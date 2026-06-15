2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

Apply to open roles in tourism, hospitality and translation in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Jun 16, 2026

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Tour Reservation Representative Company: Street Kart Inc

Street Kart Inc Salary: ¥236,000 ~ ¥266,000 / Month plus additional pay (twice a year)

¥236,000 ~ ¥266,000 / Month plus additional pay (twice a year) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Duties:

After being assigned a computer you will process reservation requests from all over the world! Taking phone calls to book reservations or answer simple questions.

Help manage and train part-time employees



Requirements:

Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services VISA, Spouse VISA, Permanent Residency VISA

Conversational Japanese ability (mostly speaking)(N3 Appreciated) Not a requirement but prefered.

High Fluency in English

Other language abilities are welcome too!

MS Word & Excel skill; advanced typing speed Apply Here

Restaurant Service & Kitchen Staff Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd

HUGE Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Our restaurants attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and outstanding level of service not bound by manuals. We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported!



【Position】

Service Staff (Waiter / Runner / Bartender)



【Location】

① GINGER GRASS / Shinjuku / Modern Asian

②LAS DOS CARAS / Harajuku / Modern Mexican

③ el caliente / Shinagawa / Modern Mexican



【REQUIREMENTS】

* Japanese: Basic level

* English: intermediate

(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)

* Must currently reside in Japan

* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required Apply Here

Translation Proofreader & Content Reviewer for Otaku Content Company: viviON

viviON Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan We're looking for a passionate, detail-oriented Translation Proofreader & Reviewer to join us in our Akihabara office. You'll be the last line of defense in ensuring the quality of translated games, manga and audio works on DLsite and our crowd-sourced translation platform "Minna de Honyaku" aka Translators Unite. Your otaku knowledge isn't just welcome here — it's a required skill.



[What You'll Do]

- Proofread and quality-check translations of games, manga, and audio works (checking for mistranslations, grammar, tone, and nuance)

- Verify that translated text is appropriate to the world/setting and characters of each work

- Review and approve translated works submitted to DLsite and related platforms

- Support general translation and review tasks related to our overseas-facing services



[Requirements]

- A valid status of residence that permits work in this field (Japanese National, Permanent Resident, Spouse of Japanese National, Engineer/Specialist in Humanities, etc.)

- Available to work full-time, 5 days/week (10:00–18:00)

- Native or near-native proficiency in one or more of the following languages: English, Chinese (Simplified or Traditional), Spanish, Portuguese, French, Thai, Vietnamese, or Indonesian

- Language proficiency in your target language sufficient for translation and proofreading work

- Business-level Japanese proficiency or above (JLPT N2 equivalent or higher; we are a Japanese company and most communication will be in Japanese) Apply Here

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