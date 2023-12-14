8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

When thinking about Japan, we might think of cool tech, rich history, and anime culture. But there’s something else really fun about Japan—its themed cafes. These aren’t just regular cafes; they’re places where you can eat yummy food while feeling like you’re in a different world or story.
Imagine eating in a place that looks like a fairy tale, a bamboo-themed cafe where every corner transports you to serene bamboo forests or even a cafe that feels like an anime show. These cafes make eating out super fun. Whether you’re a fan of fairy tales, video games, nature or art, a themed cafe in Japan awaits you a dining experience like no other.
So, let’s tour and discover the coolest themed cafes in Japan you should check out when you’re here!
1. 2D Cafe (Tokyo)
In Tokyo’s bustling Shin-Okubo neighborhood, the 2D Cafe looks straight out of a black-and-white manga or comic book. Once inside, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported into a flat, two-dimensional world. The walls, furniture, cups, and plates all look like they’ve been sketched by hand, offering a surreal and Instagram-worthy experience. Pair this with colorfully contrasted drinks and cakes from a comic book page!
2. Beauty and The Beast Cafe and Restaurant (Yokohama)
You’ll feel like you’re in a fairy tale at the “Beauty and the Beast Cafe and Restaurant” in Yokohama. The place has a special magic, with decorations that remind you of the famous Disney movie. There are pretty lights, rose petals and other things from Belle’s story. When you’re ready to eat, the menu has fun dishes that look like stuff from the movie. One cool dish resembles Belle’s yellow dress, but it’s omelet rice!
3. Alice in Fantasy Book (Tokyo)
Have you ever dreamed of stepping inside a storybook? At “Alice in Fantasy Book” in Tokyo, it comes alive! The cafe boasts gigantic books, whimsical playing cards suspended from the ceiling and delightful meals inspired by beloved characters—imagine savoring spaghetti designed to look like the Cheshire Cat. With various sections dedicated to distinct themes from the tale, each visit promises a unique and enchanting experience!
4. Ocean Blue Cafe (Okinawa)
Ocean Blue Cafe provides a unique and peaceful underwater experience in Okinawa. With its blue interiors, marine-themed decorations and various aquariums filled with different types of fish, this case truly lives up to its name. Relax and enjoy some delicious seafood dishes while sipping a refreshing drink. It’s like embarking on a fun underwater adventure without ever having to get wet!
5. Harry Potter Cafe (Tokyo)
Are you a Harry Potter fan or someone who loves the magical world created by J.K. Rowling? If yes, then you should visit the Harry Potter cafe in Tokyo. The cafe is filled with magical items from the series, including the Sorting Hat, magic wands, and various Hogwarts paintings. And the food? It’s amazing! They offer fun items like ‘Hogwarts cheese toasties,’ available with designs and colors for each dormitory. It’s a delight for both the taste buds and the eyes.
6. Bamboo Coffee (Kyoto)
If you are in Kyoto, visit Bamboo Coffee, a unique themed cafe that offers a serene experience surrounded by nature. Located near the famous bamboo groves of Arashiyama, this cafe provides a peaceful escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. You can unwind and enjoy your favorite drinks amidst the tall bamboo stalks. The cafe is known for its matcha-based beverages, a favorite among visitors.
7. Ghibli Museum Straw Hat Cafe (Tokyo)
Any fan of Studio Ghibli would be thrilled to visit the Straw Hat cafe within the Ghibli Museum. The cafe offers dishes and desserts inspired by the beloved characters and stories of Hayao Miyazaki’s enchanting world. From the “garden harvest soup” to the “straw hat parfait,” the culinary delights are as enchanting as the films themselves. However, you’ll need museum entry tickets to visit this cafe. Get them in advance from the official Ghibli Museum website or an authorized seller, as they sell out quickly every month.
8. Chamber of Raven (Tokyo)
The Chamber of Ravens in Tokyo is a gothic lover’s dream. As soon as you step inside, the warm glow of crystal chandeliers, the soft touch of velvet curtains, and intriguing raven-inspired decor will welcome you. It feels like entering a magical realm where enchantment meets comfort. The menu offers various dishes and drinks, each playfully incorporating gothic elements. Don’t miss their signature dish, the ‘tarot card sandwich’!
