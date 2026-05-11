2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

Apply to open roles in hospitality and construction in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On May 12, 2026

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Cook Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Job Duties:

- Responsible for the set-up, preparation, and service of daily assigned section within the kitchen

- Focus on consistency and quality while adhering to all relevant Japanese laws and food safety regulations

- Maintain personal involvement in day to day operations and report daily to the outlet supervising Chef



Requirements:

- Minimum of 3+ years of high-volume kitchen experience

- Flexible, highly dedicated and hard working

- Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment

- Enthusiasm about the restaurant industry with a willingness and desire to learn more

- Detail orientated

- Ability to work well with other team members and on your own

- Ability to take direction and learn quickly

- A multitasker with excellent organizational skills

- Basic cooking school certificate preferable

- Basic conversational level in English / Japanese Apply Here

Pastry Chef Company: Tokyo American Club

Tokyo American Club Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Seeking a highly motivated culinary professional to prepare pastries, desserts and various baked goods. Candidate will have creative freedom to make inspired seasonal menu items with access to the highest quality ingredients.



Job Duties:

- Preparing and serving deserts, pastries and other baked foods

- Assists the menu planning

- Ensures that all deserts, pastries and baked goods are prepared and served in a timely manner

- Helps with food cost reports and inventories

- Orders for supplies used in the making of pastries



Required:

- Experience More than 3 years’ experience in pastry/bakery

- Education Degree or diploma in culinary arts preferred

- English Basic level, Japanese Advanced level Apply Here

Civil Worker/Electrical Worker Company: Tagawa Co., Ltd

Tagawa Co., Ltd Salary: ¥3.4M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable Commission Based

¥3.4M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable Commission Based Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are a construction company specializing in civil engineering and electrical work. Our projects primarily take place on U.S. military bases in Japan, along with some private-sector projects.



Work is conducted in both English and Japanese. We are currently seeking on-site construction staff due to business expansion. Applicants with no prior experience are welcome if they are motivated to learn.



Job Responsibilities:

- Civil engineering work

- Assistance with paving and exterior construction work

- Support for electrical installation and wiring

- Cable laying and underground conduit work

- Material handling and site organization

- Following safety procedures and site regulations



Requirements:

- Basic communication skills in English

- Ability to work in a team environment



Preferred qualifications:

- Motivated individuals, even without prior experience

- Interest in learning Japanese

- Ability to communicate in Japanese

- Experience in construction

- Experience using tools and equipment

- Relevant certifications



Ideal Candidate:

- Responsible and punctual

- Team-oriented

- Positive and proactive attitude

- Willing to learn new skills and languages



Visa Information:

- Applicants must have a valid work visa or be eligible to obtain one

- Candidates with technical skills, construction experience, or relevant certifications may be eligible for a visa application

- Visa eligibility is determined individually based on education, work experience, and qualifications



Please note that visa approval is not guaranteed and depends on each applicant’s circumstances Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.