5 Quiet Cherry Blossom Spots in Kansai

Want to avoid the crowds this sakura season? Check out these five spots to enjoy the cherry blossoms in peace!

By Fergus Gregg Mar 13, 2025 4 min read

March is here, and it’s officially Spring in Japan, which can only mean the sakura (cherry blossoms) season is fast approaching. Hanami (cherry blossom viewing) is when almost everyone in the country flocks to their nearest source of sakura to witness the blooming of the season’s flowers.

Most will take this opportunity to also have a picnic complete with all-day drinking. However, this means that the crowds will be out in force. So, to help you avoid the crowds, here are five underrated cherry blossom spots in Kansai.

Sumaura Park (Kobe)

Have it all to yourself.

Suma, in Kobe Prefecture, is famous for its beach, which has become a hotspot for drinking, sports, and partying as soon as March starts. However, for hanami, Sumaura Park is where you’ll want to go when the sakura starts to bloom. You can even get a bird’s eye view of the surrounding area and coastline via a ropeway.

Accessible from Sumaurakoen station, Sumaura is a quiet local park covered with sakura trees. The park’s fountain, plum garden and rose garden are perfect spots to crack open a cold beer and enjoy the spring weather.

Address: 4-4-3 Ichinotanicho, Suma Ward, Kobe, Hyogo

Nearest train station: Sumaurakoen station

Ono Sakura Corridor (Hyogo)

Walk under a shade of cherry blossom trees.

Ono is the most out-of-the-way location on this list, a small country town on Kobe’s far-flung northwestern marches. Reaching Ono from Kobe’s Sannomiya station takes about 75 minutes and requires changing onto a remote local line. However, the effort is well worth it, as picnickers can relax by the Kakogawa River and delight in the 650 sakura trees planted by its banks.

What makes the Ono Sakura Corridor even more impressive is that each tree has been planted in a staggered pattern. This creates a ripple effect as the trees blossom one by one. The Ono Sakura Corridor remains in bloom until late April, making it the perfect spot for the last hanami of spring.

Address: Suminagacho, Ono, Hyogo

Nearest station: Ao station

Kishiwada Castle (Osaka)

Worth the journey from Osaka.

Facing Osaka Bay and built on the Kishu Kaido, the old path to Kyoto, Kishiwada Castle has been a formidable seat of power and military force for most of its history. However, in modern Japan, Kishiwada Castle is often overlooked in favor of Osaka Castle, which means it is substantially less crowded during sakura season.

Designated as a national place of scenic beauty for its gardens and roughly 170 cherry blossom trees, Kishiwada is a perfect picnic destination. While it is about an hour from Osaka station, I’d strongly urge you to journey down to Osaka’s forgotten castle.

Address: 9-1 Kishikicho, Kishiwada, Osaka

Nearest station: Kishiwada station

Mii Dera (Shiga)

Cherry blossoms at night.

Located just northwest of Otsu City on Lake Biwa’s southern shore, Mii Dera, also known as the Phoenix Temple, has been rebuilt several times after being burned down. It’s one of Kansai’s most spiritual sites, offering a serene setting for hanami. The main temple and its three sub-temples are surrounded by well-maintained gardens and parks, ideal for a peaceful picnic.

From March 25 until April 13, the temple remains open until 9 in the evening. While there is an entrance fee of ¥3,000 per group of up to six people (reservations must be made in advance), this location is ideal if you’re looking to enjoy a hanami where you can watch the sunset over Lake Biwa. If you don’t feel like carrying all your hanami gear, there is a cafe within the temple grounds where guests can enjoy specialty mochi (rice cake) and green tea.

Address: 246 Onjojicho, Otsu, Shiga

Nearest station: Miidera station

Illumination view: March 24 – April 9 (6 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Azuchi Castle Ruins (Shiga)

Azuchi Castle, built in 1576 by Oda Nobunaga, was designed to protect the northern approach to Kyoto during his campaigns. Though the castle is now in ruin, its high stone walls and grounds are home to vibrant cherry blossoms. The sakura trees grow freely atop the battlements, offering stunning views of the countryside and Lake Biwa, creating beautiful spots for visitors to enjoy.

Address: Azuchicho Shimotoira, Shiga

Nearest station: Azuchi station

Where are your favorite cherry blossom spots in Kansai? Let us know below!