2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

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PYP Teacher Grade 4
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Global Indian International School (GIIS) is a chain of premier international schools, spread across 7 countries. Founded in 2002, GIIS offers a comprehensive range of International and Indian curricula for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.
● Location: Tokyo
● Designation: PYP Teacher (Early Year Programme)
● Education: Associate Degree / Bachelor’s Degree / Degree in Early Childhood
● Visa Status: Permanent Resident / Instructor Visa / valid work visa
● Language: English (Fluent), Japanese (minimum Basic)
Job Description
● To have knowledge, understanding and enthusiasm for creative teaching and learning as a
key to raising achievement, aspiration and motivation.
● To build a community of inquiry based learning practice across the school, involving all
departments as appropriate.
● To involve parents and other stakeholders of the community extensively throughout the
program.
● To develop, through dialogue with the wider school community, an enquiry based approach
which addresses a range of issues relevant to the broader developmental needs of the school
and its learners and is linked to the school improvement plan.
● Making the PYP happen in the early years: implementation agencies
● Assessments in the early years of EYP/PYP
Desired Candidate Profile
● Relevant degree in education with 2 years of teaching experience in early years PYP.
● Excellent communication, interpersonal and drafting skills required.
● Must exercise sound knowledge in early childhood learning techniques, be able to work
independently and efficiently under timely deadlines.
● Be adept at providing curriculum related solutions.
● Should currently reside in Japan and ready to relocate to Japan (if required).
● Candidate should have good knowledge on MS word, excel, PPT.
Client Manager - Tokyo
- Company: Ticketmaster
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Client Manager is responsible for delivering high client standards and corporate objectives and will also work as a team member within the Client Services team sharing knowledge, information and valuable client feedback with other colleagues to assist in the formulation and implementation of strategies that create an outstanding ticketing service to our clients.
Tasks:
- Be proactive in the management of a specific client base and develop long-term partnerships with clients which ensuring contractual obligations are understood and achieved.
- Plan and deploy ticketing strategies for clients ensuring improvements and recommendations are applied from previous years’ events.
- Maintain current knowledge of Ticketmaster’s technology advances and marketing initiatives to ensure the most up to date and relevant information can be communicated to clients.
- Keep abreast of external trends in the marketplace to enable informed advice to be given to clients and to promote development of internal strategies to optimize client relations.
- Manage client relationships whilst ensuring that all contractual obligations are understood and achieved.
- Identify new business opportunities and participate in the presentation with new Clients.
- Ensure all relevant staff are kept fully informed about upcoming events and services that have been committed to clients. Accordingly provide all necessary information and assistance to these departments in their planning so all client deadlines are achieved.
- Ensure all relevant staff have accurate information and are sufficiently briefed, effectively trained, motivated and empowered to make decisions within their respective areas when performing duties related to event management to ensure the provision of excellent service to patrons.
- Work closely with Venue/Customer Service and support areas are properly set up and appropriately rostered with fully trained staff to provide the maximum level of service. Certain Events and/or Clients will require the presence of the Client Manager on-site during the event.
- Assist in the development of clear policies and procedures for Client Managers and for Venue/Customer Service.
- Ensure the coordination and direction of all parties involved in ticketing and box office including all Ticketmaster personnel and financial arrangements (armed money escorts, security, working environments, catering, banking, on-line credit card facilities, merchant numbers, codes, service charges and settlement arrangements) are finalized prior to ticket sales commencing.
- Entertain clients and attend client functions and launches as required, and which maybe outside normal business hours.
- Arrange and/or facilitate presentations using Ticketmaster technology for existing and potential clients.
Requirements:
Customer / Client Focus
Extensive ticketing and client relationship experience ensuring Ticketmaster’s internal and external customers’ needs are continually satisfied. Maintain and build of strong customer relationships with current and future clients.
