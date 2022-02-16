6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

Education, management and tourism are just a few of the jobs in Japan we’ve pulled for you this month!

By Doc Kane Feb 16, 2022 6 min read

This month, I wanted to take you on a little trip around the country for a peek at a few jobs as diverse as the beautiful land of Japan we call home. In doing so, I seemed to have dug up a number of well paying jobs as well. Nice. That’s something I hope to keep seeing as we move forward through 2022. Let’s get to it!

1.Get paid to promote Kyushu and Fukuoka

Photo: iStock The cityscape of Hakata, Fukuoka.

Fukuoka is wonderful. The ramen. The beer. The architecture. What’s not to love? If you want to help boost this beautiful area of Japan, the Fukuoka Convention & Visitors Bureau is looking for a meetings, incentives, conventions and events (MICE) manager to work on a contract basis promoting the region.

Those currently residing in Japan with at least three years experience in a sales role, plus fluency in English and business level Japanese, are encouraged to apply. Your primary responsibilities in this position will be to negotiate with MICE organizers and secretariats by encouraging them to hold their conferences and events in Fukuoka.

You’ll also be involved in various trade fairs and other business meetings.

MICE Sales Manager Company: Fukuoka Convention and Visitors Bureau

Fukuoka Convention and Visitors Bureau Salary: ¥6.0M / Year

¥6.0M / Year Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Three years of sales experience Share this Job Apply Here

2. Daytime project manager, nighttime Hokkaido ski bum?

Photo: iStock: keattisak A Soft, white powder as far as the eye can see in Niseko.

If you dream of mountains, ski resorts and luxury real estate Hokkaido is for you. H2 Group, based in the lovely ski resort town of Niseko, has secured an upcoming real estate project—and they need your help.

Who are you? You’re a project manager who can take things from initial concept to completion. A project manager capable of doing what project managers do best: juggle, make friends handle budgets and get things done.

You’ll need five years of experience in a similar role and business-level English and conversational Japanese to apply, and you’ll be pulling in between ¥4.5 and ¥6 million per year. Visa sponsorship is also available for the right candidate.

I need to start skiing again. If you’re looking for a job, doesn’t Hokkaido sound great? Too darn beautiful.

Project Manager/ Assistant Project Manager (Property Development) Company: H2 Group

H2 Group Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Experience in Project Management, real estate or development is desirable. Assistant Project Managers seeking more responsibility are encouraged to apply. Share this Job Apply Here

3. High salary, great benefits—Tokyo c’est magnifique!

Photo: iStock Let’s go, Tokyo!

We’ve gone west and north on our tour around Japan this month. Now, how about we take a detour east Quebec. Well. Not actually Quebec, but to the Quebec government offices in Tokyo.

The Délégation générale du Québec à Tokyo (Quebec Government Office in Tokyo) serves as Quebec’s main representative office in Asia. It operates with a very lean team in Minato, Tokyo. Currently, they have four commercial officer positions open on the economic affairs team.

This is a job that’ll have you showing off in three languages: Japanese, business-level English and at least conversational French. Pay is between ¥6,881,276 to ¥8,269,070 to start. I love those exact numbers!

You’ll be working very closely with business leaders and organizations in Japan and economics and trade officers worldwide, including Invest Quebec International, the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo and other public and private organizations.

Quebec Government Officer Position, High Salary, Great Benefits Company: Délégation générale du Québec à Tokyo (Québec Government office in Tokyo)

Délégation générale du Québec à Tokyo (Québec Government office in Tokyo) Salary: ¥6.9M ~ ¥8.3M / Year (Negotiable)

¥6.9M ~ ¥8.3M / Year (Negotiable) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Share this Job Apply Here

4. Number cruncher who likes big checks in Tokyo

Photo: iStock Is city life for you?

Let’s stick to Tokyo but switch to the academic sector. Because if you’re good with words and numbers, you’ll definitely want to have a look-see at this opportunity with Tokyo Academics.

Tokyo Academics has a unique structure. They say it is a “passion project of a constellation of teachers, researchers, and academics from around the world.” They’re not afraid to reward professionals in the industry with excellent pay and benefits, which goes a long way toward attracting the right talent.

