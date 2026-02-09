2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Full-Time Contract Academic English Teacher
- Company: Sapix Yozemi Group
- Salary: ¥285,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Job Title: Full-Time Contract Academic English Teacher
Job Purpose:
To plan, teach and review high-quality lessons for elementary, middle, and high school students that cultivate discussion, critical thinking, and intercultural understanding.
Job Duties & Responsibilities:
• Plan and teach 1–2 all-English lessons five days per week
• Grade students’ assignments within one week of submission
• Make and review instructional materials (e.g., homework and tests)
• Prepare comments for Parent-Teacher Conferences and Grade Transcripts
• Participate in special events to recruit new students or introduce new classes
• Work with all team members to promote and develop Y-SAPIX Global Campus
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
• Knowledge of English Language Arts (e.g., literature, nonfiction, etc.)
• Skill in English fundamentals (e.g., orthography, grammar, etc.)
• Skill in public speaking and effective communication
• Ability to remember and meet multiple deadlines
• Ability to handle confidential or sensitive information
Plant Care, Design & Production
- Company: Nagi
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Position: Plant Maintenance & Plant Design / Plant Production / Store Operations Staff
Job Responsibilities:
① Plant Maintenance & Plant Design Business
* Maintenance of plant installations and artworks at commercial facilities
* Assisting with plant placement and spatial design
* On-site fieldwork
② Plant Production Business
* Cultivation and management of plants and cut flowers
* Work at production sites
③ Food & Beverage Store Operations
* Customer service and product serving at café & wine bar
* Full store operations
* General store management
Requirements:
* No prior experience required
* Strong interest in plants, cafés, spatial design, art, or agriculture
* Willingness to take on multiple types of tasks rather than being limited to one role
* Enjoys working as part of a team
Overseas Marketing ＆ Sales
- Company: Standage
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The mission of this position is to develop the product market for Japanese companies around the world!
Job Description:
・Depending on your experience, you will be responsible for the following tasks:
・Developing markets and consulting products for all Japanese companies in the world
・Overseas project management - A series of tasks from formulating sales strategies for products to executing measures
・Creation of new business opportunities in crowdfunding
・Preparation for exhibitions and internal coordination
・Internal communication in both English and Japanese.
Requirements
・English: Business level or native
・Japanese: Business level（N1）
・Must currently reside in Japan and Valid working visa in Japan
・Overseas Sales Experience at least 2 years
Department:
・Overseas Operation Department
(A diverse team of approximately 10 members with varying nationalities and ages).
・All team members can communicate in English, as interaction with international partners is a key aspect of the role.
Warehouse/Packing & Picking Agent for Anime Hobby & Figures eCommerce
- Company: N2G EXPORT / Nin-Nin Game
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are a fast-growing Anime Figures, Toys & Video Games distribution company looking for staff to help with pick & packing orders for our clients!
Who we are looking for:
- A hardworking person, with attention to details
- Willingness to learn, adapt & find solutions fast
- Able to follow and improve internal processes
- Team-player, friendly & able to communicate easily both in-person as well as by messages
- Being familiar or excited with Anime / Games / Otaku sub-cultures is a plus
Land Operator / Japanese conversational & Hindy Native level are welcome
- Company: JTB
- Salary: ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Job Information:
Run Operations (Land Operator) position in the GM Section, Run Operations Team, JTB Nagoya Business Division
Detailed Job Responsibilities:
・Handle tasks related to overseas travel agencies (mainly from India) and inbound group tours to Japan:
・Consultation, itinerary planning, quotation preparation.
・Booking & arrangement operations
・Settlement / billing procedures
・Daily correspondence with overseas travel agency staff
Required Qualifications:
・Experience in land operations at a travel agency, OR experience as a tour escort (tour conductor) / tour guide
・General PC operation skills
Preferred / Advantageous:
・Sales experience
Ideal Candidate
・Bright and positive personality with a sales-oriented mindset
