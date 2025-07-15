7 Job Interview Red Flags in Japan (and What to Ask Instead)

Learn how to spot shady companies, avoid toxic work culture and identify job interview red flags in Japan before you sign the contract.

By Rachel Crane Jul 16, 2025 8 min read

You’ve finally landed a job offer in Japan after weeks (or months) of searching. The interview went well, the contract is ready, but something feels off. Maybe it’s the way the recruiter dodged a question, or the vague wording in the offer. Whatever it is, a red flag is waving. What are important job interview red flags in Japan? Did you just land a job with a black company?

Understanding Japanese workplace culture is crucial, but it’s rarely spelled out. Many expectations—like staying late, following rigid hierarchies or interpreting indirect feedback—go unspoken until you’re already on the job. These unwritten rules can lead to stress, burnout and serious dissatisfaction.

The good news? Many warning signs show up early—if you know what to ask and how to spot them. Here’s how to recognize red flags before you sign.

If you’re looking for a job, check out the opportunities on GaijinPot Jobs.

1. Vague or Dodgy Answers About Work Hours

“We don’t track hours—we track passion.”

One of the most infamous aspects of Japanese work culture is the amount of overtime. While the Japanese government has tightened laws around how much overtime companies are allowed to demand, statistics show that the average worker in Japan still puts in 24.3 hours of overtime per month (2022, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare). Under-reporting means the actual number is likely even higher. At the extreme end, karoshi (death from overwork) is also a sad reality for some.

Japan’s 2019 Work Style Reform Law (働き方改革法案, Hatarakikata Kaikaku Hoan) also set legal limits on overtime, capping it at 45 hours per month (with stricter penalties for violations). The system grants at least 10 days of paid leave annually to employees who have been continuously employed for six months and have attended at least 80% of working days during that period. Employers are also required to ensure that at least five days of paid leave are taken per year.

If your recruiter can’t clearly state the hours of overtime you’ll be expected to work, they may not be following the rules.

What To Ask During The Interview

Ask: “What’s the average overtime here?”

Red flag response: “We work until the job is done,” or “It depends on the season.”

Japanese term to listen for: Sabisu zangyo (サービス残業), unpaid overtime

2. High Turnover or Constant Hiring

“He wasn’t a team player.”

If a company is constantly advertising jobs online, it could be a sign of high employee turnover. Take a look at job boards like GaijinPot Jobs and keep an eye on how often the company is posting ads. While some companies will advertise regularly when expanding their workforce, others are simply struggling to hold onto staff.

Make sure to ask in your interview how long most employees choose to stay, and pay attention to whether they’re able to give a clear answer.

What To Ask During The Interview

Ask: “How long do team members usually stay?”

Red flag response: “It varies from person to person.”

Tip: Use review sites like OpenWork (formerly Vorkers) or Glassdoor Japan for clues about employee satisfaction and management style.

3. All Management, No Mentorship

Japanese work culture can prioritise following the leader over developing leadership skills. Promotions are often handed out based on age and length of tenure, not merit, and those below are expected to follow instructions without questioning authority.

However, reputable companies understand the value of nurturing talent. Use your interview to find out if the company has staff development programs in place, and what kind of skills you’ll have the opportunity to learn should you accept the job.

What To Ask During The Interview

Ask: “Does the company have any onboarding or training programs?”

Red flag response: “We expect you to figure things out.”

4. No Work-Life Balance Policy

No job is worth your family time or your mental health.

Another major issue workers often encounter in the Japanese workplace is the pressure not to take paid leave. Even when yukyu (有給, paid vacation) is contractually granted, employees may be subtly discouraged from using it. You might hear, “It’s not a good time,” or “Your coworkers will have to cover for you.”

On the flip side, good companies actively support time off and encourage healthy work-life balance, which is especially important in a country with rising mental health awareness and labor shortages.

What To Ask During The Interview

Ask: “What happens if someone takes time off for illness or family?”

Red flag response: “Nobody really takes all their leave,” or “We handle it case-by-case.”

