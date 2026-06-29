2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

The Client Manager is responsible for delivering high client standards and corporate objectives and will also work as a team member within the Client Services team sharing knowledge, information and valuable client feedback with other colleagues to assist in the formulation and implementation of strategies that create an outstanding ticketing service to our clients.



Tasks:

- Be proactive in the management of a specific client base and develop long-term partnerships with clients which ensuring contractual obligations are understood and achieved.

- Plan and deploy ticketing strategies for clients ensuring improvements and recommendations are applied from previous years’ events.

- Maintain current knowledge of Ticketmaster’s technology advances and marketing initiatives to ensure the most up to date and relevant information can be communicated to clients.

- Keep abreast of external trends in the marketplace to enable informed advice to be given to clients and to promote development of internal strategies to optimize client relations.

- Manage client relationships whilst ensuring that all contractual obligations are understood and achieved.

- Identify new business opportunities and participate in the presentation with new Clients.

- Ensure all relevant staff are kept fully informed about upcoming events and services that have been committed to clients. Accordingly provide all necessary information and assistance to these departments in their planning so all client deadlines are achieved.

- Ensure all relevant staff have accurate information and are sufficiently briefed, effectively trained, motivated and empowered to make decisions within their respective areas when performing duties related to event management to ensure the provision of excellent service to patrons.

- Work closely with Venue/Customer Service and support areas are properly set up and appropriately rostered with fully trained staff to provide the maximum level of service. Certain Events and/or Clients will require the presence of the Client Manager on-site during the event.

- Assist in the development of clear policies and procedures for Client Managers and for Venue/Customer Service.

- Ensure the coordination and direction of all parties involved in ticketing and box office including all Ticketmaster personnel and financial arrangements (armed money escorts, security, working environments, catering, banking, on-line credit card facilities, merchant numbers, codes, service charges and settlement arrangements) are finalized prior to ticket sales commencing.

- Entertain clients and attend client functions and launches as required, and which maybe outside normal business hours.

- Arrange and/or facilitate presentations using Ticketmaster technology for existing and potential clients.



Requirements:

Customer / Client Focus

Extensive ticketing and client relationship experience ensuring Ticketmaster’s internal and external customers’ needs are continually satisfied. Maintain and build of strong customer relationships with current and future clients.



Communication

Demonstrating strong communication and presentation skills, both written and verbal, with English proficiency and Japanese fluency. Assist with the development of clear written policies and procedures for Client Managers. Strong ability to communicate business developments, client requirements, and deadlines with clarity and confidence to internal and external stakeholders across both English and Japanese-speaking environments. Effective listening skills are also paramount.



Flexibility

Demonstrated ability to accommodate and adapt to changing needs of the business in a highly pressured working environment. At the same time, proven ability to adhere to set guidelines and process adherence. Deal with higher-level complaints and recognize the need for flexibility where applicable.



Initiative

Ability to recognize and pursue new business opportunities. Possession of “natural energy” with a proactive focus responding quickly and positively to ensure that business deadlines and needs are met.



Results oriented

Show commitment to the achievement of results and targets by accepting responsibility, owning the task, and applying effective application of effort and resources, combined with passion, belief and energy.