2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Global SNS & Influencer Marketing – Sales & Planning
- Company: Yeeell
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Yeeell is a Japan-based company specializing in influencer management and social media marketing. Through platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, we help Japanese brands, content, and culture reach global audiences.
We are currently looking for a bilingual (Japanese & English) professional to join our Global Vision Studio (GVS) team. This role focuses on planning and selling global SNS and influencer marketing solutions, working closely with Japanese clients while connecting them to overseas markets.
You will play a key role in bridging Japan and the global market through strategic social media operations, influencer campaigns, and promotional planning.
Key Responsibilities
・Plan and propose global SNS and influencer marketing strategies
・Handle sales, client communication, and needs assessment with Japanese clients
・Create proposal documents and deliver presentations in both Japanese and English
・Design influencer campaigns, SNS promotions, and integrated marketing plans
・Conduct market and competitor research (including overseas markets)
・Coordinate with internal teams such as SNS operators, influencers, and creative staff
・Build long-term client relationships and manage reporting and project progress
Language Requirements
・Japanese: Business level (able to handle meetings, emails, documents, and negotiations)
・English: Business level or above (for internal and external communication)
Required Qualifications
・Strong communication skills in both Japanese and English
・Interest in or knowledge of SNS platforms (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, etc.)
・Comfortable with client-facing roles, sales discussions, and presentations
・Ability to identify client challenges and propose effective solutions
・Strong organizational skills and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
・Interest in Japanese culture, trends, and global digital marketing
Preferred Skills & Experience
・Experience in SNS management, digital marketing, advertising, or PR
・Experience in influencer marketing, casting, or promotional campaigns
・Background in sales, account management, or consulting
・Experience creating proposal decks and presentation materials
・Experience with global or cross-border marketing projects
Global AI Startup: Translation Team Member (Manga & Light Novels - Translation & Design)
- Company: Mantra Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At Mantra, our mission is simple: Delivering manga across language barriers.
With overwhelmingly positive support from your favorite Japanese publishers, our cutting-edge web-based software, the Mantra Engine, assists publishers and independent authors alike in streamlining their manga localization process, bringing numerous titles across the world, and in some cases, allowing for simultaneous release in multiple languages. We're even taking steps to expand in new directions, including video games, anime, and other forms of Japanese entertainment! Now is your chance to join us and become a part of the localization process, working hands-on with titles for major Japanese publishers!
Mantra Translation Team Member (Manga & Light Novels - Translation & Design)
Review Japanese-to-English translations and design layouts
Typesetting/lettering and tweaking images (mostly in Mantra Engine, but sometimes in Photoshop)
Help with other translation or production tasks
Must live in (or near) Tokyo and commute to our Iidabashi office
Great fit if you:
Love manga and can spot awkward dialogue & translations
Are familiar with SFX translation
Have a good eye for layout and design (positioning text within speech bubbles, on the page, etc.)
Wizards of Photoshop or Clip Studio tools
What We’re Looking For
Required:
Communicate in both Japanese and English
・Able to read and understand novels and manga in both languages
・Japanese N2 or equivalent
Recent experience and comfortable with Photoshop or Clip Studio
Comfortable working with occasional R18 content (sexual themes, graphic violence, etc.)
Candidates must hold a valid visa to work in Japan (we cannot support visas for this role)
Candidates must be available to work on-site M/W/F 10am~6pm
Nice to Have:
Japanese-to-English translation experience
Fluency in a third language
Typesetting/lettering experience for manga, webtoons, or comics
Attention to detail, even with repetitive tasks.
French Language Marketer (Management Wanted)
- Company: ZenGroup Inc.
- Salary: ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
La version française de ZenMarket, notre proxy d’achat au Japon, représente depuis plusieurs années notre troisième vivier de clientèle le plus important. Ce marché possède un énorme potentiel de croissance, et nous recherchons un professionnel du marketing digital pour franchir une nouvelle étape décisive dans notre développement, en dirigeant des campagnes marketing ciblées.
Si l'idée de diriger votre propre unité dédiée au marché francophone depuis le Japon, au sein d’un environnement international, vous intéresse, nous serions ravis de faire votre connaissance !
＜Responsabilités principales de ce poste＞
Publicité PPC
Développement de stratégie destinée aux réseaux sociaux et création de contenu
Marketing d’influence
Analyse de données, reporting
Gestion d’équipe
E-mail marketing
Gestion de projet
＜Ce que nous recherchons pour ce poste＞
[Compétences requises]
Maitrise native de la langue française
Plus de 3 ans d’expérience dans le domaine du marketing digital (PPC, SEO, média sociaux et influence marketing, )
Expérience au sein d’une entreprise corporate
Au moins 1 an d’expérience au poste de manager d’équipe
Maitrise de l’anglais avancée (niveau C2)
[Compétences appréciées]
Aptitudes en analyse et interprétation de données (Google Analytics, Google Sheets, Looker Studio, etc.)
