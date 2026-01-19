2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

Oplus was founded by people who are international. Both founders lived in Japan and the United States.

Oplus was created from the founders’ dream to disrupt Japan's market through Silicon Valley-like business and technology.

Our first project was in Shift Management. Despite having big competitors, we were fast growing and became the lead in our industry in less than 2 years.



Responsibilities:

- You will be an early engineer in our team and work directly with the CTO.

- CTO is a CMU graduate who has over 10 years of experience in startups.

- We are flexible in terms of your experience. We are looking for a wide-spectrum of talents from entry to senior levels; Backend, Frontend, Full-stack.

- We hire based on not only how good you are, but also your cultural fit. Your salary will be based on experience.

- We need someone who can take charge: a leader and a do-er, not someone who needs coaching all the time.

- Even as an engineer, we expect you to wear many hats. For example, if you're a backend engineer, sometimes you might be asked to perform some frontend work.