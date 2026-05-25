2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

As an Insider, you’ll split your time between leading our small group tours, as well as hosting our Insider Day/Insider Evening products, preparing for and conducting unforgettable experiences for our clients on the ground.



While you’ll be expected to follow guidelines, this is at times an exceptionally fast-paced and varied role, with no two days the same. Strong Japanese ability and understanding of cultural nuances are a must to ensure that you are able to work closely with our suppliers and be the mediator between them and the clients.



You’ll have the opportunity to share your unique insight on a daily basis, engaging clients in informative discussions around Japanese history, culture, heritage and traditions, as well as sharing your experiences of modern day living in Japan.



Experiencing Japanese cuisine is a particular highlight for many of our clients, and the responsibility lies with you to ensure that they are provided with a gastronomical experience throughout their stay.



Balancing all of this for a group whilst taking care of individual needs is no easy feat - your ability to keep calm under pressure, quickly and discretely resolving issues as they arise whilst also limiting any impact on the wider group, will be a key asset to your performance in this role.



Main tasks and responsibilities

• Lead small group tours around Japan with an exceptional level of customer service

• Delivering ‘Insider Days’ (full-day, half-day and evening tours for clients on tailor-made holidays) with an exceptional level of customer service

• Once you gain confidence and demonstrate skill in your role, there could be opportunities to work with VIP clients and on privately escorted holidays

• Looking after clients’ health and safety through regular briefings and in practice on the ground and dealing with hazards and incidents in the appropriate manner

• Looking after clients’ dietary requirements

• Building and maintaining positive relationships with suppliers and partners

• Thorough preparation for tours

• Cultural talks, explanations, sharing of insights and experiences proactively with clients in creative and fun ways

• Balancing tour activities with led time and free time

• Effective time management and punctuality

• Logical decision-making and planning

• Communication with line manager and other offices in a professional and timely manner

• Commitment to ongoing, self-motivated personal development, by expanding your knowledge base, finding new places of interest, and development of new skills

• Resolving complaints and difficult situations that arise on the ground in a client-centered and professional manner

• Regular meetings with your line manager (Field Operations Team Leader)



Experience and key skills required

• In depth knowledge and lived experience of Japanese culture, heritage, traditions and values, and confident in explaining and discussing these with others.

• Strong public speaking skills, able to project voice in outdoor and/or loud environments to provide clear directives and briefings.

• Acute sense of multicultural awareness, with demonstrated experience in working with a diverse range of individuals and groups and balancing their needs accordingly.

• Demonstrable customer service skills, using initiative to inventively improve customer experience, and empathy to develop effective solutions.

• Proven experience in managing and facilitating the daily travel logistics for large groups to ensure a seamless problem-free experience.

• Confident using all applications within the MS Office Suite; able to write informative reports, accurately complete budgetary accounts, respond to emails promptly and professionally, and maintain our online guiding resources.

• Physically fit and healthy; ability to walk in excess of 10 km per day over a period of two weeks.

• Strong Japanese language skills (equivalent to JLPT N2).

• Strong English language skills, ability to communicate clearly and to a professional standard in both operational and social contexts.



What we are looking from you

• Naturally charismatic and engaging: a true people person, you enjoy widening your network and broadening your horizons, sharing knowledge and insights to take an active interest in the views of others.

• Highly presentable: you’re friendly and approachable whatever the weather, keeping a calm head under pressure to conduct yourself with the utmost professionalism at all times.

• Comfortable with responsibility: you accept that sometimes, difficult decisions in challenging environments will need to be made, and you're comfortable with owning these actions.

• Exceptionally well organised with a meticulous approach to details: research is a forte, and you set the bar high when it comes to having all the facts to hand.

• Proactive approach to wellbeing and resilience: you’ll understand when to put yourself first and will be resourceful about reaching out when required.



Beneficial skills and experience

• JLPT N2 certification

• 2+ years of tour leading experience

• Budget management responsibility

• Certification in specialist areas of knowledge related to Japan

• Specialist outdoors skillsets, such as long-distance cycling, hiking, and trekking

• Degree in travel, tourism, Japan Studies or similar

• Travel industry experience