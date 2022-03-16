6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

From solar panels to cloud services and storyboards to test questions, we’ve covered air and ground for you in this month’s cool jobs list!

By Doc Kane Mar 16, 2022 5 min read

First up, an amazing opportunity for a designer passionate about environmental concerns. Then, we’re off to check out a very critical embassy position in need of someone right now. After that, we’ll move on to a well-paying coding post, an editorial role with the folks at Eiken, a really nice operations job with a global gaming icon and finally, an opportunity to help teachers find meaningful work with a large international school based in Tokyo.

It’s getting nice out there, folks. Here’s hoping your next job helps you welcome spring in all the best ways possible.

1. Create designs that define the future

You’re a wizard of Adobe and you bleed brand; are comfortable behind the desk and in front of a small crowd. Breathing life into concepts is what you love.

If this sounds like you, world renowned EKO Instruments would love to have you apply for the role of visual designer.

Your style skills will help guide brand choices in photography, video and 3D environments. Your written and spoken presentation skills—in both Japanese and English—will help you and the global marketing team secure a continued future for renewable energy projects. EKO Instruments desires a candidate who’ll bring a global perspective to the team and an acute awareness of how cultural differences impact design. Sounds great, right?

Visual Designer (Photo, Video, 3D, Web) Company: EKO Instruments

EKO Instruments Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan -Proficiency in Adobe CC.

-Strong written and verbal communication skills in English and Japanese.

-Global design sensibility, with an awareness of Japanese design expectations and cultural differences. Share this Job Apply Here

2. Keep an embassy’s lights on

Got three years of experience safely navigating electrical panels? Know how to monitor and maintain electrical equipment, plus possess higher level skills in both Japanese and English?

Shin-ei Real Estate has an urgent need for an experienced electrical worker in the Akasaka, Tokyo area to work weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and would love to hear from you.

Transportation costs are covered as is a company apartment if you qualify. You’ll need to be vaccinated twice against the coronavirus, have a high school diploma and basic office computer skills. Move fast on this one!

(Urgent) Electrical Worker / Embassy in Akasaka Company: Shin-ei Real Estate

Shin-ei Real Estate Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month

¥240,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan -Three years experience in electricity

-Fluent speaking, reading and writing skills in English Share this Job Apply Here

3. Awesome with Amazon Web Services?

Remote work available, a salary range between ¥4 million and ¥7 million, and the opportunity to help others find work here in Japan—this is what you’re in for when you apply for this killer gig with PlayNext Lab.

Because you’ve been working with AWS for some time now, your certification and experience with Git and Subversion will serve you well. You’ll help build out and maintain large-scale services and work either in Tokyo or remotely, depending on agreed upon arrangements.

A high school diploma is required, as is conversational Japanese. PlayNext has a number of job openings this month, so if you’re not an Amazon wizard, you may find additional developer positions listed on their GaijinPot company page.

AWS Development Company: PlayNext Lab

PlayNext Lab Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Share this Job Apply Here

4. Use your Japanese skills for Eiken tests

I hate tests. But maybe you love ‘em. And if you love the idea of helping people learn the most they can from a test, then you’ll love this opportunity to join the Eiken Foundation.

Passing your own tough tests have given you excellent Japanese skills. Your proven experience with English grammar and writing are going to help you prepare the next generation of English learners, so they can perfect theirs as well.

In this role, you’ll be taking part in editorial meetings and crafting materials for the reading, listening, speaking and writing tests, plus evaluating the work of other writers, examiners and raters. Eiken Foundation suggests this can be an intense environment to work in, but I’m guessing if you like collecting certifications, this should be more like swimming in a stream than anything stressful. Go get ‘em.

Editor/Test-Content Specialist Company: Eiken Foundation of Japan English Examination Association

Eiken Foundation of Japan English Examination Association Salary: ¥300,000 / Month 上記月給とは別に, 昼食手当 (月2万円), 通勤手当 (全額支給, 月上限5万円), 賞与 年2回

¥300,000 / Month 上記月給とは別に, 昼食手当 (月2万円), 通勤手当 (全額支給, 月上限5万円), 賞与 年2回 Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan -Exceptional Japanese language skills

-JLPT Level N2 or higher Share this Job Apply Here

5. Game scout for international game publisher

If you consider your skills in Japanese and English on par with your passion for gaming and want to bring indie games to a broader audience, you’re gonna want to check out this opportunity with Playism.

Placing game developers on the global stage is their mission, and they’re on the hunt for someone who shares that goal to join them in their Osaka office. In this position, you’ll be knee-deep in all sorts of operations-related activities:

Conducting meetings with developers in both English and Japanese.

Handling general day-to-day communications and tasks related to publishing and development.

Discovery.

Visa support, transportation, paid holidays and all sorts of other benefits you’d expect with such a gig are provided, as well.

PLAYISM International Operations Company: Active Gaming Media

Active Gaming Media Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Share this Job Apply Here

6. Head HR Honcho for international school group

Leading a recruitment division is tough work, but if you’re cut out for it, Tokyo International School Group needs you to help them find the best people for their schools.

Anyone who’s worked in Japan’s recruitment or education industry for a while has probably experienced hiring teachers and handling the admin that comes with that responsibility. If you look forward to thriving in a team of dedicated teachers and managers with an eye toward the future of education in Japan, this role might be for you.

You’ll need business-level Japanese, a university degree, with at least two years of experience in a recruitment role. Visa sponsorship is available, and the salary is a whopping ¥400,000 a month for work in their Tokyo office.

HR Manager Company: TIS Group

TIS Group Salary: ¥400,000/ Month

¥400,000/ Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan -Must have a university degree.

-Must have at least two years of experience in a recruitment role.

-Must have experience working in the English education field in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

There are many excellent jobs out there this month, so be sure to check out the GaijinPot Jobs page for more. In particular, I saw several high-paying tech jobs and a few part-time jobs in hospitality that’ll help pad the coffers a bit.

Two final notes I felt worth sharing after going through this month’s postings: First, if you’re considering engineering as a career, be sure to look at salaries now. The disparities are wide, and if you’re at all hedging, you owe it to yourself to know that going into things.

Second, if you’re teaching in Japan but want to do something else (particularly in gaming), please, please, please use your downtime to learn how to code. You will be happy you did, and entry-level opportunities are aplenty.

Until next month, cheers!