8 Fun and Whimsical Themed Cafes in Japan

Explore some of the best-themed cafes in Japan, where culinary delights meet captivating stories and decor!

By Imtya Rahmi Lazuardini Dec 15, 2023 4 min read

When thinking about Japan, we might think of cool tech, rich history, and anime culture. But there’s something else really fun about Japan—its themed cafes. These aren’t just regular cafes; they’re places where you can eat yummy food while feeling like you’re in a different world or story.

Imagine eating in a place that looks like a fairy tale, a bamboo-themed cafe where every corner transports you to serene bamboo forests or even a cafe that feels like an anime show. These cafes make eating out super fun. Whether you’re a fan of fairy tales, video games, nature or art, a themed cafe in Japan awaits you a dining experience like no other.

So, let’s tour and discover the coolest themed cafes in Japan you should check out when you’re here!

1. 2D Cafe (Tokyo)

Photo: YouTube This cake is not a lie.

In Tokyo’s bustling Shin-Okubo neighborhood, the 2D Cafe looks straight out of a black-and-white manga or comic book. Once inside, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported into a flat, two-dimensional world. The walls, furniture, cups, and plates all look like they’ve been sketched by hand, offering a surreal and Instagram-worthy experience. Pair this with colorfully contrasted drinks and cakes from a comic book page!

Hyakunincho Za Building, 1-7-5, Hyakunincho, Shinjuku, Tokyo - Map Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. www.instagram.com/2dcafe_shinokubo

2. Beauty and The Beast Cafe and Restaurant (Yokohama)

Photo: YouTube It’s not endorsed by Disney, but who cares?

You’ll feel like you’re in a fairy tale at the “Beauty and the Beast Cafe and Restaurant” in Yokohama. The place has a special magic, with decorations that remind you of the famous Disney movie. There are pretty lights, rose petals and other things from Belle’s story. When you’re ready to eat, the menu has fun dishes that look like stuff from the movie. One cool dish resembles Belle’s yellow dress, but it’s omelet rice!

Casa Marutoku B1, 219 Yamashitacho, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa - Map Hours: 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon., Thurs.-Sun.); Closed (Tues.–Wed.). beautyandthebeast.owst.jp

3. Alice in Fantasy Book (Tokyo)

Photo: Youtube/ Andrew Abroad Don’t be late.

Have you ever dreamed of stepping inside a storybook? At “Alice in Fantasy Book” in Tokyo, it comes alive! The cafe boasts gigantic books, whimsical playing cards suspended from the ceiling and delightful meals inspired by beloved characters—imagine savoring spaghetti designed to look like the Cheshire Cat. With various sections dedicated to distinct themes from the tale, each visit promises a unique and enchanting experience!

T-wing B2F, 1-6-2 Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Tokyo - Map Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. www.dd-holdings.jp/shops/alice/ehonsinjyuku

4. Ocean Blue Cafe (Okinawa)

Photo: YouTube Coffee time in a sea of blue.

Ocean Blue Cafe provides a unique and peaceful underwater experience in Okinawa. With its blue interiors, marine-themed decorations and various aquariums filled with different types of fish, this case truly lives up to its name. Relax and enjoy some delicious seafood dishes while sipping a refreshing drink. It’s like embarking on a fun underwater adventure without ever having to get wet!

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, 424 Ishikawa, Motobu, Kunigami District, Okinawa - Map Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. www.churaumi.okinawa/area/restaurant/ocean-blue

5. Harry Potter Cafe (Tokyo)

Photo: Imtya Lazuardini You’re a cafe fiend, Harry.

Are you a Harry Potter fan or someone who loves the magical world created by J.K. Rowling? If yes, then you should visit the Harry Potter cafe in Tokyo. The cafe is filled with magical items from the series, including the Sorting Hat, magic wands, and various Hogwarts paintings. And the food? It’s amazing! They offer fun items like ‘Hogwarts cheese toasties,’ available with designs and colors for each dormitory. It’s a delight for both the taste buds and the eyes.

BIZ Tower 1F, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato, Tokyo - Map Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. hpcafe.jp

6. Bamboo Coffee (Kyoto)

Photo: Facebook/ Bamboo Coffee Traditional scenery for traditional coffee.

If you are in Kyoto, visit Bamboo Coffee, a unique themed cafe that offers a serene experience surrounded by nature. Located near the famous bamboo groves of Arashiyama, this cafe provides a peaceful escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. You can unwind and enjoy your favorite drinks amidst the tall bamboo stalks. The cafe is known for its matcha-based beverages, a favorite among visitors.

51 Matsuomangokucho, Nishikyo Ward, Kyoto - Map Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon.–Wed., Fri.–Sun.); Closed Thurs. www.bamboocoffee.store

7. Ghibli Museum Straw Hat Cafe (Tokyo)

Photo: iStock: mizoula Share a coffee with Totoro.

Any fan of Studio Ghibli would be thrilled to visit the Straw Hat cafe within the Ghibli Museum. The cafe offers dishes and desserts inspired by the beloved characters and stories of Hayao Miyazaki’s enchanting world. From the “garden harvest soup” to the “straw hat parfait,” the culinary delights are as enchanting as the films themselves. However, you’ll need museum entry tickets to visit this cafe. Get them in advance from the official Ghibli Museum website or an authorized seller, as they sell out quickly every month.

Ghibli Museum, 1-1-83 Shimorenjaku, Mitaka - Map Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon., Wed.–Sun.); Closed Tues. www.ghibli-museum.jp/cafe

8. Chamber of Raven (Tokyo)

Photo: Youtube/ kyokaidori Goth coffee.

The Chamber of Ravens in Tokyo is a gothic lover’s dream. As soon as you step inside, the warm glow of crystal chandeliers, the soft touch of velvet curtains, and intriguing raven-inspired decor will welcome you. It feels like entering a magical realm where enchantment meets comfort. The menu offers various dishes and drinks, each playfully incorporating gothic elements. Don’t miss their signature dish, the ‘tarot card sandwich’!