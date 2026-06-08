2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Sales Manager – Automotive Export
- Company: Zuffra Trading LLC
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Key Responsibilities:
・Communicating and negotiating with customers
・Timely follow-up on inquiries
・Monitoring sales orders and ensuring timely payments
・Tracking and following up with shipments
・Additional duties related to overseas car sales
・Auction knowledge and purchasing skills (an added advantage)
・Experience in markets such as USA, Canada, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Africa, Caribbean, Russia/CIS, Australia is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
・Effective communication and teamwork
・Proactive and self-driven contributor
・Strong organizational and time management abilities
・Ownership of tasks and responsibilities
・Proficiency in online and offline marketing strategies
・Minimum of 2 years of experience in vehicle export sales
Bonus Skills:
・Digital marketing, Lead generation, Social Media Influencer, Google Ads, Meta
Languages:
・English is mandatory
(Either Russian, Spanish, French, German, or Japanese would be an added advantage)
Hall Staff
- Company: Grow Office inc.
- Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Cafe Gitane, opened in NYC's trendy SOHO in 1993, is renowned for its New American cuisine and iconic avocado toast.
Join our fun, international team as we expand our hours. We offer career growth and a vibrant work environment.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
・Greet guests warmly and escort them to tables.
・Present the menu with flair and take orders efficiently.
・Ensure guests' needs are met and tables are clean.
・Possess a VISA proper for restaurant work
REQUIREMENTS:
・Friendly, hospitable nature and a love for food.
・Reliable, punctual, and passionate about hospitality.
・Interest in food trends and excellent communication skills.
International Sales Staff – Automotive Industry
- Company: Autocom Japan
- Salary: ¥245,956 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Commission Based Minimum Annual Salary ￥2,951,472 ~
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Autocom Japan Inc. is a global used vehicle exporter headquartered in Yokohama.
With operations in over 100 countries and a strong international client base, we take pride in our speed, reliability, and operational excellence. We are currently expanding our Russian-speaking sales team and are looking for a motivated Sales Manager to join our fast-paced, multicultural environment. In this role, you will be responsible for developing client relationships, managing the full sales cycle, and driving performance in the Russian and CIS markets. Your work will directly impact client satisfaction, company revenue, and overall business growth.
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
Client Acquisition & Relationship Management
- Reach out to new and existing clients (primarily in Russia and CIS countries) via calls, emails, and messengers
- Build trust with clients, understand their needs, and recommend suitable vehicles
- Provide prompt, accurate communication regarding auctions, inventory, and vehicle availability
Sales Coordination & Process Management
- Translate and explain Japanese auction sheets to clients independently (training will be provided)
- Guide clients through the entire sales process including bidding, payment, and shipment
- Follow up on payments, monitor transaction statuses, and coordinate internally for smooth operations
- Maintain and update client records in the CRM system
Performance & Contribution
- Work toward and exceed monthly sales targets
- Share client feedback and ideas to improve workflow and customer experience
Mystery Shopper
- Company: ISC-CX
- Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥3,500 / Lesson
- Location: Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you enjoy shopping, exploring new places, and sharing your opinions? We’re looking for curious, detail-oriented individuals to join our team of Mystery Shoppers!
As a Mystery Shopper, you’ll visit stores, restaurants, service centers, and more — and get paid to evaluate real customer experiences. Your feedback helps leading brands improve their service and deliver better customer experiences.
What you’ll do:
• Visit well-known brands and evaluate customer service, cleanliness, product knowledge, and overall experience
• Provide honest, detailed feedback to support service improvement
• Take part in exciting and flexible assignments
• Get paid for activities you already enjoy: shopping, comparing brands, and sharing insights
What we’re looking for:
• You enjoy shopping and sharing your opinions
• You have strong attention to detail
• You are comfortable in different environments (from fast food to luxury retail)
• You are open to new experiences and enjoy variety
AEON Online Lesson – English Conversation Instructor
- Company: AEON
- Salary: ¥900 / Lesson From ¥900 (tax included) per 25-minute lesson slot
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are seeking passionate, professional instructors committed to helping Japanese English learners achieve their goals! As an AEON Online outsource instructor, you will teach one-on-one English conversation classes online. After signing the outsource contract, we provide onboarding workshops and demo lessons to help you understand our materials and lesson flows prior to starting a teaching schedule. Our instructors teach using a wide variety of quality materials produced both in-house and 3rd party.