Expérience professionnelle concentrée sur les audiences francophones
Large éventail de compétences marketing (content marketing, e-mail marketing, etc.)
Expérience en édition de back office (HTML, CSS, copywriting, etc.)
Compétences linguistiques en japonais (au moins JLPT N3)
[Savoir-être clés]
Excellente communication : le candidat doit posséder des compétences solides en communication aussi bien écrite que verbale. Cela se traduit par une aisance avec les notions de reporting et gestions du flux et de la disponibilité de l’information au sein d’une équipe. Les modalités de communication attendues incluent l’application des normes de communication professionnelle japonaises.
Motivation et orientation en faveur de la croissance : nous sommes à la recherche d’une personne proactive, enthousiasmée par les nouveaux défis et tourné vers le progrès aussi bien professionnel que personnel. Le candidat doit être volontaire, force de proposition et contribuer à une bonne dynamique d’équipe.
Communication interculturelle : l'aptitude à interagir professionnellement avec des individus de culture et nationalités différentes est cruciale pour un épanouissement au sein de nos équipes. Cela inclus notament le respect des cultures d’autrui et la prise en compte du caractère multiculturel des échanges professionnels et interpersonnels quotidiens.
Capacités d’analyse et de synthèse : le candidat doit être capable de manipuler des données dans le cadre de l’analyse d’indicateurs de performances précis afin d’en extraire des informations qui supportent la planification de futures actions.
＜À propos＞
ZenGroup est une compagnie spécialisée dans l'e-commerce, basée à Osaka au Japon. L’entreprise compte plus de 400 employés constituants, ses branches logistiques et de services. Nous sommes un groupe multiculturel fort d’une diversité de plus de 34 nationalités différentes. Cette richesse nous permet d’offrir une fenêtre vers l’international pour les entreprises au Japon désireuses d’exporter leurs produits à l’étranger.
ZenGroup propose actuellement sept services :
ZenMarket : Plateforme d’achat par procuration permettant aux clients internationaux d’acheter sur des sites japonais dans leur propre langue ( sur Mercari, Yahoo Auctions par exemple).
ZenPlus : Marketplace connectant plus de 3 000 PME japonaises à une clientèle internationale.
ZenPromo : Service de promotion aidant les entreprises japonaises à développer leur visibilité à l’international.
ZenPop : Abonnement de box mensuelle dédiée à la papeterie et aux objets culturels japonais.
ZenLink : Service utilisant des balises HTML pour diriger le trafic international vers des boutiques japonaises via ZenMarket.
ZenStudio : Agence créative spécialisée en web design et production vidéo.
Aujourd’hui, notre plateforme compte plus de 2 millions d’utilisateurs inscrits, est disponible en 19 langues et dessert des clients dans plus de 181 pays sur six continents — pour faire découvrir les produits japonais au monde entier.
Poste
Responsable de l’Unité Francophone - French Unit Leader
Polish Language Digital Marketing Specialist
- Company: ZenGroup Inc.
- Salary: ¥280,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A new vacancy has opened within ZenMarket's fast-growing Polish market, and we are seeking a skilled Digital Marketer to join this unit, fostering unity and driving strong leadership.
In this role, you will lead the marketing direction and guide your team subordinate on data-driven campaigns to achieve ambitious projects. This is your chance to elevate your management skills and develop your digital marketing expertise across diverse areas (PPC, SNS, Influencer marketing, and more) as you make a direct, visible impact on market growth.
Ready to make an impact? Apply now and help us reach new heights within the Polish market!
＜Main Duties＞
・PPC marketing (Google Ads, FB Ads, Reddit Ads, native paid channels)
・SNS marketing (IG, FB, X, Reddit and native Polish platform)
・Influencer marketing (Sponsorship, Collaboration, Integration,etc.)
・Content Marketing (SEO, Organic Marketing,etc.)
・Email marketing (Mass & Niche Marketing)
・Data analysis (Google Analytics, Google Sheets, Looker Studio, etc.)
・Localization (Translate EN content in Polish)
・Project Management (experience setting KPIs and leading projects to improve the Polish market)
＜Who We Are Looking For＞
【Must-Have Skills】
Native Polish
Business level English
Digital Marketing Experience (e.g. PPC, SEO, Influencer, SNS, Email etc.)
Management Experience (Experience managing team wide projects)
【Preferred Skills】
Corporate experience (1+ years)
Japanese language skills JLPT N3 or better
Web editing experience (HTML, CSS, copywriting, etc.)
Data analysis experience (PowerBI, Tableau, etc.)
