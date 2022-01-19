8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

Bear with me during the puns as we face the most dangerous animals in Japan.

By Alexandra Ziminski Jan 19, 2022 7 min read

Japan is considered one of the safest countries globally and Tokyo one of the safest cities. But if you are brave enough to traverse into the wilds of the country, who knows what terrifying creatures you will meet—and I’m not talking about the ghosts and ghouls of legends.

Japan’s various climates bring beasts from the wintery north, slithering serpents hiding in the Okinawan shade and summer bugs that haunt our dreams like the mukade (giant centipede). We will look at the deadly, the destructive and the animals that could kill you.

Disclaimer: The irony of this list is that humans are, without a doubt, the deadliest animals of all. Whether that's our infrastructure encroaching on habitats, making wine out of snakes, bear meat on the black market or our waste affecting food sources.

1. Bears

Photo: iStock: azuki25 Honey probably won’t persuade them.

Japan’s largest wild mammal comes in two colors: the Ussuri (or Ezo) brown bear and the Asian black bear. Native to Hokkaido, the Ussuri brown bear is considered the most ferocious of the pair. This bear (kuma in Japanese) species was responsible for the deadliest bear attack in Japanese history, the 1915 Sankebetsu brown bear incident, where seven people were killed.

Their great size and strength make them deadly opponents. Over a century later, the bear’s increasing population hasn’t stopped leading to a correlating rise in attacks, despite charitable efforts.

The Asian black bear tends to keep to the mountainous areas of Honshu and—less commonly—Shikoku. Shier (and smaller) than their brown brothers, attacks and sightings are less likely. But as food becomes scarcer, encounters between villagers and bears rise, especially in the months before hibernation.

Do:

Be loud. Wear a bear bell and make your presence known

If spotted, back away slowly

If attacked, fall to the ground and protect your head and neck

Don’t:

Leave garbage and food around

Go off-trail

If faced with a bear, do not run

2. Wild boars

Photo: iStock: MasaoTaira Those tusks aren’t just for show.

The inoshishi (Japanese wild boar) may seem harmless at first glance with its old man whiskers and unassuming stature. But folklore (and first-hand accounts) tell the tale of cunning porcine demons who are downright brutal. Local hunters revere their bravery, strength and speed. Still, they know not to catch them unawares lest they want to be fatally injured or incite a rampage.

Found in all hilly areas in Japan—minus Hokkaido—you could encounter them on a hike. Still, a sudden boar-boom means you may also see them scavenging closer to towns.

Do:

Move slowly

Get high (Their little legs aren’t made for climbing)

Don’t:

Approach or provoke them (Don’t expect Hakuna Matata )

Run (They are faster than you)

3. Pufferfish

Photo: iStock: suntakafk Tasty, tasty danger.

The fugu, or pufferfish, won’t kill you with their prickly spikes alone. They’re technically only deadly when eaten. Fugu is often found in sushi restaurants and is considered a delicacy in some regions of Japan, such as Fukui’s Obama.

With their bodies containing the paralyzing toxin tetrodotoxin, a trained chef with years of experience must precisely cut the fish to avoid the diner’s demise. Unfortunately, the pass rate to become a fugu chef is around 50%, so I’m not too fond of those odds.

If sliced incorrectly and eaten, the body becomes paralyzed, leading to asphyxiation and eventual death. Not exactly what I ordered. With no current antidote, treatment involves a good stint in the hospital after having the stomach pumped. This is the reality for dozens of people a year with an unlucky one or two succumbing to the poison.

Do:

Go to a certified restaurant

Eat fugu that is reared poison-free

Don’t:

Take your chances on fugu with unknown sources

4. Viper box jellyfish

Photo: iStock: Duangkamon Panyapatiphan Cool looking, but dangerous. Like the worst kind of boyfriend.

Anyone daring to enter the Japanese sea during jellyfish season might be in for a nasty surprise between July and September. The habu-kurage (viper box jellyfish) is a force to be reckoned with living in the waters of Okinawa.

Their tentacles are full of harpoon-like stingers, so if these dangly weapons so much as graze your paddling legs, you’ll be in for a world of pain. So much so that some attacks have led to drownings, shock and cardiac arrest. The dramatically titled Portuguese man-of-war organism (not technically a jellyfish) can also pack a punch.