Application Requirements:
1) Native-level English proficiency
2) Meet at least one of the following:
・Bachelor’s degree from an English-speaking country
・Bachelor’s degree in English or English education
・10+ years of education conducted in English
・3+ years and a total of 500+ hours of ESL (English as a Second Language) teaching experience
3) For residents in Japan: hold an eligible residence status.
Eligible statuses: Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services, Permanent Resident, Long-Term Resident, Spouse of Japanese National, Spouse of Permanent Resident. Other statuses may be considered subject to conditions. Visa sponsorship is not available.
Used Car Export Sales Managers
- Company: Japan Motor Co., Ltd
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month Commission Based
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Japan Motor Co., Ltd. is a professional used car exporter with 15 years of successful experience, operating the e-commerce website located on the right side of our post. We are exporting used vehicles, motorbikes, machinery to more than 120 countries and have recently approached into Kenyan market.
Responsibilities:
•Buy used motorcycles, cars, trucks from online auto auctions.
•Be flexible for countries regulation changes and adapt easily.
•Explore designated markets as import rules, potential clientele, SWOT and create appropriate strategies.
•Called calls, contact potential clients for business opportunities.
•Maintain customer relationships via emails, messengers, using company CRM.
•Able to accoplish monthly numerical goals and sales targets.
•Effective work negotiating directly with potential clientele.
•Settle appropriate terms, discuss products, and positivle close deals.
*Duties and tasks can be change based on company priorities and rules.
Requirements:
•2-5 years of experience in used car business.
•Able to work in team, professional, polite, and business-minded.
•Holding a valid visa to work in Japan.
Customer Care Officer
- Company: ExoTravel
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At EXO Travel Japan, you'll be part of a dynamic and multicultural workplace where professionals from over 30 cultures work together to create exceptional travel experiences for our clients.
We offer comprehensive benefits, a supportive and inclusive work environment, and clear opportunities for career growth and development.
Guided by our values of Inspiring Joy, Seeking Excellence, and Caring Deeply, we strive to create meaningful experiences not only for our travelers, but also for our employees.
We believe that great people create great journeys, and we are committed to helping our team members grow both personally and professionally.
[Position Summary]
The Customer Care Specialist responsibilities include providing quality customer service to customers via incoming or outgoing phone calls/emails. To be successful in this role, you should be an excellent communicator who’s able to earn our agents’ and clients' trust. Ultimately, you will help establish the reputation that EXO Travel can offer excellent customer support during all sales and after-sales procedures.
[Responsibilities]
● To assist clients while they are on the ground in Japan, 365 days a year.
● Monitor in real time weather and transport that might impact our clients holiday.
● Help clients have the best Japan holiday possible.
● To be in charge of emergency phone, call support for suppliers and customers on the ground.
● Handle complaints from customers/agents and provide timely solutions.
● Impart customer care skills knowledge and provide training to other teams.
● To help and assist the Customer care team and manager.
[Qualifications]
● Bachelor’s degree or higher in relevant fields.
● Ideally, minimum 3 years’ international experience / experience in the Tourism Industry.
● Good command of spoken and written English and Japanese.
● Must currently reside in Japan.
● インバウンド旅行業での勤務経験（経験者優遇）(preferred).
● カスタマーサービスの勤務経験（欧米人向け接客経験優遇） (preferred).
● High level Japanese and English abilities are required for all applicants.
● High level Korean language ability is also a plus.
Early Childhood IB Education Coordinator (Full-Time)
- Company: smile station Group
- Salary: ¥258,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month Bonus available (Previous year performance: once per year, approx. 1 month salary)
- Location: Kagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for a passionate and motivated IB Early Childhood Education Coordinator to join our certified childcare and kindergarten center, which is currently an International Baccalaureate (IB) candidate school.
This position is responsible for leading and managing educational programs and helping create a high-quality learning environment for young children. Prior experience or knowledge of the IB program is not required. Training will be provided after joining the team.
