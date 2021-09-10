6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

We’re serving up another tasty batch of part-time jobs in Japan this month. Ready to steal the icing off the cake?

By Doc Kane Sep 10, 2021 7 min read

We hear some of you are looking to transition away from teaching as of late. This last year has certainly been a doozy, for sure, making job and income security a bit more harried than it is on a good day.

So for this month’s list, we’ve packed in a bit of diversity—in both location and with the jobs themselves. Have a look and good luck to you as always!

1. Pastry chef

Are you the sort of person who knows precisely why a Mont Blanc has codineige (non-melting sugar for pastry toppings) atop its mountainous layers of chestnut? Do you dream of baking in Hokkaido?

If you answered “yes” and find yourself more in tune with the cool rhythm of the pastry kitchen instead of the heat of the line, you’ll do well to check out this cool part-time opportunity with Sheraton Hotels, Kiroro Resort in Hokkaido.

You’ll be working in tandem with the senior pastry chef and the rest of the kitchen brigade at one of Hokkaido’s premier ski resort properties to help deliver first class service, a favorable impression guests won’t be able to deny, and food they will remember.

Pastry chefs, of course, are a calm bunch with exceptional attention to detail, buy they also like to have fun—especially with all that gorgeous powder around. A competitive salary for this winter season opportunity, staff discounts on food and accommodation, and free skiing are just a few of the benefits of applying now.



Applicants are required to have the eligibility to live and work in Japan, and documentation will be required at the interview stage. This is a perfect opportunity to experience Japan in the winter, so if you’re already in Hokkaido, or have free time to spend there this winter, I would definitely apply. In fact, I just might myself!

Pastry Chef Company: Kiroro Resort Holdings

Kiroro Resort Holdings Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,750 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,750 / Hour Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

2. Front office agent

Thinking of transitioning into the hospitality industry here in Japan? You’ve got a wonderful chance to do just that with Kiroro Resort in Hokkaido.

The hotel business likes to plan ahead, and so with this part-time gig they’re starting a bit early. So, if you’re teaching somewhere now, and considering a jump to hospitality, or if you’ve had enough with coding and “speaking” with only yourself day in and day out, you might want to consider an escape to cooler climes here in Japan, by applying for the front office positions available with Sheraton and Tribute Portfolio, Hokkaido.

The numerous opportunities at Kiroro for its upcoming winter season seem to fit just about any customer-minded personality, and would be a perfect fit for any moderately bi-lingual resident of Japan. They’re looking for telephone operators, front desk agents, guest experience agents, concierge staff and bell attendants.

You’ll be surrounded not only by the beautiful mountains of Yoichi, but also a friendly and expansive international team. To do well in this position, you’ll need to have at least a conversational command of Japanese and English, good customer service skills and a capacity to maintain grace and composure under pressure. A proactive, “can do” attitude and a keen sense of organization will also serve you well.

And, how about the benefits? Well, for this seasonal contract that runs from Dec. 1 through April 3, you’ll have access to hotel facilities, and a career building opportunity at a world class hotel, as well as subsidized meals and accommodation.

This is a wonderful opportunity for applicants looking to change up their experience here in Japan. Because it’s an entry-level post, it’s also an excellent chance for students practicing in the hotel industry.

Front Office Agent (Entry Level/Associate/Supervisor) Company: Kiroro Resort Holdings

Kiroro Resort Holdings Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

3. Game development HR part-time assistant

Looking for a chance to nudge into the gaming industry, but not as a coder? This might be that rare shot!

We come across a good number of gigs with gaming companies here at GaijinPot (especially full time work as coders or localizers)… but what if you’re not as savvy with language or coding, and still consider yourself a gamer? Are there gigs for you? Well, yes indeed there are, as is the case with this part time, HR recruiting gig with ZigZaGame, Inc. in Shinagawa, Tokyo.



While you won’t need coding or translation experience for this job, you will need to have solid language skills. Namely, native level English, as well as business level Japanese. ZigZaGame has created mobile games that have ranked #1 in over 100 countries, and they need help with the organization and outreach that will enable them grow as demand increases for their products.

