Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

The onset of remote work has opened up a new possibility for people to travel and work anywhere. Coworking spaces have started growing worldwide, and Japan is no exception. Along with their unique perks, like free-flowing coffee and exclusive events, coworking spaces help bring remote workers a sense of stability and routine.
Aside from providing a comfortable place to work, coworking spaces also serve as community centers and collaboration hubs. These facilities typically host events focused on popular topics in different fields of expertise, such as hack-a-thons, seminars on tech development and how to find investment funding.
Some coworking spaces also serve as startup accelerators and incubators. These programs fund entrepreneurs through grants, fellowships and investments to help launch promising business ideas.
Here are five foreigner-friendly coworking spaces in Japan for you to consider using.
1. Creative Lounge Share (Hokkaido)
Focused on connecting ideas with the local community, Creative Lounge Share provides a space that accelerates creativity and gives members more freedom to work. This shared office is a few minutes walk from Sapporo station. The modern offices and individual booths create a great atmosphere to boost productivity and inspire creativity among members. Aside from functioning as a coworking space, they also have regular events like introducing design programs for beginners and hands-on accessory-making workshops.
2. Midori.so (Tokyo)
With branches in Nagatacho, Nakameguro and Bakuroyokoyama, Midori.so remains an attractive option for Japanese and international crowds. It offers various office spaces from booths, desks and conference rooms. Aside from the co-working space, Midori.so is also has its own cafe and art gallery where exhibits are regularly held. Regular events include a weekly community lunch where coworking members and their guests come together over a meal. Aside from the community lunch, the coworking space also hosts a variety of creative workshops and mini bazaars.
The proximity to one of the most diverse districts in Tokyo allows members to meet established individuals from all walks of life to uplift their businesses.
3. The Deck (Osaka)
In the middle of Osaka City, The Deck offers a fun and liberating atmosphere for members who want to learn and grow together. The pricing is relatively affordable for established businesses and up-and-coming entrepreneurs, with monthly events that help foster a strong sense of community among the organization’s members. While many co-working spaces focus on offering unique and upscale experiences for their members, The Deck fosters a warm down to earth environment, helping to make each member feel more like family.
Best for: Solo entrepreneurs and small businesses
4. NextBase (Nagoya)
NextBase makes coworking easy. You can choose from different types of workspace setups to suit your needs. If you’re a small start-up looking for a conference room to hold pitches in or simply want to meet and network with others in Nagoya, NextBase is an easy choice. There aren’t any sign-up fees or complicated contracts when using this coworking space. Simply reserve a two-hour time block on the website and you’re good to go.
5. Startup Cafe (Fukuoka)
Startup Cafe is a free, government-supported coworking space offering startup support services. Open daily except during the New Year Holidays, the co-working space exists inside an old, renovated elementary school in the heart of the city’s shopping district. The coworking space shares the building with Fukuoka Growth Next (FGN), which provides business consulting services for those looking to start a business within Fukuoka City. There are classrooms renovated into “offices” that can be rented for larger companies and regular events are held to meet and mingle among the startup community in the city.
Heidi Sarol contributed to the writing of this article.
