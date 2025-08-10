5 Beaches in Japan You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Here's a short list of off-the-beaten-path beaches in Japan that you should add to your summer plans.

By GaijinPot Blog Aug 11, 2025

Summer isn’t quite over yet. There’s still tons of time to head out to the beach and get a tan on. While Okinawa might be the first choice for any summer vacation, it can be costly, crowded and time-consuming to get there. For a more low-key beach day, we’ve compiled a list of five beaches in Japan you’ve probably never heard of that are well worth the visit. Say goodbye to fighting over a good spot and hello to some unforgettable views around the country.

Jodogahama Beach

Finally, some peace and quiet.

Up north in Iwate Prefecture’s Sanruku Fukko National Park, you’ll find Jodogahama Beach. Famously part of the Top 100 Swimming Spots in Japan. Dip into turquoise blue waters surrounded by white jagged rocks and a pine forest in the background.

Beyond swimming, visitors can hike along the many walking paths, check out museums like the Iwate Fishery Science Museum and the one at the Jodogahama Visitor Center. Don’t miss out on joining a seasonal sightseeing cruise that takes you on a tour of the coastline. There’ll be enough activities to keep you busy for a weekend out in nature.

Miho Beach

Now that’s what you call a view.

While it’s no secret that Shizuoka Prefecture is known for its beaches, Miho Beach or Miho no Matsubara is hard to beat. Home to black volcanic sand, a seemingly endless stretch of centuries-old pine trees and Mount Fuji in the background, this view alone is worth traveling for.

Due to the coarse sand, this beach is better suited for water sports like kayaking, windsurfing or diving. Still, who wouldn’t want to spend a day admiring Japan’s most iconic mountain from the beach?

Chirihama Beach

Go for a drive along the Sea of Japan.

Fancy a sunset drive? Make your way out to Chirihama Beach in Ishikawa Prefecture. This eight-kilometer stretch of sand is formed due to sediment from the Tedori River, which results in highly compacted sand that can withstand cars and motorcycles. It’s the only beach in Japan where you can drive along the shoreline.

Marvel at unparalleled views of the Sea of Japan as you drive down the shoreline or take a nice long walk at sunset, the choice is yours. Before heading home, stop by Chirihama Rest House to sample some local delicacies like white clams or buy Hamaguri Senbei (rice crackers) as souvenirs. If you don’t feel like driving, there’s also bike rentals. Nearby is a small campground that’s open all throughout the summer season.

Keino Matsubara Beach

Take a long, romantic walk along Proposal Road.

Go where the locals go and spend a day at Keino Matsubara Beach. Located on Hyogo Prefecture’s Awaji Island, this white sand beach is a prime sunset viewing spot in Japan. Splash around in clear blue waters, tan on the stretches of soft white sand and stay to watch the sunset. For couples, a romantic walk down the pine tree-lined Proposal Road is a must. If you’re lucky, from April to September, you might see some sea fireflies light up the beach after dark. Camping and cycling are also popular activities in this area.

Depending on when you visit Keino Matsubara Beach, try to catch the local fireworks festival – a quintessential Japanese summer tradition. In the colder months, you can also check out the local hot spring resorts dotted around Awaji Island. Some offer outdoor baths facing the inland sea.

Kikugahama Beach

Where sun, surf and sand meet ancient history.

Yamaguchi Prefecture might not be at the top of your Japan bucket list, but hopefully, Kikugahama Beach changes your mind. This beach is loved by locals and history buffs alike due to its proximity to the Hagi Castle Ruins. Built in the early Edo Period, the castle belonged to the Mori Clan. Warlord Mori Terumoto, upon losing the Battle of Sekigahara, was made to relocate to Hagi. From there, a town grew and evolved into what we know as present day Hagi.

Just a few minutes walk from the castle, Kikugahama Beach is a white sand beach surrounded by Mount Shiuzki, Mount Kasayama and several small islands in the distance. It’s the perfect spot for an afternoon swim, picnic or stroll.

