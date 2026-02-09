2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

Check out these new roles in sales, teaching, marketing and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Feb 10, 2026

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Full-Time Contract Academic English Teacher Company: Sapix Yozemi Group

Sapix Yozemi Group Salary: ¥285,000 / Month Negotiable

¥285,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Job Title: Full-Time Contract Academic English Teacher



Job Purpose:

To plan, teach and review high-quality lessons for elementary, middle, and high school students that cultivate discussion, critical thinking, and intercultural understanding.



Job Duties & Responsibilities:

• Plan and teach 1–2 all-English lessons five days per week

• Grade students’ assignments within one week of submission

• Make and review instructional materials (e.g., homework and tests)

• Prepare comments for Parent-Teacher Conferences and Grade Transcripts

• Participate in special events to recruit new students or introduce new classes

• Work with all team members to promote and develop Y-SAPIX Global Campus



Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

• Knowledge of English Language Arts (e.g., literature, nonfiction, etc.)

• Skill in English fundamentals (e.g., orthography, grammar, etc.)

• Skill in public speaking and effective communication

• Ability to remember and meet multiple deadlines

• Ability to handle confidential or sensitive information Apply Here

Plant Care, Design & Production Company: Nagi

Nagi Salary: ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Position: Plant Maintenance & Plant Design / Plant Production / Store Operations Staff



Job Responsibilities:

① Plant Maintenance & Plant Design Business

* Maintenance of plant installations and artworks at commercial facilities

* Assisting with plant placement and spatial design

* On-site fieldwork



② Plant Production Business

* Cultivation and management of plants and cut flowers

* Work at production sites



③ Food & Beverage Store Operations

* Customer service and product serving at café & wine bar

* Full store operations

* General store management



Requirements:

* No prior experience required

* Strong interest in plants, cafés, spatial design, art, or agriculture

* Willingness to take on multiple types of tasks rather than being limited to one role

* Enjoys working as part of a team Apply Here

Overseas Marketing ＆ Sales Company: Standage

Standage Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The mission of this position is to develop the product market for Japanese companies around the world!



Job Description:

・Depending on your experience, you will be responsible for the following tasks:

・Developing markets and consulting products for all Japanese companies in the world

・Overseas project management - A series of tasks from formulating sales strategies for products to executing measures

・Creation of new business opportunities in crowdfunding

・Preparation for exhibitions and internal coordination

・Internal communication in both English and Japanese.



Requirements

・English: Business level or native

・Japanese: Business level（N1）

・Must currently reside in Japan and Valid working visa in Japan

・Overseas Sales Experience at least 2 years



Department:

・Overseas Operation Department

(A diverse team of approximately 10 members with varying nationalities and ages).

・All team members can communicate in English, as interaction with international partners is a key aspect of the role.

Apply Here

Warehouse/Packing & Picking Agent for Anime Hobby & Figures eCommerce Company: N2G EXPORT / Nin-Nin Game

N2G EXPORT / Nin-Nin Game Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable

¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are a fast-growing Anime Figures, Toys & Video Games distribution company looking for staff to help with pick & packing orders for our clients!



Who we are looking for:

- A hardworking person, with attention to details

- Willingness to learn, adapt & find solutions fast

- Able to follow and improve internal processes

- Team-player, friendly & able to communicate easily both in-person as well as by messages

- Being familiar or excited with Anime / Games / Otaku sub-cultures is a plus Apply Here

Land Operator / Japanese conversational & Hindy Native level are welcome Company: JTB

JTB Salary: ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable

¥260,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Job Information:

Run Operations (Land Operator) position in the GM Section, Run Operations Team, JTB Nagoya Business Division



Detailed Job Responsibilities:

・Handle tasks related to overseas travel agencies (mainly from India) and inbound group tours to Japan:

・Consultation, itinerary planning, quotation preparation.

・Booking & arrangement operations

・Settlement / billing procedures

・Daily correspondence with overseas travel agency staff



Required Qualifications:

・Experience in land operations at a travel agency, OR experience as a tour escort (tour conductor) / tour guide

・General PC operation skills

Preferred / Advantageous:

・Sales experience



Ideal Candidate

・Bright and positive personality with a sales-oriented mindset Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.