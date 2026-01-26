2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

A new vacancy has opened within ZenMarket's fast-growing Polish market, and we are seeking a skilled Digital Marketer to join this unit, fostering unity and driving strong leadership.



In this role, you will lead the marketing direction and guide your team subordinate on data-driven campaigns to achieve ambitious projects. This is your chance to elevate your management skills and develop your digital marketing expertise across diverse areas (PPC, SNS, Influencer marketing, and more) as you make a direct, visible impact on market growth.



Ready to make an impact? Apply now and help us reach new heights within the Polish market!



＜Main Duties＞

・PPC marketing (Google Ads, FB Ads, Reddit Ads, native paid channels)

・SNS marketing (IG, FB, X, Reddit and native Polish platform)

・Influencer marketing (Sponsorship, Collaboration, Integration,etc.)

・Content Marketing (SEO, Organic Marketing,etc.)

・Email marketing (Mass & Niche Marketing)

・Data analysis (Google Analytics, Google Sheets, Looker Studio, etc.)

・Localization (Translate EN content in Polish)

・Project Management (experience setting KPIs and leading projects to improve the Polish market)



＜Who We Are Looking For＞

【Must-Have Skills】

Native Polish

Business level English

Digital Marketing Experience (e.g. PPC, SEO, Influencer, SNS, Email etc.)

Management Experience (Experience managing team wide projects)



【Preferred Skills】

Corporate experience (1+ years)

Japanese language skills JLPT N3 or better

Web editing experience (HTML, CSS, copywriting, etc.)

Data analysis experience (PowerBI, Tableau, etc.)

Coding experience (Python, Javascript etc.)



【Personality】

・Global Mindset & Adaptability: Open to diverse perspectives and able to work effectively in an international environment. Embraces change and adjusts quickly to new situations, cultures, and challenges.



・Strategic & Data-Driven Thinker: Able to make informed, data-driven decisions supported by clear visual analytics.



・Collaborative & Cross-Cultural Communicator: Works effectively with diverse teams and communicates clearly across cultures. Able to manage a unit and open to giving and receiving constructive feedback.



・Curious Problem-Solver with Resilience: Tackles challenges with curiosity and persistence, learning from setbacks.



・Team Player: Values collaboration and supports others to achieve shared goals.



・Can-Do Attitude: Positive, proactive, and ready to take on any challenge, demonstrating an ability to overcome obstacles.



＜About Us＞

ZenGroup is an e-commerce company based in Osaka, Japan, with over 400 active employees across our headquarters and logistics centers. With a diverse workforce representing more than 34 nationalities, we support the international market in purchasing products from Japan and help Japanese companies sell their products overseas.



ZenGroup currently operates the following seven services:



ZenMarket: A proxy-buying platform that enables international customers to shop in their own language on major Japanese e-commerce sites such as Mercari, Yahoo Auctions, Yahoo Shopping, and more.



ZenPlus: An e-commerce marketplace that connects over 3,000 small to mid-sized Japanese businesses with international customers.



ZenPromo: A promotional service that helps Japanese companies refine their international marketing strategies and build global brand awareness.



ZenPop: A monthly subscription box service offering curated stationery items that highlight Japanese kawaii culture and other cultural elements.



ZenLink: An HTML tag-based service for Japanese e-commerce companies that enables their products to be purchased on ZenMarket, driving international web traffic to their stores.



ZenStudio: A creative agency specializing in web design and video production, supporting businesses entering digital media or enhancing their e-commerce presence to meet modern trends.



Today, our platform has over 2 million registered users, is available in 19 languages, and serves customers in over 181 countries across six continents—delivering Japanese products to the world.



Position

Polish Language Marketer (Unit Leader)