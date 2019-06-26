A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mt. Fuji

First-time tips for climbing Japan's iconic peak.

By Ashley Owen Jun 26, 2019 10 min read

If you were looking for an image to represent Japan, chances are the perfect, snow-capped cone of Mt. Fuji would be high on your list. It’s not just there to admire from a distance, however. Conquering Fuji is at the top of many people’s bucket lists and there’s no time like the present to decide to take up the challenge!

The official climbing season for 2019 starts from July 1 (Yoshida trail), and July 10, (Subashiri, Gotemba and Fujinomiya trails) and ends on September 10.

To help you along the way, here’s our beginner’s guide to tackling this most iconic of mountains.

Choose your Mt. Fuji trail

Climbing up the Yoshida trail.

There are four different trails you can take to reach the summit of Mt. Fuji: Yoshida (yellow), Subashiri (red), Gotemba (green) and Fujinomiya (blue). Trails are split into 10 stages. Most climbers will start from the fifth station of each trail.

Yoshida Subashiri Gotemba Fujinomiya Average time to ascend 6 hours 6 hours 7 hours 5 hours Average time to descend 4 hours 3 hours 3 hours 3 hours Description The most popular route, and therefore the busiest; different ascent to descent. More varied views; starts in a forested section. The most fun descent sliding down the volcanic gravel. The shortest route to the top and second-most popular; a steep, rocky ascent.

The Yoshida trail is by far the most popular and is equipped with the most support facilities, including mountain huts. This makes it an excellent choice for first-time climbers. If, however, you want more of a challenge or a quieter climb then you might want to consider trying one of the other routes.

The Subashiri trail has more varied views and joins the Yoshida trail at the eighth station, so it’s another good option for beginners. More experienced hikers or those who have already crested Fuji once might want to try the longest and least crowded Gotemba trail or the steep and rocky Fujinomiya trail.

More information on the characteristics of each trail can be found on the official website for climbing Mount Fuji.

Decide the day and time to climb Mt. Fuji

Waiting for sunrise on Mt Fuji.

Once you’ve chosen your route, the next thing to decide is when to set off. Fuji’s official climbing season runs from the beginning of July to the beginning of September. Peak time tends to be from around July 20 to the end of August, when the weather is more stable and the schools are on holiday. Part of the fun of the climb is chatting with other hikers, but if you want to avoid the worst of the crowds, aim for a weekday and skip the Obon holiday period—from Aug 13-15 for 2019—entirely.

Peak time tends to be from around July 20 to the end of August, when the weather is more stable and the schools are on holiday.

During climbing season regular shuttle buses run from nearby train stations to Mt. Fuji from around 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m for ¥1,500 (one-way). There are also direct bus options from Tokyo, Gotemba and Shizuoka. For the way back, the buses typically start at 8:30 a.m. and finish at 8:30 p.m. Each of the trails requires different access—see details on the official website.

Then there’s the question of what time to start climbing. It’s possible to summit Fuji in a day if you start early, but for most people, a major part of Fuji’s appeal is the chance to watch the sunrise from the top of a mountain (known in Japanese as goraikou). If that’s your goal, you have two options: start in the early afternoon and rest at a mountain hut at the seventh or eighth station in the evening before heading to the summit after midnight, or starting in the late evening and powering through to the top without a long break.

While stopping at a mountain hut costs more, it helps you to acclimatize to the altitude and gives you a chance to rest your legs. This means it’s a good option for less experienced or confident climbers.

Book a mountain hut

Fuel up with curry and rice at a Mt. Fuji mountain hut.

If you decide you want to stay in a mountain hut, it’s highly recommended to book one in advance. While it’s sometimes possible to turn up on the day and get a spot, this is risky—especially at peak times—and you don’t want to be stuck outside for hours with nowhere to go.

All huts take bookings over the phone (in Japanese) and these days several also allow you to make reservations online (in English and Japanese). On the Yoshida trail, this includes the Kamaiwakan, Fujiichikan, Toyokan, Gansomuro, and Goraikokan huts.

Costs range from around ¥6,500 for a sleeping bag in a shared room to ¥11,000 for a sleeping bag in a semi-private space with breakfast and dinner included. The food is fairly basic, usually curry or noodles, but a hot meal is a great pick-me-up after a long climb. Many people who have hiked Mt. Fuji also say that just being sheltered inside from the wind (Mt. Fuji’s slopes get real breezy) for a few hours makes booking a hut more than worth it.

Veggie options are also available at a few of the huts, including Toyokan and Taishikan, just be sure to request this in advance when you book. Dinner will usually be served around 5 p.m., with lights out at 9 p.m. Most huts will do a wake-up call around 1:30 a.m.

