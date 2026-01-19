2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Frontend, Backend, Fullstack Software Engineer
- Company: Oplus
- Salary: Salary negotiable Based on experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Oplus was founded by people who are international. Both founders lived in Japan and the United States.
Oplus was created from the founders’ dream to disrupt Japan's market through Silicon Valley-like business and technology.
Our first project was in Shift Management. Despite having big competitors, we were fast growing and became the lead in our industry in less than 2 years.
Responsibilities:
- You will be an early engineer in our team and work directly with the CTO.
- CTO is a CMU graduate who has over 10 years of experience in startups.
- We are flexible in terms of your experience. We are looking for a wide-spectrum of talents from entry to senior levels; Backend, Frontend, Full-stack.
- We hire based on not only how good you are, but also your cultural fit. Your salary will be based on experience.
- We need someone who can take charge: a leader and a do-er, not someone who needs coaching all the time.
- Even as an engineer, we expect you to wear many hats. For example, if you're a backend engineer, sometimes you might be asked to perform some frontend work.
Full Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide
- Company: Street Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Join our Team of Professional Go-Kart Guides!
Entertain Foreign Travelers! Lead the way to an unforgettable experience!
Location of Employment:
Currently looking for employees to work at of our Shinkiba Shop, Shibuya Shop, and our Akihabara shop. Plus we have shops in Osaka and Okinawa as well, so please apply and let us know your interest!
Job Description:
- Driving go-karts through the city of Tokyo in a costume.
- Showing tourists around and entertaining them for a wonderful experience.
- Safe keeping of customers.
- Maintenance of the karts at the shop.
- Maintaining shop (including but not exclusive to: cleaning, costume laundry, souvenir sales, camera rentals)
Requirements:
- Valid VISA Status
- Valid International Driver's Permit /or Valid Japanese Driver's License
- Oral Communication in Japanese is preferable
- If English is not your primary language, to speak English to a level for communication with other employees and customers.
- Age preference 18 to 40. No gender preference. (All candidates welcome!)
Benefits:
- Employee Dorms/Housing (Depending on availability)
- Pension
- Travel expense covered by company
- Full Social Security Benefits
- Additional pay based on performance every 6 months.
Application Requirements:
Be sure to state on your online resume or in a separate cover letter the following:
(1) Whether you have a Japanese Driver's License
(2) You current VISA Status (type of VISA, Expiration Date)
(3) Japanese Language Skill Level
(4) English Language Skill Level
Clothing + Lifestyle Sales Staff - Barista
- Company: Hikeshi Spirit
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Performance Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Otogumi - Sales Staff/Barista
Join us here in Asakusa, a lively area populated by locals and tourists alike. Help make our delicious coffee and matcha using high quality ingredients, La Marzocco Espresso Machine, and learn to hand whisk matcha. Alongside our drinks we also sell a selection of original lifestyle goods from clothes to bags to figures which you will help showcase to customers.
Main Responsibilities:
• Sales Assistance
• Make consistent espresso and matcha based drinks following our recipe
• Practice safe food hygiene rules
• Receive and Restock product
Required Skills:
• English
• 日本語(日常会話)
• Flexible Schedule
• Physically fit: able to stand at the register, carry stock, etc
• Skilled in or knowledgeable about espresso/matcha
• Sales experience of any kind
• Valid work visa with permission for non-qualification activities
Hikeshi Spirit Sales Staff
From traditional Hanten to anime collaboration tees and hoodies our unique clothing attracts people from around the world. We are looking for someone keen to share Japanese fashion with a range of customers with various styles utilizing Japanese customer service skills.
Main Responsibilities:
• Sales Assistance
• Receive and Restock product
Required Skills:
• English
• 日本語(日常会話)
• Flexible Schedule
• Physically fit: able to stand at the register, carry stock, etc
• Sales experience of any kind
• Valid work visa with permission for non-qualification activities
Untold Japan: Junior Designer
- Company: Untold Japan
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Job Summary:
We are looking for a creative and organized Junior Designer to support our growing marketing team. You will assist in creating engaging social media content, including reels, help optimize our website, and bring your basic knowledge of UI/UX and photography to enhance our brand's online presence.
Key Responsibilities:
* Social Media Content: Assist in designing and creating visually appealing social media posts, stories, and reels.
* UI/UX Support: Help with website updates and improvements to enhance user experience and overall design.
* Photography: Contribute to photoshoots and basic photography needs that'll be needed for both Untold Japan Travel, ensuring high-quality visual content.
* Collaboration: Work closely with the lead designer, marketing, and sales teams to bring creative ideas to life and ensure consistency across all platforms.
* Content Management: Assist in organizing and managing digital content, ensuring easy access and up-to-date materials.
Qualifications:
* Preferably has at least 1 year of experience in the Marketing/Advertising or any design-related field
* Basic knowledge of design tools (e.g., Adobe Creative Suite)
* Experience or interest in social media content creation, online ads, graphic design
* Basic understanding of UI/UX principles (Experience/interest in learning Wix would be preferred)
* Photography skills or interest in learning
* Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines
