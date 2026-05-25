2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Bilingual Recruitment (English Interviewer) / Sales Support
- Company: GPlusMedia Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month Depending on experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Bilingual Recruitment (English Interviewer) / Sales Support
Join GPlusMedia Co., Ltd., a leading media company supporting the international community in Japan.
We operate major platforms such as GaijinPot, Japan Today, and Real Estate Japan, helping foreign residents find jobs, housing, and information in Japan.
We are now launching a new recruitment (placement) service, and are looking for a bilingual team member who can conduct interviews in English and support our sales team.
■ Why this role?
This is a unique opportunity to:
Use your English skills in a professional setting
Gain experience in both recruitment and business operations
Be part of a new business launch
Build a career in sales or recruitment in Japan
■ Job Description
1) Recruitment Support (Main responsibility)
Conduct online interviews with candidates in English
Perform initial screening (skills, motivation, communication)
Communicate with candidates throughout the process
Arrange interview schedules and coordinate with the sales team
Share candidate insights with internal stakeholders
2) Sales Support
Support job posting operations and client communication
Respond to client inquiries (email/phone)
Prepare sales materials and manage data
Translate job ads and emails (English ⇄ Japanese)
Input and manage data using tools like Salesforce
Coordinate communication between international staff and Japanese clients
Note: Client-facing recruitment decisions and offers are handled by the sales team.
■ Who we’re looking for
Requirements
2+ years of professional work experience
Native or near-native level English (comfortable conducting interviews)
Business level Japanese (internal communication and coordination)
Proficient in basic computer skills, including virtual meeting platforms (Zoom, Google Meet)
Nice to have
Experience in recruitment, HR, or interviewing
Sales, customer support
Experience working in international environments
Familiarity with Salesforce or CRM tools
■ Ideal Candidate
Enjoys talking to people and asking the right questions
Organized and detail-oriented
Able to multitask and prioritize
Proactive and willing to take initiative
Data Analyst (No Experience Required)
- Company: Peroptyx
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Maps Evaluator, you will have the opportunity to provide ground truth for your town, city or country.
At Peroptyx, we are looking for Data Analysts who will review mapping data for digital mapping applications. Your research capabilities will validate and ensure that the navigation of certain routes are accurate and safe.
As part of this role you will verify that business names and opening hours are correct. You will check that the distance from a starting point to an end destination is listed accurately, resulting in better user experiences.
With this job you can plan your days around this highly flexible working schedule, work weekends or late evenings, all from the comfort of your own office.
Ideal Candidate:
- Fluent in English and Japanese.
- Excellent research skills.
- Excellent local knowledge of your home country.
- Good understanding and general knowledge of the geography and culture of Japan.
- Analytical mindset.
Job Requirements:
- Must be living in Japan for a minimum of 5 consecutive years.
-Must pass an online open-book exam that can verify your full understanding of the material and concepts.
- Must be willing to work a minimum of 10 hours and up to 20 hours per week depending on task availability.
- Good working knowledge of search engines, map applications and familiarity with social media platforms.
- Strong ability to learn, understand and apply multiple sets of different instructions.
- All work must be of an independent nature.
Risk Management Role (No Experience Required)
- Company: LT System
- Salary: ¥375,000 ~ ¥833,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This position is open to candidates with no prior experience; however, business-level English or Chinese is required.
Note: Candidates must currently reside in Japan.
The company provides outsourced back-office management services for major global financial institutions.
You will have the opportunity to learn cutting-edge knowledge in finance and investment while working.
Job Responsibilities:
・Real-time Risk Monitoring
Monitor positions in CFD products, including FX and crypto assets, and manage risks during periods of sharp market movements.
・Data Analysis & Model Design
Analyze customer trading behavior, and build and operate evaluation models to reduce risk.
・Hedging Strategy & LP Coordination
Coordinate with partner banks and liquidity providers, and execute appropriate hedging/cover transactions.
・System Optimization
Automate risk monitoring systems using Python and other tools, and improve the order execution infrastructure.
・Management Reporting
Based on calculated VaR and stress test results, provide strategic recommendations to management.
Application Requirements:
・Language Skills
Business-level English or Chinese, to be used for internal communication and coordination with overseas offices.
・Mindset
A strong focus on numerical accuracy, as well as the ability to remain calm and make sound decisions in a high-pressure trading environment.
・Academic Background
Degree in a science or engineering field, such as mathematics, statistics, financial engineering, or computer science.
Graduates from a Top 20 university in Japan or a university ranked within the QS Top 300 are preferred.
・Skills
Experience with Python-based data analysis and SQL database operations.
・Experience
Understanding of the FIX protocol, basic knowledge of networking, or practical experience in the financial industry is preferred.
Finance Support Associate
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts. In close collaboration with world-renowned affiliates and joint ventures, we operate in the international arena centered on Asia, Europe, and Africa under the name Legend Metal.
Position Overview
We are looking for a reliable and detail-oriented Accounting Assistant to join our finance team. This is a fully on-site position suited for candidates who want to build a long-term career in accounting or finance in Japan. The role involves handling Japanese-language financial documents, supporting daily accounting operations, and performing accurate bookkeeping and data entry tasks.
