization
- SEO strategy for owned media articles
【Localization/culturalization】
A coordinator will assign internal translation requests for the UI of the app and its services, user guides, websites, and marketing materials to the appropriate team member. Translation tasks are managed using Backlog and the translation tool memoQ. Another staff member then reviews the translated work and finalizes the task.
▼ Hardware and tools
【Hardware】
・PC (Windows, Mac)
・Mobile OS (iPad, iPhone, Android, Chromebook)
【Tools】
General tools: Translation tool (memoQ), Google Workspace, Clip Studio Paint, DocuSign
Communication tools: Backlog, Gyazo, Slack, Zoom
Other: ChatGPT and other AI tools can be used
▼ Requirements
・Native speaker of the English language with a business level command of Japanese (JLPT N2 or above)
・Experience in at least one of the following marketing areas in North America or Europe, with 3+ years of experience:
- Ad networks, SEO, social media management、website and content writing, website direction, video content planning, B2B sales and relations, promotion planning, public relations or related work
・Experience translating from Japanese to English
Homeroom Teacher (PreKinder, Elementary, Middle School) Subject teacher (Music & Drama)
- Company: Learning Tree International School
- Salary: ¥290,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Salary depends on position within the school
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Learning Tree is a CIS-accredited and IB candidate school in Tokyo with the motto:
“Growth through Challenge; Grow to Give.”
We believe education should help students both self-actualize and contribute to society.
At Learning Tree, the main classroom teachers work closely with assistant teachers, administrators, and school leaders. Together, we are committed to providing an excellent education for every student. Teachers are responsible for both the academic and social development of their students and are expected to be professional, responsible, and student-centered.
We are looking for teachers who are warm, energetic, and engaging—educators who can connect with students, inspire learning, and contribute positively to our school community. We value individuals who are eager to grow as leaders and take an active role in the development of the school.
Position Details:
Grade Levels: PreK – Middle School
- A valid teaching license is required for Elementary and Middle School positions
ESL Teacher (Adults & Children) – Yokohama
- Company: International School of English
- Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Join a well-established and respected English language school with 30 years of service to the local community. ISE operates two beautiful campuses in the Yokohama suburbs—Aobadai and Tama Plaza—both conveniently located on the Denentoshi Express Line, just 30 minutes from central Tokyo and Yokohama.
We are seeking enthusiastic, professional, and experienced ESL teachers who are passionate about delivering high-quality education to both adults and young learners (K–12).
✨ Qualifications & Candidate Profile
To be considered, candidates must:
• Be native English speakers from an English speaking country .
• Hold a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) from an accredited university.
• Have at least one year of teaching experience.
Strong preference is given to applicants who hold:
• CELTA, TESOL, DELTA, or equivalent certification.
• Valid teaching credentials/licenses.
• Experience teaching academic English and subject-based lessons such as History, Science, Math, Social Studies, and English Literature.
We are particularly interested in teachers who:
• Are capable of teaching both children and adults with confidence.
• Are comfortable supporting returnees, immersion-course students, and learners needing academic subject instruction.
• Have a strong command of writing and essay support for university-bound students.
🌟 What We’re Looking For
Soft Skills
Ideal candidates will demonstrate:
• A positive attitude and professional appearance.
• Flexibility, reliability, and a strong work ethic.
• An outgoing, communicative, and energetic approach to teaching.
• The ability to collaborate within a close, supportive team.
Teaching Skills
Applicants should be confident in:
• Delivering student-centered, output-focused lessons.
• Incorporating phonics, narrative development, role-play, games, and activities that reinforce target language.
• Teaching challenging, clear, and dynamic lessons suited to a variety of learning goals and English levels based on customized curriculum provided by ISE.
• Preparing students for standardized tests including TOEFL, SAT, ACT, IELTS, EIKEN, and TOEIC.
📘 Teaching Responsibilities
• Deliver engaging lessons that motivate and challenge students.
• Build rapport and support students in achieving their individual goals.
• Provide support with academic writing, essays, and school assignments.
• Track and chart student progress.
• Collaborate closely with School Managers and other teachers regarding lesson planning and student needs.
• Assist with curriculum development.
• Conduct textbook trials, student evaluations and student progress reports
• Participate in ongoing in-house training and workshops.
Sales Manager – Automotive Export
- Company: Zuffra Trading LLC
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Key Responsibilities:
・Communicating and negotiating with customers
・Timely follow-up on inquiries
・Monitoring sales orders and ensuring timely payments
・Tracking and following up with shipments
・Additional duties related to overseas car sales
・Auction knowledge and purchasing skills (an added advantage)
・Experience in markets such as USA, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Africa, Caribbean, Russia/CIS, Australia is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
・Effective communication and teamwork
・Proactive and self-driven contributor
・Strong organizational and time management abilities
・Ownership of tasks and responsibilities
・Proficiency in online and offline marketing strategies
・Minimum of 2 years of experience in vehicle export sales
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