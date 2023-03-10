5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

Fukuoka is filled with tons of ramen restaurants, some spanning generations. With endless options available, what should you slurp while in town?

Fukuoka is home to Hakata ramen and has countless ramen shops offering their own variation. At its core, Hakata ramen is a pairing of savory tonkotsu (pork bone) broth and thin, straight noodles. With tons of ramen shops offering their own twist, it’s the perfect place for ramen lovers to slurp to their heart’s content.

Check out these five slurp-worthy ramen restaurants in Fukuoka, and maybe even participate in the debate on which ramen restaurant is your best.

1. Hakata Daruma

Photo: Flickr/ City Foodsters Hakata Daruma uses a technique called yobidashi, for complex flavors that change over time.

Hakata Daruma still makes their soup in the same iron pot as they have done since opening in 1963. They add to their existing soup every day in a traditional method of ramen soup making called yobidashi, where the mother soup is never thrown away but is added to, so it adds to the complexity of the flavor as time goes on. True to their methods, Daruma’s tonkotsu broth is flavorful, and each bite gives off a different flavor emphasis.

This ramen is known to pair well with rice, so why not try it? Order a bowl of rice to place into your remaining soup when you’re done with the noodles and drink the rest of that broth.

2. Ganso Ramen Nagahamaya

Photo: Chehui Peh Drop by for a bowl of ¥500 ramen.

Ganso Ramen Nagahamaya is Nagahama Ramen, which is known to have a richer soup base than Hakata ramen. Starting as a street stall in 1952, Nagahamaya retains its one-coin (¥500) ramen. Their tonkotsu broth is the perfect blend of richness and savoriness, with thinly sliced chashu (roast pork) and a healthy smattering of spring onions as an accompaniment.

If you prefer a more robust flavored soup, there’s a kettle filled with special ramen soy sauce on the table to adjust the taste to your liking, as the broth is usually less salty. Add sesame and ginger for more complexity to the flavor or to change up the broth midway.

3. Hakata Issou

Photo: WikiCommons/ Synn Wang Tonkotsu cappuccino anyone?

With a broth nicknamed tonkotsu cappuccino, Issou’s ramen soup is creamy, frothy, and perhaps the thickest out of the ramen on this list. The brainchild of two brothers whose dream was to open a ramen restaurant, Issou’s tonkotsu cappuccino is cooked from a combination of pork bones from the head, knuckles, and back for a long time to give it a deep umami flavor. The frothiness resembling a cappuccino foam results from the stirring during the process.

Served with soy sauce made in Fukuoka, Issou’s version of the Hakata ramen is one that you cannot miss. Issou is also known for its chashu (pork belly), and its generous servings of chashu ramen are a crowd favorite.

4. Hakata Ramen ShinShin

Photo: Chehui Peh Try pairing your ramen with gyoza and fried rice, a Shin Shin Ramen specialty.

Another street stall turned successful ramen restaurant, Shinshin’s version has a tonkotsu broth that is thick yet light, with chashu to top it off. Shin Shin’s concept revolves around a simple bowl of ramen so easy to eat anyone could finish the entire bowl of soup. In addition to that, each bowl comes with wood-ear mushrooms, giving it an additional crunch. There are a few options on the menu, but the only difference is the toppings, such as chashu ramen for meat lovers and a pickled vegetable version for those who want a bit of subtle sourness.

Try the gyoza and fried rice, with both items made to be the perfect accompaniment to the ramen.

5. Yama-chan

Photo: Chehui Peh An authentically Fukuoka experience.

Unlike other spots on the list, Yama-chan is a yatai (street stall) found in the Nakasu area of Fukuoka. Nakasu Kawabata is an area of Fukuoka that comes alive at night with rows of street stalls, feeding hungry patrons with food and good company. On the menu is Nagahama tonkotsu ramen, with thin noodles and an aromatic soup. The ramen here is refreshing and easy to down after a night of drinking.

For those looking for something different, try the yaki–ramen, or pan-fried ramen, for a special yatai-only treat. The best part about Yama-chan is the experience of drinking and eating in the open, crowding around a street cart’s counter stall, and making friends with the people sitting next to you.