2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

Tokyo: teamLab Art Staff Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥208,000 / Month Training period (100 actual working hours): ¥1,250/hour

¥200,000 ~ ¥208,000 / Month Training period (100 actual working hours): ¥1,250/hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Operation Staff:

Assist visitors in English and Japanese. Guide guests, handle ticket info, restock supplies, and clean the facility. Attention to detail and a hospitality mindset are key. Conversational Japanese required.



Main Responsibilities

・Guide visitors at the entrance

・Provide support to guests with any concerns or questions

・Offer information about tickets and entry

・Restocking, managing and transporting supplies

・Handling precision equipment

・Performing cleaning tasks to maintain a hygienic environment



Required Skills:

・Customer service skills in English and Japanese

・Conversational Japanese

・A strong sense of hospitality and quick responsiveness to customer needs



Maintenance Staff:

Maintain and clean artworks, care for flowers, transport equipment, and assist in shop inventory and sales. Physical strength and detail focus needed. Conversational Japanese required.



Main Responsibilities:

・Adjust, repair, and clean art installations

・Care for flowers within the exhibits

・Transport supplies and perform physical tasks

・Inventory management and sales assistance in the shop



Required Skills:

・Physically fit and able to handle physical tasks

・Skilled in careful and detailed work

・Conversational Japanese required

・Valid work visa with permission for non-qualification activities Apply Here

Tokyo: Plant Maintenance and Plant Design Cafe Staff Company: Nagi

Nagi Salary: ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Positions:

- Plant Maintenance and Plant Design

- Plant Production

- Store Operations Staff



Employment Type:

Full-time employee (Permanent)

Part-time positions are also welcome—please feel free to consult with us.



Job Responsibilities:

You will gradually take on the following areas of work in stages:

① Plant Maintenance & Plant Design Business

* Maintenance of plant installations and artworks at commercial facilities

* Assisting with plant placement and spatial design

* On-site fieldwork

② Plant Production Business

* Cultivation and management of plants and cut flowers

* Work at production sites

③ Food & Beverage Store Operations

* Customer service and product serving at café & wine bar

* Full store operations

* General store management support



Requirements:

* No prior experience required

* Strong interest in plants, cafés, spatial design, art, or agriculture

* Willingness to take on multiple types of tasks rather than being limited to one role

* Enjoys working as part of a team Apply Here

Restaurant Service and Kitchen Staff (Toranomon and Minatomirai) Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Huge Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,400 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Our restaurants attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.

We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.

Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported!



・Service Staff

・Kitchen Staff



① The Grill Toranomon All Day Dining

Toranomon Hills Station Tower 2F,2-6-3 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Required Japanese proficiency: Conversational level



・Service Staff



②Del Mar Comedor Y Terraza Minatomirai

Yokohama Hammerhead 2F,

2-14-1 Shinko, Naka-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa



Required Japanese proficiency: Basic level



Requirements:

* English: intermediate

(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)

* Must currently reside in Japan

* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required Apply Here

Tokyo: Tour Planner Company: Tangle

Tangle Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Tour Planner is responsible for designing and developing Tomogo!’s package tours.



This role focuses on creating structured, high-quality itineraries that connect travelers with local people, communities, and independent businesses across Japan.



You will work closely with Tour Leaders, local partners, and the product team to turn local experiences into scalable travel products.



Key Responsibilities:

- Plan and develop original package tours aligned with Tomogo!’s concept

- Design tour itineraries including routes, schedules, and experience flow

- Research and select local partners

- Coordinate with local partners to develop and refine tour content

- Collect and analyze feedback from guests and Tour Leaders

- Continuously improve tour quality and consistency

- Collaborate with internal teams to structure tour information for the platform

- Support the launch of new tours and regional expansion initiatives



Required Qualifications:

- Experience in travel planning, product planning, or related fields

- Strong planning and organizational skills

- Ability to translate concepts into detailed itineraries

- Strong communication skills with internal teams and external partners

- Business-level Japanese; conversational English or higher



Preferred Qualifications:

- Experience working with local communities or independent businesses

- Experience in startups, hospitality, or tourism platforms

Experience designing experiential or community-based products

- Data-informed decision-making experience Apply Here

Tokyo: Sales Consultant Company: Dynaword Inc.

Dynaword Inc. Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥3.2M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Dynaword is currently recruiting for both existing and new sales positions in language-related services such as translation and interpretation.



Main Responsibilities:

・Sales to existing clients

・Translation coordination tasks

・Coordination of interpretation, video editing, design, and other related services



Application Requirements:

・English: Advanced level

・Japanese: Advanced level

・Applicants must currently reside in Japan

・Japanese Language Proficiency Test N1 level or equivalent Japanese proficiency



Requirements:

・Business-level Japanese proficiency

・Bright, positive personality with clear and energetic communication

・Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

・Smooth communication and cooperativeness both internally and externally to advance work efficiently

・Flexibility and accuracy in responding to client needs and requests



Preferred Requirements:

・Proactive attitude — willing to actively learn and take initiative rather than being passive

・Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously Apply Here

Chiba: Security Staff Company: Executive Protection, Inc.

Executive Protection, Inc. Salary: ¥1,600 / Hour Model Salary:Hourly wage ¥1,600 × 4 days a week × 10 hours a day = ¥256,000 + overtime

¥1,600 / Hour Model Salary:Hourly wage ¥1,600 × 4 days a week × 10 hours a day = ¥256,000 + overtime Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Short-Term Job Opportunity until April in Chiba



Primarily seated tasks, indoor work unaffected by weather.

No prior security experience required, training provided!



Job Description:

- Security of a major well-known foreign company's Data Center

- Entrance and exit management of the facility

- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility

- Facility patrolling



Duration:

February to end of April

Although a short-term recruitment, based on experience, performance and skill level, there is a possibility of extending to long-term or becoming a contract employee.



Required:

- No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act

- Work restriction on residence card is "none"

- Comfortable with routine English tasks like templates

- Japanese: Conversational level

- PC skills: Beginner Apply Here

