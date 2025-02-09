5 Best Japanese Romance Dramas on Netflix

Looking for something to watch this Valentine's day? Here are some Japanese romance dramas on Netflix to improve your Japanese skills.

By Heidi Sarol Feb 10, 2025 3 min read

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to dive into the world of Japanese romance dramas, especially if you’re looking to improve your Japanese listening skills. Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet, lighthearted watch or a tragic love story, there’s definitely a Japanese drama on Netflix to fill that void. Watching these romance dramas can also help you understand cultural nuances surrounding love, relationships and courtship in Japan. Here are some Japanese romance dramas on Netflix that you shouldn’t miss.

1. The Full-Time Wife Escapist

The Full-Time Wife Escapist is a 2016 Japanese drama based on a comic book of the same name. It’s a lighthearted, slice-of-life story that centers on the slow-burn romance between two unlikely characters. The series begins with Mikuri Moriyama, a woman in her mid-twenties who just lost her job. She then finds work as a house cleaner for Hiramasa Tsuzaki through her father’s connections. Tsuzaki is a successful salaryman and likes to refer to himself as a “Professional Bachelor.” Fans of the fake relationship to lovers trope shouldn’t miss out on this classic Jdrama.

Japanese level: Higher N4 to N3

Starring: Hoshino Gen, Aragaki Yui

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix

2. Eye-love You

Eye-love You follows Yuri Motomiya, a girl with the ability to read minds just by looking into someone’s eyes. Because of her power, it becomes hard for her to differentiate her thoughts from others, so she shuts herself off from any romantic entanglements. This all changes when, one day, she meets a South Korean exchange student. Since he thinks in a different language, she finds herself drawn to him.

Japanese level: N4 to N1

Starring: Chae Jong Hyeop, Fumi Nikaido

Where to watch: Netflix, TVer, U-Next, Disney+

3. Love Deeply

Can love conquer all? A romance drama mixed with fantasy elements, Love Deeply isn’t your regular J-drama. Featuring Satomi Ishihara as the lead, Love Deeply explores the story of two people from completely different backgrounds and beliefs who overcome their differences. This drama will have you laugh, cry and feel everything in between.

Japanese level: N4 to N2

Starring: Satomi Ishihara, Go Ayano

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu

4. Turn to me Mukai-kun

Turn to me Mukai-kun is about finding love in your early 30s and the trials and tribulations of modern dating. In this drama, Satoru Mukai, age 33, realizes that despite his thriving career and good looks, he hasn’t been in a relationship in a decade. Worse still, he’s forgotten all about what it’s like to initiate a relationship, which takes him on a quest to find his next girlfriend.

Japanese level: N4 to N2

Starring: Eiji Akaso, Sakura Fujiwara

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu

5. Let’s Get Divorced

The story revolves around the marriage between a newly elected politician and a popular actress. The couple, who have been married for five years, depict the image of a picture-perfect couple, but behind the scenes, it’s anything but that. The husband engages in an affair, which results in the couple only interacting during live streams on social media. As they both rely heavily on their image as a power couple, getting a divorce is almost impossible. Will they be free of one another? Will they work on their relationship against all odds? Watch on to find out.

Japanese level: Higher N3 to N1

Starring: Riisa Naka, Tori Matsuzaka

Where to watch: Netflix

Have you already watched any of these Japanese romance dramas on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.