A large part of your day will be administrative: setting up job posts on English recruitment sites, maintaining a connection with candidates and screening applicants during their first round of consideration prior to interviews. As such, you’ll ideally consider yourself to be good at reading people and evaluating skillsets, something your peers in upper management will appreciate as they then speak with people you’ve first evaluated.

Even though this is only a part time position, the chance to work with the creators of the ever-popular RPG, Evertale, cannot be discounted, and additional benefits like paid leave, a commuting allowance, and relaxed dress code are all solid bonuses that push this opportunity to the top of the pile.

Game Development Company HR Recruiting Part-time Assistant Company: ZigZaGame

ZigZaGame Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

4. SAT teacher

How does an extra ¥50,000 sound a month for Saturday work?

If you’ve got a flexible schedule that has you only working a few days a week, or you just want to load up your Saturday, this opportunity might be suitable for you, particularly if you’re a college student with the ability to work in Japan.

Liber International School in Aichi is looking for a part-time teacher available to teach young children across a fairly wide age range in a team-oriented environment. On-the-job-training and a chance to work with a diverse educator population are nice benefits of this opportunity.

To apply for the job, you’ll want to have native level English, prior experience as an English teacher (with the ability to plan classes), exceptional organizational and communication skills and a deep understanding of the national curriculum and English language requirements.

SAT TEACHER Company: Liber International School

Liber International School Salary: ¥50,000 ~ ¥50,000 / Month Negotiable

¥50,000 ~ ¥50,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Able to commute to Tokyo

Able to teach for minimum 3 hours per week Share this Job Apply Here

5. Bilingual admission officer & administrative assistant

Are you a returnee with great English skills, or a long-time non-Japanese resident with awesome Japanese skills? Tokyo West wants you!

This part-time office position with Tokyo West International School will have you well immersed in an educational program designed for its students to enjoy every moment at school. That’s a tall order, but it’s a goal worth standing behind—especially if you see yourself as being able to contribute to that mission.

The school is located in Hachioji, Tokyo. If you’re within one hour of Hachioji and interested in this opportunity, you should consider applying. A few things you might do in this role as admission officer include:

Handling student enrollment and withdrawal procedures

Organizing school tours and orientations

Registering new students

Assisting with advertising, and recruitment

Helping as bus attendant and chaperone during occasional school trips

You’ll largely be supporting the efforts of the busy administration team, and will also assist with some translation and interpreting, as well as the running of events.

Benefits include transportation coverage and sick leave. A valid teacher’s license and working visa are required to apply.

Bilingual admission officer /administrator assistant Company: Tokyo West International School

Tokyo West International School Salary: ¥1,200 / Month

¥1,200 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Candidate has to live within one hour distance from Hachioji Share this Job Apply Here

6. Real estate agent

Houses and commissions. Sounds like real estate, you say? You would be correct!

If you want to learn the ins-and-outs of the Japanese real estate market, there’s no better way to do it then to first give it a shot part-time. And, if you’ve lived in Japan for some time now, and developed enough language skills to confidently say you’re in possession of business level Japanese in addition to your already conversational English, you’ll be in the perfect opportunity to apply for this business opportunity with RE/MAX WINNERS in Shin-Osaka.

Not a 9-to-5 job. Flexible. Commission based.

As a real estate agent, you’ll do what real estate agents always do… help clients find property. Permanent residency or spouse visa is preferred, as is prior full time work experience (particularly with some sort of customer service component)—bonus points for any additional language skills in addition to English and Japanese.



Commissions are between 30-90% of the sales amount.

Sound like a good opportunity to you?

Real estate agent Company: Remax

Remax Salary: Commission 30%-90%, based on the sales amount

Commission 30%-90%, based on the sales amount Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

Well, that wraps it up for this month’s round up. Hopefully, you’ve found a few gigs here that have intrigued you.



Oh, and I’m not kidding about considering applying for that employment opportunity in Hokkaido… maybe I can convince my wife to consider bringing our Siberian Husky up north for a while. He’d certainly fit in.

Okay. Happy hunting. See you next time!