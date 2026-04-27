2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

We handle the localization and culturalization of the illustration, manga, webtoon, and animation app Clip Studio Paint, along with its related services and tutorial content, while also promoting the app to audiences in North America and Europe.



▼ Department activities

Clip Studio Paint is the graphics app used by over 50 million users around the world and is bundled with Wacom pen tablets and Samsung devices. The Global Marketing Team focuses on both the localization and culturalization of Clip Studio Paint and its related services as well as marketing Clip Studio Paint to North America and Europe. You will be tasked with planning and producing content that helps creators use our app, as well as planning and managing advertising and marketing campaigns to promote the app from Japan to the world.



▼ Related projects and who you will work with

・Work alongside in-house designers to execute promotion plans, create web pages, creatives, and other content

・Collaborate with our development team to create resource text for our apps and services using your localization/culturalization abilities



▼ Job Outline

【Marketing work】

Your assigned tasks will be based on your experience, skills, and preferences. We plan promotional campaigns, review them internally, and execute them with the team after approval. We review campaign results to inform future promotions. Current key initiatives include the following:

- Influencer marketing campaigns with a focus on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

- Event workshops and live drawing sessions (To be run by local creators)

- Social media management to boost awareness and create fans

- Google/ Social media advertisement optimization

- SEO strategy for owned media articles



【Localization/culturalization】

A coordinator will assign internal translation requests for the UI of the app and its services, user guides, websites, and marketing materials to the appropriate team member. Translation tasks are managed using Backlog and the translation tool memoQ. Another staff member then reviews the translated work and finalizes the task.



▼ Hardware and tools

【Hardware】

・PC (Windows, Mac)

・Mobile OS (iPad, iPhone, Android, Chromebook)



【Tools】

General tools: Translation tool (memoQ), Google Workspace, Clip Studio Paint, DocuSign

Communication tools: Backlog, Gyazo, Slack, Zoom

Other: ChatGPT and other AI tools can be used



▼ Requirements

・Native speaker of the English language with a business level command of Japanese (JLPT N2 or above)

・Experience in at least one of the following marketing areas in North America or Europe, with 3+ years of experience:

- Ad networks, SEO, social media management、website and content writing, website direction, video content planning, B2B sales and relations, promotion planning, public relations or related work

・Experience translating from Japanese to English