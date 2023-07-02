Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

Unlimited coffee, modern office space and plenty of events to expand your network– these are the five best foreigner friendly coworking spaces in Japan to help make remote work fun.

By Jamila Brown Jul 3, 2023 3 min read

The onset of remote work has opened up a new possibility for people to travel and work anywhere. Coworking spaces have started growing worldwide, and Japan is no exception. Along with their unique perks, like free-flowing coffee and exclusive events, coworking spaces help bring remote workers a sense of stability and routine.

Aside from providing a comfortable place to work, coworking spaces also serve as community centers and collaboration hubs. These facilities typically host events focused on popular topics in different fields of expertise, such as hack-a-thons, seminars on tech development and how to find investment funding.

Some coworking spaces also serve as startup accelerators and incubators. These programs fund entrepreneurs through grants, fellowships and investments to help launch promising business ideas.

Here are five foreigner-friendly coworking spaces in Japan for you to consider using.

1. Creative Lounge Share (Hokkaido)

Photo: https://shareto.work Individual booths are perfect for those who need a quiet space to get the job done.

Focused on connecting ideas with the local community, Creative Lounge Share provides a space that accelerates creativity and gives members more freedom to work. This shared office is a few minutes walk from Sapporo station. The modern offices and individual booths create a great atmosphere to boost productivity and inspire creativity among members. Aside from functioning as a coworking space, they also have regular events like introducing design programs for beginners and hands-on accessory-making workshops.

Recommended for: Early-stage entrepreneurs and small businesses Monthly plans from ¥16,500 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 3F Sun Mountain Bldg, 1−3−3, Kita 2 Johigashi, Chuo-ku, Sapporo City, Hokkaido - Map Kita 3 Jo Higashi 2-chome bus stop Sapporo station shareto.work

2. Midori.so (Tokyo)

Photo: Midori.so A coworking space suited for creatives.

With branches in Nagatacho, Nakameguro and Bakuroyokoyama, Midori.so remains an attractive option for Japanese and international crowds. It offers various office spaces from booths, desks and conference rooms. Aside from the co-working space, Midori.so is also has its own cafe and art gallery where exhibits are regularly held. Regular events include a weekly community lunch where coworking members and their guests come together over a meal. Aside from the community lunch, the coworking space also hosts a variety of creative workshops and mini bazaars.

The proximity to one of the most diverse districts in Tokyo allows members to meet established individuals from all walks of life to uplift their businesses.

Recommended for: Startups, freelancers and creative entrepreneurs Monthly plans from ¥42,350 Open 24 hours 5-13 Nihonbashiyokoyamacho, Chuo City, Tokyo - Map Bakuroyokoyamaeki bus stop Higashi-Nihonbashi and Bakurocho stations midori.so

3. The Deck (Osaka)

Photo: The Deck Work in an open and vibrant office space.

In the middle of Osaka City, The Deck offers a fun and liberating atmosphere for members who want to learn and grow together. The pricing is relatively affordable for established businesses and up-and-coming entrepreneurs, with monthly events that help foster a strong sense of community among the organization’s members. While many co-working spaces focus on offering unique and upscale experiences for their members, The Deck fosters a warm down to earth environment, helping to make each member feel more like family.

Best for: Solo entrepreneurs and small businesses

Recommended for: Solo entrepreneurs and small businesses Monthly plans from ¥14,080 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 2-1-1 Minamihonmachi, Chuo Ward, Osaka Prefecture - Map Hommachi bus stop Sakaisuji Honmachi station thedeck.jp

4. NextBase (Nagoya)

Photo: NextBase From spacious, individual pods to an open floor plan, there’s a desk for every kind of worker.

NextBase makes coworking easy. You can choose from different types of workspace setups to suit your needs. If you’re a small start-up looking for a conference room to hold pitches in or simply want to meet and network with others in Nagoya, NextBase is an easy choice. There aren’t any sign-up fees or complicated contracts when using this coworking space. Simply reserve a two-hour time block on the website and you’re good to go.

Recommended for: Early- to mid-stage start-ups and creative entrepreneurs Two-hour plans from ¥900 Mon. – Fri. 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. 5-5 Sonosaki, Atsusa-ku, Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture - Map Ikeuchico station Kanayama station next-base.net

5. Startup Cafe (Fukuoka)

Photo: Startup Cafe The first floor offers free co-working space and business consulting services for those looking to start a business within Fukuoka City.

Startup Cafe is a free, government-supported coworking space offering startup support services. Open daily except during the New Year Holidays, the co-working space exists inside an old, renovated elementary school in the heart of the city’s shopping district. The coworking space shares the building with Fukuoka Growth Next (FGN), which provides business consulting services for those looking to start a business within Fukuoka City. There are classrooms renovated into “offices” that can be rented for larger companies and regular events are held to meet and mingle among the startup community in the city.

Recommended for: Early-stage entrepreneurs Free 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. 1F Fukuoka Growth Next, Daimyo 2-6-11, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture - Map Daimyo 2-chome bus stop Tenjin station startupcafe.jp/en/about-en

Heidi Sarol contributed to the writing of this article.