Key Responsibilities
- Handling and checking financial documents written in Japanese (invoices, receipts, bank statements, expense reports, internal records)
- Performing daily bookkeeping and general ledger entries
- Assisting with monthly and annual financial closing processes
- Data entry and basic data management using accounting software and Excel
- Supporting accounting- and finance-related administrative tasks
- Communicating with internal teams in Japanese and with external vendors/clients
- Maintaining accurate and organized financial records
Requirements
- Good level of Japanese (reading and speaking) — required for documents and internal communication
- Good computer skills, especially Excel (data entry and basic management)
- Experience with Yayoi accounting software is required
- Background in accounting or finance is preferred; candidates from business administration or other office-related fields with a strong interest in accounting are also welcome
- Currently residing in Japan with a valid visa permitting work
- Able to work fully on-site (no remote work)
Tour Leader (Insider) - September 2026 Start
- Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3.9M / Year + 5,000 JPY subsistence per night on tour and performance based year-end bonus
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an Insider, you’ll split your time between leading our small group tours, as well as hosting our Insider Day/Insider Evening products, preparing for and conducting unforgettable experiences for our clients on the ground.
While you’ll be expected to follow guidelines, this is at times an exceptionally fast-paced and varied role, with no two days the same. Strong Japanese ability and understanding of cultural nuances are a must to ensure that you are able to work closely with our suppliers and be the mediator between them and the clients.
You’ll have the opportunity to share your unique insight on a daily basis, engaging clients in informative discussions around Japanese history, culture, heritage and traditions, as well as sharing your experiences of modern day living in Japan.
Experiencing Japanese cuisine is a particular highlight for many of our clients, and the responsibility lies with you to ensure that they are provided with a gastronomical experience throughout their stay.
Balancing all of this for a group whilst taking care of individual needs is no easy feat - your ability to keep calm under pressure, quickly and discretely resolving issues as they arise whilst also limiting any impact on the wider group, will be a key asset to your performance in this role.
Main tasks and responsibilities
• Lead small group tours around Japan with an exceptional level of customer service
• Delivering ‘Insider Days’ (full-day, half-day and evening tours for clients on tailor-made holidays) with an exceptional level of customer service
• Once you gain confidence and demonstrate skill in your role, there could be opportunities to work with VIP clients and on privately escorted holidays
• Looking after clients’ health and safety through regular briefings and in practice on the ground and dealing with hazards and incidents in the appropriate manner
• Looking after clients’ dietary requirements
• Building and maintaining positive relationships with suppliers and partners
• Thorough preparation for tours
• Cultural talks, explanations, sharing of insights and experiences proactively with clients in creative and fun ways
• Balancing tour activities with led time and free time
• Effective time management and punctuality
• Logical decision-making and planning
• Communication with line manager and other offices in a professional and timely manner
• Commitment to ongoing, self-motivated personal development, by expanding your knowledge base, finding new places of interest, and development of new skills
• Resolving complaints and difficult situations that arise on the ground in a client-centered and professional manner
• Regular meetings with your line manager (Field Operations Team Leader)
Experience and key skills required
• In depth knowledge and lived experience of Japanese culture, heritage, traditions and values, and confident in explaining and discussing these with others.
• Strong public speaking skills, able to project voice in outdoor and/or loud environments to provide clear directives and briefings.
• Acute sense of multicultural awareness, with demonstrated experience in working with a diverse range of individuals and groups and balancing their needs accordingly.
• Demonstrable customer service skills, using initiative to inventively improve customer experience, and empathy to develop effective solutions.
• Proven experience in managing and facilitating the daily travel logistics for large groups to ensure a seamless problem-free experience.
• Confident using all applications within the MS Office Suite; able to write informative reports, accurately complete budgetary accounts, respond to emails promptly and professionally, and maintain our online guiding resources.
• Physically fit and healthy; ability to walk in excess of 10 km per day over a period of two weeks.
• Strong Japanese language skills (equivalent to JLPT N2).
• Strong English language skills, ability to communicate clearly and to a professional standard in both operational and social contexts.
What we are looking from you
• Naturally charismatic and engaging: a true people person, you enjoy widening your network and broadening your horizons, sharing knowledge and insights to take an active interest in the views of others.
• Highly presentable: you’re friendly and approachable whatever the weather, keeping a calm head under pressure to conduct yourself with the utmost professionalism at all times.
• Comfortable with responsibility: you accept that sometimes, difficult decisions in challenging environments will need to be made, and you're comfortable with owning these actions.
• Exceptionally well organised with a meticulous approach to details: research is a forte, and you set the bar high when it comes to having all the facts to hand.
• Proactive approach to wellbeing and resilience: you’ll understand when to put yourself first and will be resourceful about reaching out when required.
Beneficial skills and experience
• JLPT N2 certification
• 2+ years of tour leading experience
• Budget management responsibility
• Certification in specialist areas of knowledge related to Japan
• Specialist outdoors skillsets, such as long-distance cycling, hiking, and trekking
• Degree in travel, tourism, Japan Studies or similar
• Travel industry experience
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