Coding experience (Python, Javascript etc.)
【Personality】
・Global Mindset & Adaptability: Open to diverse perspectives and able to work effectively in an international environment. Embraces change and adjusts quickly to new situations, cultures, and challenges.
・Strategic & Data-Driven Thinker: Able to make informed, data-driven decisions supported by clear visual analytics.
・Collaborative & Cross-Cultural Communicator: Works effectively with diverse teams and communicates clearly across cultures. Able to manage a unit and open to giving and receiving constructive feedback.
・Curious Problem-Solver with Resilience: Tackles challenges with curiosity and persistence, learning from setbacks.
・Team Player: Values collaboration and supports others to achieve shared goals.
・Can-Do Attitude: Positive, proactive, and ready to take on any challenge, demonstrating an ability to overcome obstacles.
＜About Us＞
ZenGroup is an e-commerce company based in Osaka, Japan, with over 400 active employees across our headquarters and logistics centers. With a diverse workforce representing more than 34 nationalities, we support the international market in purchasing products from Japan and help Japanese companies sell their products overseas.
ZenGroup currently operates the following seven services:
ZenMarket: A proxy-buying platform that enables international customers to shop in their own language on major Japanese e-commerce sites such as Mercari, Yahoo Auctions, Yahoo Shopping, and more.
ZenPlus: An e-commerce marketplace that connects over 3,000 small to mid-sized Japanese businesses with international customers.
ZenPromo: A promotional service that helps Japanese companies refine their international marketing strategies and build global brand awareness.
ZenPop: A monthly subscription box service offering curated stationery items that highlight Japanese kawaii culture and other cultural elements.
ZenLink: An HTML tag-based service for Japanese e-commerce companies that enables their products to be purchased on ZenMarket, driving international web traffic to their stores.
ZenStudio: A creative agency specializing in web design and video production, supporting businesses entering digital media or enhancing their e-commerce presence to meet modern trends.
Today, our platform has over 2 million registered users, is available in 19 languages, and serves customers in over 181 countries across six continents—delivering Japanese products to the world.
Position
Polish Language Marketer (Unit Leader)
Automobile Export staffs for Sales and Procurement
- Company: Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Negotiable negotiable according to experience and skills Bonus(depends on company and individual performance. Eligible for full-time employee only)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Carpaydiem Co., Ltd. is a successful used car exporter with 16 years of experience, operating the e-commerce site "Carused.jp". We’ve exported vehicles to over 100 countries and have recently expanded into third-country trade. In addition, Toyota Tsusho Corporation made Carpaydiem a wholly owned subsidiary in March 2025.
Our skilled international team is driving rapid growth, and we’re looking to enter new markets.
Company Culture
We value performance over seniority. Fast learners and high performers have opportunities for quick promotion.
‐A fair environment where performance directly impacts salary, evaluations, and promotions
‐The perfect platform for those who love cars, travel, and numbers
Responsibilities
•Purchase used cars from online auto auctions.
• Gain the ability to read market changes
• Dynamic work negotiating directly with buyers around the world
•Research assigned markets: demand, import rules, client prospects, competitors, and strategies.
•Contact potential clients to start or repeat business.
•Maintain customer relationships via calls and emails.
•Negotiate terms, discuss products, and close sales.
•Assist customers with business transactions.
•Review and aim to exceed monthly sales targets.
*Tasks and assignments may change based on company priorities.
Requirements
•1-2 years of online car sales experience or automobile purchasing experience.
•Professional, articulate, and business-minded.
•Holding a valid visa to work in Japan.
Hoikushi Teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Role: Kindergarten Teacher
Mandatory Qualification – Licensed Nursery teacher ( Hoikushi)
Licensed Nurse (Sei-kangoshi)
Language Skills – Japanese or English
Location: Tokyo , Seishincho
Job Description:
Design and follow a complete Teaching Plan
Teach alphabet and numeracy along with personal, social and emotional skills
Organize learning material and resources
Use a variety of activities and instructional methods (songs, stories, media, structured games, art, outdoor activities etc) to motivate and stimulate children’s abilities
Maintain an open line of communication with parents and provide appropriate information on time
Assess students’ performance and progress to ensure they are mastering different skills on regular basis
Monitor children’s interactions and nurture cooperation and sharing
Follow and comply with teaching standards and safety regulations
Organize co-curricular workshops and camps to motivate and facilitate all round development of the students
Regulate and manage a class of students and enforce discipline among them
Job Requirements:
Licensed Nursery teacher ( Hoikushi) / Licensed Nurse (Sei-kangoshi)
Proven working experience as a Kindergarten Teacher, Kindergarten Assistant.
Excellent knowledge of child development and latest education theories and practices
Creative and artistic teaching abilities
Patience and flexibility
Strong communication skills