Do:

Swim at a beach with safety nets

Contact a lifeguard or call 118

Apply vinegar to the wound (for habu-kurage only)

Wear long sleeves or a rash guard

Don’t:

Rub the infected area

Panic

5. Snakes

Photo: iStock: petesphotography Ah…beautiful OkinawaaaaHHHHOHMYGOD

There are many hebi, or snakes, in Japan that you should avoid. Still, the habu (yellow-spotted pit viper), yamakagashi (tiger keel back) and mamushi (pit viper) variety are the main ones you don’t want slithering into your bed at night. The Okinawanan habu’s venom is hemotoxic, meaning that it seeps into the victim’s bloodstream, destroying cells and tissue along its path.

As you can imagine, this isn’t pleasant for the 50 people a year who are bitten. While there is an antidote, the bite can still cause permanent damage. Better lock those doors because It won’t mind entering your home searching for prey.

Finding one of these in your home will have you heading for the hills (and the boars).

The equally venomous yamakagashi is more docile than its relatives. Found in most warm places in Japan, it chooses to flee rather than stand and fight. Thus, in 14 years, only nine people have been bitten—still, best not to go poking at it with a stick. The mamushi is the most prevalent and deadly of the three. Thousands are bitten each year with around a 1% fatality rate. The kicker is they are found all over Japan (minus the Ryukyu Islands).

Also worthy of note is that thousands of snakes a year are torturously submerged, often alive, in awamori liquor to make habushu. Sometimes, they fight back.

Do:

Avoid tall grass and known hotspots

Go immediately to a hospital if bitten

Don’t:

Approach

Try to suck out the venom (it’s only cool in movies)

Drink habushu (snake wine)

6. Giant ‘murder’ hornets

Photo: istock: David Hansche Like a really angry bee on steroids.

Look—they’re called murder hornets for a reason. In Japan, they’re called suzumebachi, or “sparrow insect,” and they’re responsible for 30 to 50 deaths per year. While “harmless” in small doses, their 6 millimeter-long poisonous stinger causes excruciating pain and even death if the victim is stung repeatedly: a chance increased if you encounter a swarm.

If you see their sparrow-like wingspan gliding over a low mountain or through a forest while hiking, it’s best to steer clear.

Do:

Use protective screens in your home

If you find a nest, call the authorities

Stay calm and move away slowly

If stung, clean the wound immediately

Don’t:

Make loud noises

7. Redback spiders

Photo: iStock: Ken Griffiths Thanks. I hate it.

These kumo (spiders) aren’t just on vacation from Australia. They have quickly become an invasive species in Japan, with reports of their blood-red backs spotted all over the country, including Tokyo.

Thankfully, there have been no reported fatalities in Japan. However, if bitten, you may experience intense sweating, headaches and muscular pain. There is an antivenom available. Still, finding one of these in your home will have you heading for the hills (and the boars).

Do:

Apply ice to the bite

Seek medical aid

Don’t:

Touch them

8. Ticks

Photo: James Gathany, CDC Public Health Image Library Will do more than tick you off.

These minuscule, seemingly inconsequential insects may be the most deadly on this list. Ticks ride on wild animals and household pets. They can infect humans with lethal viruses such as Lyme disease.

In Japanese, they are called sika-dani (deer ticks). Deer have been posing their own risk (and not just by kicking tourists in Nara) by transferring these virus-carrying ticks, especially the Asian longhorned tick, to humans. Some of these diseases are born in Japan, including the novel Yezo virus and Japanese spotted fever, which are fatal if left untreated.

Recently, evidence of an emerging life-threatening disease in Asia—severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or SFTS—has many healthcare workers apprehensive due to its high fatality rate (around 30%). In 2019, a record-breaking number of cases in Japan. Something to watch out for as the symptoms, including fever and diarrhea, are especially serious for Japan’s elderly population.

Do:

Avoid tick-infested areas

Wear long sleeves and pants

Use repellent

After a walk, check your pets and yourself for ticks

Don’t:

Pry the tick off if it is firmly attached

Have you encountered one of these creatures and lived to tell the tale? Did we miss any? What deadly animals inhabit your country? Answer in the comment section below!