Most huts also have small shops where you can purchase supplies such as food, water, and oxygen canisters—albeit at greatly inflated prices. Some will let you rest inside for short periods of time for ¥1,000 an hour and they also have toilets you can use for ¥200 (so make sure you carry plenty of change!).

Educate yourself on altitude sickness

The view from half-way up the Yoshida trail.

Another benefit of staying at a mountain hut is that it gives your body time to get used to the higher altitude. If you ascend too quickly, you may find yourself suffering from altitude sickness as a result of the lower levels of oxygen in the air. Symptoms range from tingling in the fingers to breathlessness, headaches, and nausea, all of which could stop you from making the summit.

To find out more about preventing altitude sickness, I spoke to Simon Caley, an experienced climber who has summited a number of famous peaks including Elbrus (5,642 meters) and Kilimanjaro (5,895 meters) and even reached Advanced Base Camp on the north side of Everest (6,500 meters).

“Predisposition to altitude sickness varies from person to person and there’s no way of knowing in advance if you’re susceptible to it. The most important thing is to take your time when climbing, to allow your body to acclimatize to the higher altitude. When you reach the fifth station, wait 30 minutes or an hour before starting the climb and then take regular breaks as you ascend,” he says.

“If you do get sick, there’s only one cure: go back down, even if it’s just a few hundred meters. You can then wait an hour and see if the symptoms pass — if they do, you can try for the summit again. Stay hydrated and avoid alcohol the day before you climb.”

Prepare the proper clothing and equipment

Climbing Mt. Fuji does require decent hiking gear.

This step is key, as having the right gear can make the difference between an enjoyable climb and a miserable one. The weather on Fuji can be fickle and unpredictable, so make sure you bring rain gear even if there’s not a cloud in sight when you set off. The temperature will also drop dramatically as you climb, so dress in layers that can easily be added or removed to keep you comfortable. If you’re aiming for the ultimate sunrise view, be aware that the pre-dawn temperature at the summit can drop to around 0℃ (32℉) and you’ll feel a lot chillier when you’re not moving.

Appropriate shoes are a must, preferably with ankle support. Remember that your feet will swell a little as you climb, so you want the shoes to be large enough to accommodate that. If you’re climbing at night, bring a head torch (plus spare batteries) so that you can safely make your way to the summit in the dark on the rocky trail. Trekking poles can also be useful, especially on the descent. An alternative is to buy a wooden pilgrim staff before you set off, which you can have branded with unique stamps at each station (for a few hundred yen each), and which also makes a fantastic memento of your climb.

This might sound like a lot but the great thing is that there are a number of climbing shops — such as Yamarent and Sora no Shita — where you can hire everything you’ll need at a fraction of the cost of buying it all, which is perfect for tourists and casual climbers. Many of these shops allow you to reserve equipment online (in Japanese and English) and either have it shipped to your home or hotel or collect it in person when you arrive. It doesn’t get much more convenient than that!

Buy food and water beforehand

A mountain hut and its attached shop on Mt. Fuji.

Climbing Fuji is no mean feat, so you’ll want plenty of fuel to keep you going. You can purchase food and water at each station, but this will be very expensive so it’s preferable to stock up before you go from a convenience store or local supermarket. In fact, it’s advisable to purchase food before you even get to the Mt. Fuji area as a lot of stores around the station can run out of stock during busy periods.

“Climbers should take at least 1 1/2 liters of water with them,” advises Simon, “and take regular water breaks. The higher you go, the more water you lose and it’s important to stay hydrated. Stop every hour or so to eat something, for example, a sweet snack such as chocolate, to give you a burst of sugar and prevent you from building up a deficit.” He also recommends including complex carbohydrates such as brown rice or whole wheat pasta in your diet a day or two before you climb.

Start your climb!

Sunrise from Mt. Fuji.

With all the preparation out of the way, there’s only one thing to do: get climbing!

Whichever trail you’ve chosen, you’ll be able to get a bus to the fifth station and continue from there on foot. The ascent can take anything from 5-10 hours depending on the trail you choose, your level of fitness and how many breaks you take.

If you’re taking the Yoshida trail, you can expect a zigzag path on the way up, with rocky sections as you approach the summit, while the way down is a winding route over dusty, dark red rubble. Keep in mind that the summit is only the halfway point! The descent will take about half to two-thirds the time of your ascent. Make sure you have enough food and water for the return journey and don’t rush. The majority of accidents happen on the way down thanks to a combination of fatigue, adrenaline, and gravity!

And remember: even if you don’t see the sunrise from the peak due to timing or weather conditions, making it to the summit is a huge achievement that will stay with you forever. And if you are lucky enough to be there for goraikou, I promise you it will be one of the most beautiful sights you’ve ever seen.

Is there anything else you want to know about climbing Fuji? Let us know in the comments!