Communication
Demonstrating strong communication and presentation skills, both written and verbal, with English proficiency and Japanese fluency. Assist with the development of clear written policies and procedures for Client Managers. Strong ability to communicate business developments, client requirements, and deadlines with clarity and confidence to internal and external stakeholders across both English and Japanese-speaking environments. Effective listening skills are also paramount.
Flexibility
Demonstrated ability to accommodate and adapt to changing needs of the business in a highly pressured working environment. At the same time, proven ability to adhere to set guidelines and process adherence. Deal with higher-level complaints and recognize the need for flexibility where applicable.
Initiative
Ability to recognize and pursue new business opportunities. Possession of “natural energy” with a proactive focus responding quickly and positively to ensure that business deadlines and needs are met.
Results oriented
Show commitment to the achievement of results and targets by accepting responsibility, owning the task, and applying effective application of effort and resources, combined with passion, belief and energy.
Sales & Purchasing / Supplier Relations Specialist
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Join Legend Metal as a Sales & Purchasing / Supplier Relations Specialist and take an active role in managing supplier relationships, purchasing operations, and commercial negotiations within the automotive and electronics recycling industry.
This is a business-focused buyer / procurement role, not a factory.
You will work independently in your assigned region (Kyushu or another area), acting as the primary contact for suppliers and partners, coordinating deliveries, managing documentation, and negotiating commercial conditions.
Key Responsibilities
• Source, evaluate, and manage products and relationships with suppliers and business partners
• Lead price discussions and negotiations
• Coordinate deliveries, schedules, and logistics with suppliers and headquarters
• Prepare purchase orders, procurement documentation, and simple commercial reports
• Visit suppliers by car within the assigned area to maintain strong relationships
What Makes This Position Attractive
•High level of autonomy — manage your own area and supplier network
•Clear career path from training to independent regional responsibility
•Exposure to real business negotiations and decision-making
•Long-term opportunity in a stable, growing company
•Hands-on training provided — no prior industry experience required
Requirements
•Japanese: Intermediate to business level (able to communicate with suppliers and partners)
•Basic English for internal communication (not mandatory)
•Communication and negotiation skills
•Independent, reliable, and well-organized working style
•Valid driver’s license (required for supplier visits)
•Currently residing in Japan
Cambridge Coordinator
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Global Indian International School (GIIS) is a chain of premier international schools, spread across 7 countries. Founded in 2002, GIIS offers a comprehensive range of International and Indian curricula for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.
Job Description: Cambridge Coordinator
General Responsibilities and Duties
The Cambridge Coordinator serves as the leader of the Cambridge Lower Secondary Programme in the middle school/secondary division and IGCSE 9 and 10 and is responsible for the total operation of that program. The Cambridge Coordinator shall provide leadership, administrative, and supervisory skills for the educational development of students and staff, as well as promote appropriate parent and community awareness.
Scope of Responsibility
The coordinator directly supervises the Cambridge Lower Secondary Programme and IG 9 &10.
General Duties and Responsibilities:
● Program Supervision: Coordinate and supervise all activities and programs related to the Cambridge.
● Leadership Team: Contribute to school-wide leadership and planning as part of the leadership team.
● Teaching: Teach Economics/Business in IGCSE and DP classes.
● Collaboration: Coordinate and collaborate with Cambridge teachers and Coordinators of other segments.
● Adaptive Duties: Other duties as assigned by the Principal or Head of School.
Program-Specific Duties and Responsibilities
Documentation and Curriculum Management
● Cambridge Resources: Ensure that copies of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) publications, syllabi, and support materials pertaining to the Lower Secondary section are available to all staff members.
● Planning Records: Establish and maintain a record of completed schemes of work and lesson planning documents.
● Assessment Policies: Ensure that essential agreements are formulated for formative and summative assessments in line with the school’s assessment policy.
● Strategic Planning: Participate in the formulation of the school’s strategic development plan.
● Reporting & Tracking: Lead the process of development and review of student reporting and progress-tracking documentation across the Cambridge segment.
● Curriculum Committees: Participate as an active member in the school’s curriculum and assessment committees.
