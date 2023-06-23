Live

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

Make sure you've got these things covered before you leave your Japanese apartment.

By 1 min read

Going on an extended vacation? Make sure you’ve got these things covered before you leave.

See more videos on our Gaijinpot Youtube Channel—and don’t forget to like, subscribe and hit that notification bell for more weekly videos about Japan!

Topics: /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Live
Live

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

Just moved to Japan? Here's some paperwork you need to sort out at your local city hall to get started. 

By 1 min read

Learn
Learn

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

Young Japanese people have mastered reducing complicated Japanese phrases to a couple of Roman letters. From KY to DQN, let's look at some of these online code words.

By 4 min read