Main Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate educational programs
Propose and improve educational environments and learning systems
Build collaborative relationships with external organizations, parents, and the local community
Provide guidance and support to staff members as a team leader
Handle administrative and related duties
Requirements
・Native level of English
・Conversational Japanese or higher
*You will be responsible for sharing and explaining the content of the educational program to on-site staff as part of your duties.
・A valid Japanese driver’s license is preferred for commuting purposes.
・Interest in early childhood education (ages 3-5) is highly welcome
・Experience working with children is highly welcome
・Passion for education and child development is highly welcome
Coordinator Sales
- Company: Unidos Co., Ltd | 株式会社ウニードス
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥360,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT), provides fast, secure, and affordable international money transfer services to customers around the world.
With more than 600,000 locations across nearly 200 countries and territories, we support millions of customers through money transfer, currency exchange, mobile top-up, and payment services.
At Unidos Co., Ltd., we are committed to supporting multicultural communities in Japan by helping people stay connected with their families and loved ones overseas.
We are looking for a motivated and community-oriented Sales Coordinator to support and expand our services within the Filipino community in Japan.
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys building relationships, engaging with people from diverse backgrounds, and contributing to the growth of an international fintech business.
You will work closely with local communities, business partners, and internal teams to promote Ria Money Transfer services and grow customer engagement across Japan.
Responsibilities
• Build relationships with Filipino communities, associations, employers, and business partners in Japan
• Promote Ria Money Transfer services through community outreach and marketing activities
• Visit agent locations and support sales growth initiatives
• Coordinate promotional campaigns with internal sales and marketing teams
• Identify new business opportunities and customer acquisition channels
• Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and customer needs
• Support digital remittance adoption among customers
• Prepare weekly and monthly sales/activity reports
• Assist with corridor performance analysis and strategic planning
Requirements
• Native-level Tagalog communication skills
• Business-level English communication skills
• Business-level Japanese communication skills preferred
• Must currently reside in Japan
• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
• Minimum 2 years of experience in sales, remittance, financial services, or related fields preferred
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills
• Comfortable with community engagement and field sales activities
• Positive attitude and ability to work independently
• Basic PC skills (Microsoft Office, CRM tools, etc.)
Preferred Qualifications
• Experience working with multicultural communities in Japan
• Experience in fintech, remittance, banking, or payment services
• Existing network within the Filipino community in Japan
• Experience using Salesforce or other CRM systems
Full Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide
- Company: Street Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥236,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Currently looking for employees to work at of our Shinkiba Shop, Shibuya Shop, and our Akihabara shop. Plus we have shops in Osaka and Okinawa as well, so please apply and let us know your interest!
Job Description:
*Driving go-karts through the city of Tokyo in a costume.
*Showing tourists around and entertaining them for a wonderful experience.
*Safe keeping of customers.
*Maintenance of the karts at the shop.
Requirements:
*Valid VISA Status
*Valid International Driver's Permit /or
*Valid Japanese Driver's License
*Oral Communication in Japanese is preferable
*If English is not your primary language, to speak English to a level for communication with other employees and customers.
*Age preference 18 to 40. No gender preference.
Full Time Go-Kart Maintenance
- Company: Street Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥236,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Join our Professional Go-Kart Maintenance Team!
Help build, fix, tune, customize our Go-Karts to safely entertain Foreign Travelers waiting to have fun with our Go-Karts! Be a essential part of our customer's great experience!
Location of Employment
Currently looking for employees to work at our Tokyo Bay Shop. Location: 2-10 Shinkiba Koutoh ward Tokyo, Japan Shinkiba Station (10 to 13 min. walk from station to shop)
Job Description:
*Building custom made go-karts
*Overhaul and cleaning go-karts
*Tuning go-karts
*Fixing custom made parts
*Test driving newly built, fine tuned, or overhaul go-karts.
*Rescue troubled go-karts during tours
Requirements:
*Valid VISA Status
*Japanese Driver's License
*Oral Communication in Japanese is preferable
*If English is not your primary language, to speak English to a level for communication with other employees.
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