● Philosophy Alignment: Work with the principal and ensure that scope and sequence documents are consistent with Cambridge philosophy, support progression toward IGCSE, and are practical documents supporting an inquiry-based, learner-centred approach.
● Core Skills Framework: Establish and regularly review guidelines for implementing Cambridge Global Perspectives, digital literacy, and core skills across the subject areas.
Professional Development
● Training Management: Work with the principal to ensure that adequate professional development opportunities (including official CAIE training) are provided for teachers and administration both on and off campus, and ensure staff are made aware of these opportunities.
● Network Engagement: Engage in regular professional development and attend Cambridge Annual Conferences and Regional Network meetings.
● Internal Workshops: Plan and deliver internal workshops for staff on Cambridge pedagogy and curriculum frameworks as part of the school’s overall professional development plan.
● Onboarding: Plan and deliver orientation workshops for new teachers as they arrive at the school.
● Logs & Records: Keep a structured record of workshops, training sessions, and school visits.
● Collaborative Planning: Participate in planning teams across the CLSP years to model collaborative team planning and assist teachers in developing comprehensive units of work.
● International Mindedness: Provide guidance for planning teams to ensure that units of work maintain an international focus and prioritize English language development.
Resource Management
● Program Support: Make recommendations for suitable Cambridge-endorsed textbooks, digital platforms, and resources to support the programme.
● Inventory Control: Establish and maintain an active inventory of teaching and learning resources.
● Community Integration: Identify local people, field trips, and external resources that can be leveraged to enhance the curriculum.
● Inclusion & Diversity: Ensure that there are resources for the programme which cater to the needs of second language learners (ESL/EAL) and reflect the diverse cultural backgrounds of the students in the school.
Communication
● Professional Dialogue: Encourage regular dialogue among teachers about all aspects of teaching, learning, and Cambridge pedagogical approaches in the school.
Luxury Goods Buyer (Handbags & Accessories)
- Company: Eco Brand Japan
- Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eco Brand Japan Corp. is an international wholesaler of luxury bags and accessories. Founded in 2012, we are actively engaged in the circular economy, sourcing pre-owned pieces from elite houses including Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Dior, Burberry, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and many more.
The Role:
We're hiring a passionate Buyer to join our Tokyo Buying team. Reporting to the Head of Buying, you'll plan, source, select and purchase new and pre-owned luxury collections from marketplaces that fit our target customer profile, while meeting our business and financial objectives.
This is not your typical office job — it's ideal for someone who loves to travel and has a genuine eye for fashion and trends.
What You'll Do:
- Study and learn our product and pricing database
- Complete training on product compliance and standards
- Research market trends and resale pricing
- Participate and bid in domestic and international marketplaces
- Help expand our sourcing opportunities
- Authenticate handbags, accessories, clothing and more
- Build business relationships with local companies
This role is physically active: it involves standing for long periods, bending, kneeling, reaching, lifting and sitting while reviewing items on shelves, in stores and elsewhere. You should be physically fit.
This list covers the most critical duties but isn't exhaustive — additional responsibilities may apply.
What We're Looking For:
- Business-minded, self-motivated, with a passion for fashion and an eye for trends.
- Strong negotiation and relationship-building skills, with the ability to balance product, trend and customer needs.
- Comfortable with spreadsheets and Excel.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Able to present data-backed action plans clearly and creatively.
- Open to regular critical feedback.
- Thrives in fast-paced, changing environments, with a proven track record of self-initiative.
- A strong team player who can also work independently.
- Able to travel domestically and internationally.
- Fun, enthusiastic and positive
Education:
A 3–4 year university degree
Languages:
Japanese: N2 or above
English: Native or fluent
A plus: Mandarin, Cantonese or Korean at business level or above
Visa Requirements:
You must hold a valid Japan work visa with at least one year of validity remaining. We support all staff in the renewals process.
Working Holiday visa holders are not eligible to apply.
Visa renewal sponsorship is available after six months of employment.
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