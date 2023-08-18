Live

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

We do a quick rundown of Japanese superfoods you should try!

By 1 min read

Shelley shares 8 superfoods from Japan that are rich in nutrients in under two minutes.

See more videos on our Gaijinpot Youtube Channel—and don’t forget to like, subscribe and hit that notification bell for more weekly videos about Japan!

Topics: / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Learn
Learn

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

For the caffeine lovers, here are five places to go for coffee or tea workshops in Japan.

By 5 min read

Explore
Explore

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

Foraging can be a new and rewarding way to experience (and taste) Japan’s wilderness. Here are some of the best places to try it. 

By 5 min read

Learn
Learn

5 English-friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

Looking for recipes to spruce up that home kitchen? Here are 5 cooking classes around Japan, perfect for the aspiring cook of all levels.

By 4 min read