7 More Creepy Unsolved Mysteries from Japan

By Rachel Crane Oct 27, 2025 7 min read

Japan is famously one of the safest places in the world, but the country still has a dark side. Chilling ghost stories, scary urban legends, and haunted places are all part of Japanese culture. Unfortunately, there are more than a few unsolved mysteries in Japan, too—creepy real-life cases that remain unexplained.

These cold cases range from gruesome murders to eerie disappearances. Some are crimes that unfolded in Tokyo’s seedy urban underbelly. Other cases arose in seemingly peaceful country towns. In Japan, unsolved mysteries exist everywhere if you dare to look.

Here are seven more of Japan’s creepiest unsolved mysteries for you to investigate.

The ‘Nagoya Pregnant Ripper’

The attacker stuffed a Mickey Mouse keyring into the victim’s abdomen.

On March 18, 1988, a young father-to-be returned to his Nagoya apartment to discover a nightmarish scene. His wife was lying in a pool of blood, a screaming newborn at her feet.

Someone had strangled the heavily pregnant woman with an electrical cord before performing a primitive cesarean section. Most bizarrely, the attacker had stuffed a telephone headset and a Mickey Mouse keyring into the victim’s abdomen. Mother and baby were both rushed to the hospital, but only the child survived.

Police initially suspected the woman’s husband of the slaying, but quickly verified his workplace alibi. Moreover, several neighbors reported seeing an unfamiliar man entering the apartment building on the day of the murder.

One witness even claimed the stranger had knocked on her door, asking where the victim’s husband lived. Despite numerous accounts, this suspect was never identified, and the chilling crime remains a mystery to this day.

Who killed Makiko Tsuchiyama?

One October evening in 1984, an Osaka man received a disturbing phone call. The woman at the end of the line was sobbing. Through her tears, she uttered only one intelligible phrase:

“I’m sorry.”

At first, the man assumed the caller had dialed the wrong number. But shortly afterward, he received another call. His two-year-old granddaughter, Makiko, had been found strangled and unconscious in a drainage ditch and later died.

The circumstances of this tragedy were not unfamiliar to Makiko’s family. Just one month earlier, the toddler had been discovered in the very same ditch—unconscious, with bruising around her neck.

Investigators originally concluded the event was an accident. But after Makiko’s death, police ruled the case a homicide, pointing to the earlier incident as a first attempt at murder.

Who would be so determined to kill a two-year-old child? Could the mysterious caller be connected to the case? Sadly, these questions remain unanswered, and Makiko’s killer has never been found.

Vanishing Woman, Wrongful Death

On February 17, 2004, police in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, broke up an unusual altercation. An elderly man and a young woman with a baby strapped to her chest were grappling in a supermarket.

The woman shouted, “Thief!” and bystanders tackled the man to the ground. When police arrived, they used such force against the 68-year-old that he vomited and lost consciousness. He died of heart failure the following day. Meanwhile, the woman and baby vanished.

CCTV footage from the JUSCO supermarket where the incident began revealed that the woman was the real offender. She had attempted to rob the man after watching him withdraw money from an ATM, then fled the scene.

One year later, desperate for leads, police released a crudely enhanced CCTV still of the woman’s face. The image showed an uncanny, mask-like visage, earning the woman the moniker “the ATM Phantom.” Her real identity, however, remains unknown.

The Kabukicho Love Hotel Murders

Kabukicho at night.

Over the course of four months in 1981, a silent predator terrorized Tokyo’s red-light district.

His first victim was a 45-year-old runaway housewife known as “Hostess A.” She was found strangled to death after failing to check out of a Kabukicho hotel room.

The body of “Hostess B,” a 20-year-old Taiwanese woman, was discovered in eerily similar circumstances, strangled by her pantyhose. Later, 17-year-old “Shoujo A” was also found strangled with her own pantyhose in a love hotel bed. She later died in the hospital.

One final victim, an unidentified 30-year-old hostess, was strangled and robbed, but fought against her attacker and survived.

Various witnesses described seeing the women enter their rooms with a young, well-dressed man in dark-rimmed glasses. Authorities never made a composite sketch of the suspect, however, and the love hotel strangler has never been caught.

The Kumatori Chain Suicides

Seven deaths, seven mysteries.

In the late spring and early summer of 1992, seven mysterious teen deaths occurred in the small town of Kumatori, Osaka. Many of the deceased knew each other through a local bicycle gang, while others were strangers. Although the first two cases were deemed accidental deaths, the rest were ruled suicides:

Two deaths: inhaled solvent + fell/suffocation (initially accidents)

Five deaths: suicides, three hangings, one hanging from a tree, one stabbing

What would cause such a bizarre string of tragedies? At first glance, the incident seemed to be a result of the Werther effect (a copycat suicide cluster). But some believe foul play may have been involved. Several details don’t add up:

One boy was found hanged with his hands tied behind his back.

Another was discovered suspended from a tree branch, apparently beyond his reach.

And a college student died of a stab wound on a residential street at 8 p.m., reportedly whispering with her last breath, “It’s different… It’s different…”

Chillingly, several victims reported being followed by a strange car in the days before their deaths (some mentioned a Toyota Crown or a black vehicle). Could someone have wanted to hunt them down? Now that so many years have passed, the whole truth of what happened may never come to light.

The Hachioji Supermarket Triple Murder

A shocking crime unfolded on a morning at the Nampei Owada supermarket in Hachioji, Tokyo, on July 30, 1995.

In the office containing the supermarket safe, three part-time workers were shot dead at point-blank range, execution style. High schoolers Megumi Yabuki and Hiromi Maeda were bound and gagged with duct tape. Store manager Noriko Inagaki, 47, meanwhile, was unrestrained, with two gunshot wounds to her head. The safe had not been opened.

Years later, investigators were able to partially match fingerprints from the scene to a local man. This individual had a criminal record and had actually been interviewed during the original investigation. However, a workplace alibi appeared to rule him out as a suspect, and he had since passed away.

On the 30th anniversary of the crime in 2025, police once more appealed to the public for information.

What Happened to Shinya Matsuoka?

Was Shinya Matsuoka kidnapped?

On the morning of March 7, 1989, in rural Tokushima Prefecture, a little boy seemed to vanish into thin air. Four-year-old Shinya Matsuoka and his family had been staying with relatives for the funeral of Shinya’s grandmother.

After a morning walk, Shinya’s father climbed the steps to his relatives’ house with the boy seemingly close behind. When he turned around, however, Shinya was nowhere to be seen. Since the area was hilly and densely forested, many believe Shinya had an accident not far from the quiet residential street. Yet no trace of the child was ever found.

Several weeks later, Shinya’s mother received a strange phone call at her relatives’ house in Tokushima. The caller claimed to be the mother of a child at Shinya’s sister’s kindergarten in Ibaraki and asked when the family would be returning home. But her Tokushima accent gave her away, and when Shinya’s parents contacted the kindergarten, they were told no such parent existed. No one has ever explained who made the call—or how she knew where to reach the family.

Over the years, several people across Japan claimed to have seen Shinya. However, none of these supposed sightings led to answers, and Shinya’s actual whereabouts remain a mystery.