5. Poor or No Communication from the Team

A job interview is the perfect time to get a feel for a company’s communication style. Was the conversation warm and open, or cold and overly formal? Were you introduced to any potential teammates?

Rigid, impersonal interviews where your questions are brushed off or given vague answers may reflect a culture that doesn’t value transparency or collaboration.

What To Ask During The Interview

Pay close attention to how recruiters and interviewers respond to your questions. Are they giving specific, transparent answers—or vague, canned responses?

For example:

If you ask about training and they say, “We’ll teach you as you go,” but they can’t name any onboarding process or mentors, that’s a red flag.

If you ask about overtime, and they say, “It depends,” but won’t provide actual numbers or examples, be cautious.

Also, consider the interview dynamic. In Japan, many decisions are made through nemawashi (根回し), which means quietly building consensus behind the scenes before official choices are announced. If the interview feels overly stiff and scripted, or if you’re not allowed to meet potential teammates, it may reflect a top-down, opaque company culture where communication is one-way and decisions happen without input from below.

6. Overly Fancy Office vs. Underpaid Staff

It’s easy to be impressed by a bright, shiny office and start to imagine yourself working there. But are you sure there’s more to it than window dressing? Take a look at the salary on offer and try to deduce whether the staff are benefitting from the same kind of investment as the surroundings.

Any company that values its image over its employees is not worth your time.

What To Ask During The Interview

Ask: “What opportunities are there for career growth?”

Red flag: Emphasis on image, little talk about growth or career paths.

7. Overemphasis on “We’re Like a Family”

“Join us…at the izakaya”

While claims like “We’re like a big family here” might sound welcoming, they can actually be a red flag—in Japan and elsewhere. Doubly so if the recruiter goes on to say things like, “Everyone pitches in no matter the role,” or “We don’t worry about titles.”

Statements like these can signal blurred boundaries, unpaid overtime or pressure to socialize with coworkers outside of work hours. In Japan, this sometimes takes the form of nomikai (drinking parties), company trips (社員旅行, shain ryoko), or after-hours bonding that feels more obligatory than optional.

If they say, “We’re like a family,” you should hear: “We expect emotional loyalty and unpaid favors.”

Japan’s group-first mentality and seniority-based hierarchies can make these expectations harder to question, especially for newcomers or younger staff.

What To Ask During The Interview

Ask: “How much socializing is expected outside of work hours?”

Red flag response: “Everyone joins in,” or “We work and play together!”

Green flag response: “We have optional events, but it’s totally up to you.”

Research the Company Reputation Online

If you’re right in your suspicions that a company might not be worth working for, you can bet former employees have spoken out online. While it’s worth bearing in mind that satisfied employees are less likely to share their experiences than those who want to vent, stories on sites like Reddit and OpenWork can be extremely telling. You never know—someone’s horror story might save you from a nightmare job.

When researching a company on OpenWork, JobQ, Reddit or Glassdoor Japan, keep an eye out for recurring issues. A single bad review might not mean much, but patterns are revealing. Here are some common red flags you’ll see mentioned in Japanese or translated reviews:

Japanese English Romaji パワハラ Power harassment pawa hara セクハラ Sexual harassment seku hara ブラック企業 Exploitative “black” companies burakku kigyo サービス残業 Unpaid overtime sabisu zangyo 精神的ストレス Mental stress seishinteki sutoresu 人間関係が悪い Poor interpersonal relationships ningen kankei ga warui 退職率が高い High turnover rate taishoku-ritsu ga takai

Japan’s work culture is changing—but slowly. While many companies still operate under traditional expectations, a growing number recognize the importance of work-life balance, skill development, and fair treatment.

The best way to protect yourself? Ask direct questions, trust your instincts, and do your research. If the answers aren’t clear or the vibe feels off, walk away. The right job in Japan does exist, and you deserve one that respects your time, skills and well-being.

Know any other job interview red flags in Japan? Let us know in the comments below.