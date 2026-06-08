2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

At EXO Travel Japan, you'll be part of a dynamic and multicultural workplace where professionals from over 30 cultures work together to create exceptional travel experiences for our clients.



We offer comprehensive benefits, a supportive and inclusive work environment, and clear opportunities for career growth and development.



Guided by our values of Inspiring Joy, Seeking Excellence, and Caring Deeply, we strive to create meaningful experiences not only for our travelers, but also for our employees.



We believe that great people create great journeys, and we are committed to helping our team members grow both personally and professionally.



[Position Summary]

The Customer Care Specialist responsibilities include providing quality customer service to customers via incoming or outgoing phone calls/emails. To be successful in this role, you should be an excellent communicator who’s able to earn our agents’ and clients' trust. Ultimately, you will help establish the reputation that EXO Travel can offer excellent customer support during all sales and after-sales procedures.



[Responsibilities]

● To assist clients while they are on the ground in Japan, 365 days a year.

● Monitor in real time weather and transport that might impact our clients holiday.

● Help clients have the best Japan holiday possible.

● To be in charge of emergency phone, call support for suppliers and customers on the ground.

● Handle complaints from customers/agents and provide timely solutions.

● Impart customer care skills knowledge and provide training to other teams.

● To help and assist the Customer care team and manager.



[Qualifications]

● Bachelor’s degree or higher in relevant fields.

● Ideally, minimum 3 years’ international experience / experience in the Tourism Industry.

● Good command of spoken and written English and Japanese.

● Must currently reside in Japan.

● インバウンド旅行業での勤務経験（経験者優遇）(preferred).

● カスタマーサービスの勤務経験（欧米人向け接客経験優遇） (preferred).

● High level Japanese and English abilities are required for all applicants.

● High level Korean language ability is also a plus.