In joining that team of 120 pros across the globe, you’ll be working on everything accounting-related:

Coordinating and preparing internal and external financial statements

Offering recommendations for improvement and implementing new processes

Developing systems to process payroll account transactions (e.g., salaries, benefits, garnishments, deductions, taxes and third party payments)

Compliance

And a variety of other duties as assigned by lead management

Your bachelor’s in accounting or business administration will serve you well, but anyone with a Master’s or Certified Management Accountant designation will be shown preference.

Native fluency in English is required, along with at least some proficiency in Japanese. Benefits are generous, with bonuses based on company growth and performance, paid time off and, perhaps most importantly, the “autonomy to implement ideas and have a significant impact.”

Financial Planning & Analysis Manager (In-Person) Company: Tokyo Academics

Tokyo Academics Salary: ¥7.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year

¥7.0M ~ ¥9.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok Share this Job Apply Here

5. Housing and tuition-paid, perk-heavy HR role in Nagoya

Photo: iStock Nagoya’s Osu district.

Now let’s transition from money manager to people manager. Head southwest to Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture for a stop at Nagoya International School (NIS) and check out a tremendous opportunity. Benefits include 5.5 million to ¥7.6 million a year and free family housing for up to five years for candidates relocating to Nagoya.

This is a senior role with a seat at the table with senior management. In this position, you’ll have one direct report of your own, and you’ll manage all human resource functions at the school. Recruitment management, overseas staff housing, living support for all employees, compliance, leaves and absence tracking fall within your domain.

An important note: this position doesn’t begin until April 1, 2023, but if you’re interested, NIS suggests you apply immediately—positions this high up in educational institutions take quite a bit of time to wrap up.

Here’s what’s required if you would like to apply:

A BA in an appropriate discipline

Two years in an HR role

Fluency in both Japanese and English

Leadership chops

Skills in planning and executing cross-functionally

Excellent interpersonal skills

Human Resources Manager Company: Nagoya International School

Nagoya International School Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥7.6M / Year Additional benefits include a 236-day contract, additional leave for sickness/bereavement, etc, free tuition for children (subject to eligibility) and free housing for candidates and their families relocating to Nagoya from other cities in Japan.

¥5.5M ~ ¥7.6M / Year Additional benefits include a 236-day contract, additional leave for sickness/bereavement, etc, free tuition for children (subject to eligibility) and free housing for candidates and their families relocating to Nagoya from other cities in Japan. Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK A BA degree in an appropriate discipline, at least two years in a human resource role and Management experience is required. Share this Job Apply Here

6. Beautiful beaches, bright students counseling in Hiroshima

Photo: iStock: tdub303 Hiroshima Bay and the Seto Inland Sea.

And, now to beautiful Hiroshima. Hiroshima Global Academy, located on lovely Osakikamijima, is seeking a university counselor to help students transition to the next step in their academic journey—college.

HIGA is a prefectural public school. You’ll work with the student body, conducting interviews with students about their academic and career aspirations as they prepare for university and liaising with domestic and international universities.

To be qualified for this post, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree from a foreign university and, ideally, experience or qualifications related to academic and career counseling. Teaching experience and certification are additional advantages. Pay is between ¥5 and ¥6.3 million per year.

Hiroshima Global Academy is also looking for several teachers, so if that is more up your alley, please check those posts out on their GaijinPot company page.

University Director Company: Hiroshima Global Academy "HIGA" | 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校

Hiroshima Global Academy "HIGA" | 広島県立広島叡智学園中学校・高等学校 Salary: ¥4,100 ~ ¥4,100 / Hour (Annual Salary will be approximately ¥5M ~ 6.3M)

¥4,100 ~ ¥4,100 / Hour (Annual Salary will be approximately ¥5M ~ 6.3M) Location: Hiroshima, Japan

Hiroshima, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Share this Job Apply Here

I hope you enjoyed this month’s little tour around Japan. There are indeed jobs to be had in Japan outside of teaching. However, as you can see, there are also jobs within education that pay pretty well.

Sometimes a little digging is involved, sometimes a little luck. Maybe a lot of luck. But, as I keep saying, if you are here now and looking to scoop up jobs that you’d otherwise be competing against many other people for, now is the time to get hustlin’!

Until next month, cheers!